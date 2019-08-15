Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
27 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
11 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
German GP
25 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
99 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari: No point stopping development of 2019 F1 car

shares
comments
Ferrari: No point stopping development of 2019 F1 car
By:
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
Aug 15, 2019, 8:13 AM

Ferrari Formula 1 team boss Mattia Binotto does not believe the outfit will need to cease development of its 2019 car, despite its increasingly faint hopes of catching up Mercedes this season.

The Scuderia had been advised to write off 2019 after Mercedes’ early-season run of dominance, and driver Sebastian Vettel admitted the team needed to make significant inroads into the championship-leading team's advantage before the summer break to keep its title hopes alive.

But while Vettel is some 94 points behind championship leader Lewis Hamilton, and the team itself trails Mercedes by 150, Binotto says the continuity of regulations for 2020 means nothing would be gained from abandoning development on the SF90.

Asked how he planned to distribute priorities between development for 2019, 2020 and the new regulations cycle starting in 2021, Binotto told Motorsport.com: “That’s a difficult task.

“First, I think that whatever we can do in the current season will be to the benefit of the next one, so I don't think we should stop at any stage the development on the current season, because again, I think [it] can be passed over [to 2020].

“But we need to organise ourselves for 2021, no doubt. We've got now some responsible [people] in the technical department, and together with them we need to carefully take our decisions relative to the priorities.”

Read Also:

Ferrari’s main priority with the SF90 has been to add more downforce, and the most recent grand prix in Hungary showed it still trails rivals Mercedes and Red Bull in this area.

Binotto, however, has said Ferrari is also keen to carry over the car’s lower-drag philosophy to its 2020 successor.

“Hopefully what we can do is to have more downforce at a similar level of efficiency. I think that should be the two objectives,” he said.

“I think the direction of development is that more downforce is acquired, and I will not at least put in that equation the efficiency. I think we should simply put more downforce and be as efficient as we can.

“And then we need to use properly our downforce, which is in how can we set up and have a proper balance on the car - still here I think there's areas where we can improve and we should improve.”

Binotto admitted it was “good” to be finally heading into the summer break after what had been a taxing first half of the season for his team.

“It has been a demanding start of the season, no doubt, for many reasons - having changed as well the organisation in January, it's not an easy one.

“So, overall, yes, it has been demanding - but I think if there is anything which is helping, it's the team spirit we've got. And as you know, when you are in difficulties, but if around you you can feel people happy, supportive, with the right mood, it's a lot easier.

“And if there is anything that makes me comfortable, it's certainly the people around me. And that I think is true for each of us, and I think that's our strength at the moment.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF90, leads Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF90

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Next article
Who’s the best bet for Mercedes: Bottas or Ocon?

Previous article

Who’s the best bet for Mercedes: Bottas or Ocon?

Next article

The "brave reset" that brought McLaren's mojo back

The "brave reset" that brought McLaren's mojo back
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Teams Ferrari Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Belgian GP

Belgian GP

29 Aug - 1 Sep
FP1 Starts in
8 days
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 30 Aug
04:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 30 Aug
08:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 31 Aug
05:00
12:00
Q1 Sat 31 Aug
08:00
15:00
Race Sun 1 Sep
08:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again 08:14
Formula 1

How 'outstanding' Raikkonen has justified his place in F1 again

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez 02:25
Formula 1

Mark Webber 2011 testing at Jerez

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change 06:36
Formula 1

Every Red Bull mid-season F1 driver change

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020 06:00
Formula 1

The F1 drivers fighting to keep their seats for 2020

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes 07:59
Formula 1

Details of Williams's plan to fix its F1 woes

Latest news

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps
F1

Red Bull’s ruthless history of mid-season F1 driver swaps

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay
F1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test
F1

Debutant Correa joins Calderon for Alfa Romeo F1 test

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era
F1

The rivalry primed to save F1's post-Hamilton era

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs
F1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.