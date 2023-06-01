Subscribe
Previous / Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger Next / Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"
Formula 1 / Spanish GP News

Haas open to Alfa Romeo F1 deal but no offer yet 

Haas is open to a partnership with Italian manufacturer Alfa Romeo in Formula 1 next year but denies there have been any formal talks so far about a sponsorship deal.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43

Alfa Romeo is ending its current title arrangement with Sauber at the end of this season and has not yet finalised whether or not it will continue any involvement in F1. 

At the Monaco Grand Prix, a meeting between Haas team boss Gunther Steiner and Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato prompted suggestions that the team and carmaker were set for a title sponsorship arrangement in 2024. 

Speaking ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Steiner said that talk of a deal was premature, even though it would obviously be an attractive thing for Haas. 

Asked by Motorsport.com if the team would be sponsored by Alfa Romeo in 2024, Steiner said: "A lot of people are telling that to me, but the only ones who haven't told me that yet are Alfa Romeo.  

"Obviously they are looking at what they are doing in the future, and they came to see us, to see how we are doing. It was an introduction, nothing else.  

"I had never met the CEO before in my life and we just got introduced Obviously there was nothing to hide. He just said 'hello', and that was it. I don't know what they are doing in the future." 

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Guenther Steiner, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

Haas already has a long-term title sponsorship arrangement in place with Moneygram, and Steiner said that any association with Alfa Romeo would have to accommodate that. 

Asked if Haas would be open to another naming deal – and perhaps even lose the Haas name – Steiner said: "I don't know because we never spoke about this, so I don't know.  

"I don't have an answer for that because we haven't discussed with Gene about this. There is nothing on the table, therefore I don't even think about. it. I have a lot of other things to do." 

Read Also:

Steiner also said there was no indication from his talks with Alfa Romeo about what the company intended to do next year. 

"I think they're looking what they want to do, that's my feeling," he said. "But they didn't tell me."

shares
comments

Related video

Sainz explains aggressive mindset behind Monaco F1 strategy anger

Why Mercedes' long-awaited F1 upgrades are not the improvement Hamilton "dreamed of"
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3

Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3

Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3 Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3

Alonso would have led Monaco GP with inters switch, says Aston Martin

Alonso would have led Monaco GP with inters switch, says Aston Martin

Formula 1
Monaco GP

Alonso would have led Monaco GP with inters switch, says Aston Martin Alonso would have led Monaco GP with inters switch, says Aston Martin

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Haas F1 Team More from
Haas F1 Team
Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Formula 1

Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers Steiner: Customer F1 teams can succeed despite added manufacturers

Steiner: Ferrari parts make Haas F1 concept change difficult

Steiner: Ferrari parts make Haas F1 concept change difficult

Formula 1

Steiner: Ferrari parts make Haas F1 concept change difficult Steiner: Ferrari parts make Haas F1 concept change difficult

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated Why Haas's faith in Hulkenberg has been vindicated

Latest news

Lappi's 'risky' set-up gamble paying off with WRC Sardinia lead

Lappi's 'risky' set-up gamble paying off with WRC Sardinia lead

WRC WRC
Rally Italy

Lappi's 'risky' set-up gamble paying off with WRC Sardinia lead Lappi's 'risky' set-up gamble paying off with WRC Sardinia lead

Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split

Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split

FE Formula E
Jakarta ePrix I

Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split Mahindra explains decision to sign Merhi for Jakarta FE after Rowland split

Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3

Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3 Hamilton fears he may not make F1 Spanish GP Q3

Verstappen "surprised" by ability to follow through Barcelona F1's final turn

Verstappen "surprised" by ability to follow through Barcelona F1's final turn

F1 Formula 1
Spanish GP

Verstappen "surprised" by ability to follow through Barcelona F1's final turn Verstappen "surprised" by ability to follow through Barcelona F1's final turn

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jonathan Noble

Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023 Why handling misfortune well could make Red Bull invincible in 2023

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14 How Mercedes' new F1 upgrades fared - and what's next for the revitalised W14

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinuackas

Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate Why the highlight of F1 2023 so far should end Monaco's calendar slot debate

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory Why Alonso and Aston made the call that guaranteed Verstappen's Monaco victory

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP The factors for and against a Red Bull upset in F1’s Monaco GP

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Jonathan Noble

What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset What Aston Martin's Honda deal reveals about its true F1 mindset

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Matt Kew

Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari? Would Hamilton really be a worthwhile F1 investment for Ferrari?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe