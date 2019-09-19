Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
57 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
70 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

shares
comments
Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability
By:
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
Sep 19, 2019, 10:17 AM

Mattia Binotto says Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi needs to feel the "confidence" of Ferrari, amid speculation over his Formula 1 future and Nico Hulkenberg's emergence as a free agent.

Ferrari placed Giovinazzi at the Sauber-run Alfa team for 2019, giving him his full-season F1 debut, but the 25-year-old has been comprehensively outperformed by experienced teammate Kimi Raikkonen, who has scored 31 points to Giovinazzi's three.

Giovinazzi scored his second points finish of the season with a career-best ninth at the previous race in Italy, one week after crashing out of ninth place on the penultimate lap of the Belgian Grand Prix.

That will help Giovinazzi's bid to stay at Alfa next season alongside the already-contracted Raikkonen, especially as Hulkenberg remains an option to the team.

Read Also:

Hulkenberg was expected to sign for Haas, but the American team has announced ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix that it has retained Romain Grosjean alongside Kevin Magnussen.

That makes Giovinazzi's Alfa seat Hulkenberg's best option to remain on the F1 grid next season, but Ferrari believes Giovinazzi is well-placed to prove himself over the rest of 2019.

Ferrari team principal Binotto told Motorsport.com: "There was a mistake in Belgium which undoubtedly penalised him, but he was in the points, and then confirmed himself in the top 10 also at Monza.

"Antonio is growing, but he also needs to be supported as he deserves.

"At the moment I don't think he's as calm as he should be, so I think it's right to make him feel the confidence of Ferrari, as he's one of our drivers.

"Now Antonio has important races ahead of him in which he can confirm his growth. It's not a test, but it's an opportunity to prove what he's already shown in his last races."

Giovinazzi was a Ferrari development driver before being picked to partner Raikkonen at Alfa, which is a Ferrari customer team.

He made two F1 starts for the team in its previous guise as Sauber, deputising for Pascal Wehrlein in the first two races of 2017, but only contested the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours in a GTE car between then and the 2019 F1 opener in Australia.

"This season he has not yet had the opportunity to show his full potential, but there are several aspects to take into account," said Binotto.

"The first, and I think the most important, is the one related to the two years of inactivity on the race track.

"We have seen how Antonio's performance in qualifying has progressively improved, coming very close to Kimi's performance, while in the race he still pays something, especially wheel-to-wheel.

"I think it's due to the lack of confidence that can be linked to the two years of forced absence, but what really matters is the positive trend."

Next article
Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition

Previous article

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nico Hulkenberg Shop Now , Antonio Giovinazzi
Teams Alfa Romeo
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Singapore GP

Singapore GP

19 Sep - 22 Sep
FP1 Starts in
21 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
47 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 20 Sep
10:30
16:30
FP2 Fri 20 Sep
14:30
20:30
FP3 Sat 21 Sep
12:00
18:00
QU Sat 21 Sep
15:00
21:00
Race Sun 22 Sep
14:10
20:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

19m
2
Formula 1

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

3h
3
Formula 1

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

1h
4
Formula 1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres

2h
5
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

Latest videos

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track 01:49
Formula 1

Vettel and Coulthard: test-drive at Sochi track

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009 04:21
Formula 1

Neel Jani: flat out during Red Bull Tunnel Crossing 2009

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test 02:41
Formula 1

Robert Kubica: 2009 F1 test

Mclaren MP4-24 test 02:31
Formula 1

Mclaren MP4-24 test

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA 03:47
Formula 1

How the best and worst F1 cars of 1994 had the same DNA

Latest news

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability
F1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition
F1

Stadium-based Miami F1 race plans facing local opposition

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again
F1

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

The missing answer that reversed grids could bring to F1
F1

The missing answer that reversed grids could bring to F1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres
F1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.