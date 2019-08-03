Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP / Breaking news

Honda has more power than Mercedes "in some places" - Hamilton

shares
comments
Honda has more power than Mercedes "in some places" - Hamilton
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 7:54 AM

Honda’s gains in Formula 1 have delivered Red Bull an engine that is now more powerful than Mercedes in some places, reckons world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Amid a growing threat from the Milton Keynes-based team, which has won two of the last three races, Hamilton has no doubts that his rival is making good progress.

The championship leader is convinced that at venues that particularly suit the Red Bull package, that it has all it needs to knock Mercedes off the top.

“We're in obviously the period of time where it suits them - and also people need to remember that sometimes a car's better in other places,” explained Hamilton ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“A car is not always the best through the whole season. In Austria, Red Bull was a better package for that circuit. It worked well in the temperatures and everything. Even compared to us with a good car, and against the Ferrari.

“It might be that way this weekend. I think Singapore will be strong for them. And when we get to the longer places like Monza, it could be different this year now they have a new power unit.

“They're not lower on power. I think in some places they've got more power than us, so it will be interesting to see how they go in those other races.”

While Red Bull’s leading driver Max Verstappen has played down his own chances of fighting for the world championship, the Dutchman has also not totally given up on his bid.

Hamilton insists it is no surprise that Red Bull is right up there so soon following its switch to Honda power.

“I think what people need to remember is that it's a multi-championship-winning team, they've always had a very good car,” he explained. “You've got Adrian Newey there, who is one of the best designers there is in the sport.

“They had a slump with a little bit less power, then they had a period of time when they had a little bit less downforce than most people. But that definitely crept back up and they have started to utilise this car more.

“Both drivers are now starting to put in good performances. The second driver is starting to put in good performances - so, they're there, and it is clearly a very good car."

Next article
Live: Follow Hungarian GP qualifying as it happens

Previous article

Live: Follow Hungarian GP qualifying as it happens

Next article

Binotto: Ferrari has added downforce to its 2019 F1 car

Binotto: Ferrari has added downforce to its 2019 F1 car
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Hungarian GP
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now , Mercedes Shop Now
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
05:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
09:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
06:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
09:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.