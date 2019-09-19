Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
20 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari unveils new nosecone design for Singapore

shares
comments
Ferrari unveils new nosecone design for Singapore
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 11:20 AM

Ferrari has unveiled a new nosecone design for the Singapore Grand Prix, as the team chases low-speed performance in its endeavours to continue its streak of Formula 1 victories.

Having won the last two rounds at Spa and Monza, which are both typically high-speed circuits, the low-speed frailties of the SF90 were less exposed.

At maximum downforce, Singapore is expected to be a weaker circuit for the Ferrari team, as the plethora of tight, 90-degree corners mean that a lot more aerodynamic balance is needed to achieve a precise turn-in and a speedy exit.

Ferrari's attempts to achieve the former have resulted in the addition of a cape section underneath the nose, which a number of teams have already implemented this season.

This comes at the expense of the elongated mounting pylons, which featured a number of slots to control the air flowing underneath the nose.

Adding the cape offers a little more scope to produce front-end downforce, which cannot be achieved with the neutral front wing section mandated by the regulations.

This extends to the inside of the front wing, between the crash structure and the mounting pylon. Creating Racing Point-style 'nostrils', this further expands on the downforce produced.

The leading edge is angled upwards to build a stronger area of low pressure underneath.

Ferrari SF90, side

Ferrari SF90, side

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

To increase the maximum downforce available, the T-wing returns to the rear of the engine cover, as does the full-chord rear wing.

Elsewhere on the grid, Alfa Romeo has made a number of changes to the rear of its car to boost the level of downforce produced.

For Singapore, the team has brought a new T-wing with a bottom double element to eke out a few extra measures of downforce.

The rear wing endplates have also been changed for a design which resembles Mercedes's concept, adding small vortex generators to the rear section.

These fins will help to change the structure of the airflow shed from the rear wing, assisting with the overall downforce output by limiting the vorticity of the top corners which can upset the pressure distribution over the wing.

Alfa Romeo has also made changes to its own nose 'cape', adding a pair of slots to channel airflow under the nose with further control.

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear

Alfa Romeo Racing C38, rear

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

 

Next article
Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

Previous article

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

Next article

Leclerc "focussing on the negatives" despite wins

Leclerc "focussing on the negatives" despite wins
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Jake Boxall-Legge

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner explains why Haas didn't make Hulkenberg offer

19m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new nosecone design for Singapore

47m
3
Formula 1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

1h
4
Formula 1

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

5
Formula 1

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

2h

Latest videos

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Mclaren MP4-24 test 02:31
Formula 1

Mclaren MP4-24 test

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Latest news

Vettel lacking "absolute trust" in Ferrari's car
F1

Vettel lacking "absolute trust" in Ferrari's car

Steiner explains why Haas didn't make Hulkenberg offer
F1

Steiner explains why Haas didn't make Hulkenberg offer

Leclerc "focussing on the negatives" despite wins
F1

Leclerc "focussing on the negatives" despite wins

Ferrari unveils new nosecone design for Singapore
F1

Ferrari unveils new nosecone design for Singapore

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability
F1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.