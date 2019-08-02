Banned! The F1 drivers who’ve been barred from racing
Aug 2, 2019, 7:20 PM
Only five Formula 1 drivers in the world championship's history have been forced to sit out a race due to an official FIA ban, but that’s not the whole story as our video explains...
F1's history of race bans is far more complex than just FIA sanctions, and several world champions – including a driver who managed to compete in the race he was banned from! – appear in what could be termed as 'unofficial' bans.
Read Also:
The F1 superlicence penalty points system introduced in 2014 has yet to lead to a race ban, although Romain Grosjean came close last year.
Banned! The F1 drivers who’ve been barred from racing
