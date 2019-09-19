Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc "focussing on the negatives" despite wins

shares
comments
Leclerc "focussing on the negatives" despite wins
By:
Co-author: Jonathan Noble
Sep 19, 2019, 11:36 AM

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says he is trying to "focus on the negatives" from his first two Formula 1 wins in the Belgian and Italian Grands Prix.

Throughout his short F1 career so far, Leclerc's ability to self-improve after errors and underperformance has been highlighted as key to his rapid progression.

He said he was trying to keep that mindset even after the success of back to back wins.

"I always focus on the negatives," said Leclerc ahead of the Singapore GP.

"Even after a win, even after a weekend that looked perfect from the outside, there is always something that you can improve and especially in myself, at only 21 years old, I have a lot to improve still.

"So I always focus on the negative, try to understand that and try to work on that for the race after."

Asked to clarify what negatives he could find from his pair of hard-fought victories, Leclerc replied: "I think in the way I build up to qualifying and the race and the balance of set-up between qualifying and the race, compromise maybe a bit more in qualifying to be better in the race.

"There are a few things I can still improve. But on these two things, this is where my focus is."

Read Also:

The Monza result moved Leclerc 13 points ahead of teammate Sebastian Vettel into fourth place in the drivers' championship.

But he denied feeling he was now Ferrari's number one driver.

"I have never felt that way," Leclerc insisted. "From the outside I don't know if it looks different or whatsoever, but from the inside of it, it is very balanced.

"There have been situations in the past where I have helped Sebastian and some others where Seb helped me and I think that is the way forward for the team."

Vettel had expressed frustration that the Q3 mess at Monza meant he did not get the tow from Leclerc that he had been promised.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto then said he 'forgave' Leclerc over team radio following his win next day.

Leclerc underlined in Singapore that he had not deliberately tried to compromise Vettel.

"It was a very tricky situation at the beginning of the lap with the big mess," he said. "I don't want to talk about it again, but it made us quite late to go to the finish line. There was definitely no want from me to sacrifice Seb's second lap or whatever."

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Charles Leclerc
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Matt Beer

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
20 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
21 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
10:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
14:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
12:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
15:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
14:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

