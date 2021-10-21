Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Next / Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Fresh push for Sydney Formula 1 race – reports

By:

There is a fresh push underway from Sydney to steal the Australian Grand Prix from rival city Melbourne according to local reports.

Fresh push for Sydney Formula 1 race – reports

Seven Network's local TV news in Sydney is reporting that the New South Wales government is currently assessing a bid to become the host city of Australia's Formula 1 race.

The centrepiece of the bid is reportedly a Monaco-style street circuit winding along Sydney's world famous harbour.

According to the report, "sensitive, high-level talks are underway" regarding a bid for the Australian GP, as NSW looks to pump tens of millions of dollars into major events to accelerate the state's COVID-19 recovery.

Sydney and NSW have been particularly crippled by the virus, the city – Australia's largest – only emerging from a months-long lockdown in recent weeks thanks to improving vaccination coverage.

NSW's investment minister Stuart Ayres is reported to be leading the charge.

7News says officials have confirmed that talks are taking place but won't speak on the record until the feasibility of a street circuit has been thoroughly assessed.

The permanent Sydney Motorsport Park circuit in the city's west, which features a state-of-the-art lighting system, is also an option for a Sydney GP, however creating 'Australia's version of the famous Monaco race' is the preferred outcome.

The earliest Sydney could host the Australian Grand Prix would be 2026, with the Australian Grand Prix Corporation in Melbourne holding a contract that runs until 2025.

Read Also:

This is also not the first time Sydney has made noises about wanting to poach the GP, which forms an important part of Melbourne's claim to being Australia's sporting capital.

The closest Sydney has come to hosting Formula 1 in the modern era was when Mark Webber drove a Williams across the Sydney Harbour Bridge back in 2005.

Melbourne has hosted the AGP since 1996, when it famously took the race from the South Australian government.

Adelaide was the original host city of world championship Formula 1 in Australia, the South Aussie capital staging the race on the Victoria Park street circuit from 1985 to 1995.

shares
comments

Related video

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

Previous article

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

Next article

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Matt Stone Racing confirms Hazelwood deal
Supercars

Matt Stone Racing confirms Hazelwood deal

Hazelwood to make MSR move
Supercars

Hazelwood to make MSR move

Trending Today

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Hamlin: NASCAR needs an "F1-style approach" to race weekends

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

Fresh push for Sydney Formula 1 race – reports
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fresh push for Sydney Formula 1 race – reports

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Weight a key factor in Aston Martin’s tweaked green F1 livery choice

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 United States Grand Prix session timings and preview

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Acura brand returns to F1 with Red Bull and AlphaTauri at US GP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

OPINION: Max Verstappen is back in the lead of the 2021 Formula 1 drivers’ championship, with the season’s final flyaway events set to get underway in the USA this weekend. But a defensive stance he’s recently adopted could have a lasting impact for the Red Bull driver when it comes to his chances of defeating Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Formula 1
2 h
The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest Prime

The hidden Ferrari struggle that Sainz’s recent charge put to rest

Despite appearing to adjust to life as a Ferrari driver with relative ease, it was far from straightforward under the surface for Carlos Sainz. But, having made breakthroughs in rather different routes at the Russian and Turkish races, he’s now targeting even greater feats for the rest of the Formula 1 season

Formula 1
21 h
The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team Prime

The final throes of Brazil's fleetingly successful F1 team

Emerson Fittipaldi is better remembered for his Formula 1 world championships and Indianapolis 500 successes than for the spell running his eponymous F1 team. Despite a hugely talented roll call of staff, it was a period of internal strife, limited funding and few results - as remembered by Tim Wright.

Formula 1
Oct 18, 2021
Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence Prime

Why McLaren's expanding agenda will benefit its F1 resurgence

In the 1960s and 1970s, McLaren juggled works entries in F1, sportscars and the Indy 500 while building cars for F3 and F2. Now it’s returning to its roots, expanding into IndyCars and Extreme E while continuing its F1 renaissance. There’s talk of Formula E and WEC entries too. But is this all too much, too soon? Stuart Codling talks to the man in charge.

Formula 1
Oct 17, 2021
How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential Prime

How Tsunoda plans to achieve his F1 potential

Yuki Tsunoda arrived in grand prix racing amid a whirlwind of hype, which only increased after his first race impressed the biggest wigs in Formula 1. His road since has been rocky and crash-filled, and OLEG KARPOV asks why Red Bull maintains faith in a driver who admits he isn’t really that big a fan of F1?

Formula 1
Oct 15, 2021
The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages Prime

The danger of reading too much into F1's clickbait radio messages

OPINION: After Lewis Hamilton responded to reports labelling him 'furious' with Mercedes following his heated exchanges over team radio during the Russian Grand Prix, it provided a snapshot on how Formula 1 broadcasting radio snippets can both illuminate and misrepresent the true situation

Formula 1
Oct 14, 2021
How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers Prime

How F1’s pole winner approach undermines drivers

OPINION: Valtteri Bottas is credited with pole position for the 2021 Turkish Grand Prix, despite being beaten in qualifying. This is another example of Formula 1 and the FIA scoring an own goal by forgetting what makes motorsport magic, with the Istanbul race winner also a victim of this in the championship’s recent history

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2021
Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Turkish Grand Prix driver ratings

On a day that the number two Mercedes enjoyed a rare day in the sun, the Turkish Grand Prix produced several standout drives - not least from a driver who has hit a purple patch of late

Formula 1
Oct 11, 2021

Latest news

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Sainz: "Quite different" feeling of 2022 F1 cars an open secret among drivers

Fresh push for Sydney Formula 1 race – reports
Formula 1 Formula 1

Fresh push for Sydney Formula 1 race – reports

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

What Verstappen is risking with his current stance on 2021 F1 world title defeat

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Alonso's Turkish escape will stop further yellow flag dramas

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.