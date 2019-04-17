Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Chinese GP / Breaking news

Kvyat: Stewards know Chinese GP penalty was too harsh

shares
comments
Kvyat: Stewards know Chinese GP penalty was too harsh
By:
Co-author: Oleg Karpov
45m ago

Daniil Kvyat believes the Chinese Grand Prix Formula 1 stewards accepted they were too harsh with his punishment for colliding with McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

Toro Rosso racer Kvyat was given a drive-through penalty and two penalty points on his licence for the opening lap incident at Shanghai.

Both Kvyat and Norris eventually retired, while Sainz recovered to 14th.

"This was, I think, a normal lap one incident - one car coming from off the track, and one car being sandwiched, and me leaving space enough for one car certainly," Kvyat said.

"The other car basically caused the chain reaction, which was the car behind me, and then it was just a normal chain reaction, so I didn't see how that incident deserved a drive-through penalty, that's for sure."

He said he had discussed it with the stewards panel, on which ex-F1 racer Derek Warwick was the driver representative on this incident, and came away feeling they now doubted their decision.

"I think we found a good understanding, but we disagree on few things, and it was a very long meeting," said Kvyat. "I think they kind of understand that they were quite harsh today, I could feel it in the post-race conversation."

The stewards' statement announcing the penalty during the race pinned the blame solely on Kvyat.

"The stewards reviewed video evidence and concluded that the driver of car #26, (Daniil Kvyat), lost control of his car at the exit of Turn 6 and hit the cars to his left," it read. "He did this on his own and the stewards determined that he was wholly at fault, causing the collision."

Sainz had suggested Kvyat was at fault for lacking "patience" on the opening lap, while Norris described himself as "kind of the innocent one" in the incident. Kvyat declined to expand on his conversation with the stewards.

"I don't want to go in details, because I think we closed behind closed doors," he added. "So I think we want to respect this agreement. But I think the incident was a very basic first-lap sandwich and misunderstanding.

"It was three cars in one corner exit. It was a chain reaction, an incident, and I got hit - that's what I felt, that I got hit from behind, that's all I felt really. So for me it was pretty clear."

Next article
Wolff had "quite a laugh" over reports of Verstappen talks

Previous article

Wolff had "quite a laugh" over reports of Verstappen talks
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Daniil Kvyat Shop Now
Teams Toro Rosso Shop Now
Author Matt Beer
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Wolff had "quite a laugh" over reports of Verstappen talks
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff had "quite a laugh" over reports of Verstappen talks

1h ago
Vettel irked by "poor journalism" over Ferrari team orders Article
Formula 1

Vettel irked by "poor journalism" over Ferrari team orders

Kvyat: Stewards know Chinese GP penalty was too harsh Article
Formula 1

Kvyat: Stewards know Chinese GP penalty was too harsh

Latest videos
How F1's 2019 rule changes are mixing up every GP weekend - Chain Bear explains 06:10
Formula 1

How F1's 2019 rule changes are mixing up every GP weekend - Chain Bear explains

3h ago
Ayrton Senna sculpture made by his niece 00:51
Formula 1

Ayrton Senna sculpture made by his niece

18h ago

Shop Our Store
Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat

Shop Now
Toro Rosso

Toro Rosso

Shop Now

News in depth
Kvyat: Stewards know Chinese GP penalty was too harsh
Formula 1

Kvyat: Stewards know Chinese GP penalty was too harsh

Wolff had "quite a laugh" over reports of Verstappen talks
Formula 1

Wolff had "quite a laugh" over reports of Verstappen talks

F1 must go extreme with qualifying changes or leave it
Formula 1

F1 must go extreme with qualifying changes or leave it

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.