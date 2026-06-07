Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Race report
NASCAR Cup Michigan

Denny Hamlin ties Kyle Busch, honors him with 63rd NASCAR Cup win at Michigan

After a record number of cautions, Hamlin won by over eleven seconds at Michigan International Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: Brett Farmer / Getty Images

Denny Hamlin has tied Kyle Busch for ninth on the all-time wins list, collecting his 63rd career win after a dramatic NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.

Hamlin won by 11.1 seconds, leading a Toyota 1-2-3 with Erik Jones second and Bubba Wallace third. 

Kyle Larson finished fourth, and Carson Hocevar was fifth. Daniel Suarez finished sixth, Joey Logano seventh, Ryan Blaney eighth, Chris Buescher ninth, and Chase Briscoe tenth.

While he started from pole, Hamlin actually had to start from the rear of the field because the car needed repairs following a cut tire in practice. Hamlin also spun as part of a restart crash during the first half of the race, but none of that could deny him another big win on Sunday.

"The off-season, it was rough for me, it was rough for the NASCAR family, we lost a lot of people," said Hamlin. "This week we lost Gentleman Ned (Jarrett), the original badass of the 11. We're still thinking of Kyle, Samantha, Brexton, Lennix.

"You know, just an unbelievable feeling to be able to strap in every week, and I don't take it for granted, this opportunity that I'm in. I just love we're making the best of it."

 After the race, Hamlin carried a No. 18 flag throughout his entire burnout celebration, honoring Kyle Busch after matching him on the all-time wins list. Busch died unexpectedly two weeks ago, at the age of 41.

Hamlin and Busch were teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing for nearly 15 years, from 2008 through the 2022 season.

Watch: 'We're still thinking of Kyle': Hamlin honors Busch in Victory Lane

Stage 1

While Hamlin earned pole position, he was one of six cars that went to the rear of the field for the start. That gave control to Hocevar for the initial start, with the Michigan native holding the lead.

On Lap 3, rookie Connor Zilisch spun on his own in Turn 3, impacting the outside wall. Six laps later, he spun again, this time at the exit of Turn 2, slamming the inside wall and ending his day. This is Zilisch's third consecutive DNF, and third straight last-place finish.

As the race progressed, Reddick moved into the lead and controlled most of the stage.

Todd Gilliland had a flat tire and needed to pit under green, while Reddick had to defend from a charging Gibbs. 

Just behind the struggling No. 1 of Chastain, Reddick won Stage 1 over Gibbs, Hocevar, Elliott, Wallace, Smith, Larson, Buescher, Herbst, Suarez.

Stage 2

Gibbs won the race off pit road, while Buescher had to make an extra stop to tighten hood pins, giving up a position inside the top ten.

Wallace took the lead on the restart, and then Hocevar, and then Gibbs as the fight for control continued into the second stage.

Back in the mid-field, Keselowski slowed with a flat left-rear tire, causing a caution. Things got worse for RFK on pit road, as Gibbs and Preece collided while exiting/entering their respective stalls.

Gibbs carried on, but Preece did come back down pit road. Hendrick teammates Elliott and Larson were suddenly in control of the race after a two-tire call, and maintained control until the next caution -- Allmendinger spinning at the exit of Turn 2.

However, the following restart on Lap 83 completely changed the complexion of the entire race. Hocevar got into the back of Nemechek, which triggered a chain-reaction crash just beyond the restart zone. Nemechek spun up the track into Wallace, who got turned down into Gibbs, who then spun up into Reddick, and collecting a total of nine cars. As Reddick spun back up the track after impacting the inside wall, he suffered a direct hit from Austin Dillon.

 

Reddick's No. 45 Toyota was destroyed, ending his top 15 streak and recording his first DNF of the 2026 season. That's quite the blow to the championship leader as he tries to maintain his advantage to the end of the regular season. 

The next yellow was for Keselowski, who spun off the nose of Nemechek, ending his day as well.

Up front, Suarez passed Larson for the runner-up spot, only for Jones to overtake both and begin to run down Elliott for the race lead. He almost got there with four fresh tires against Elliott's two, but Elliott managed to hang on for the Stage 2 win.

Behind Elliott and Jones, it was Suarez, Larson, Byron, Bell, Hocevar, Hamlin, Logano, Smith.

Stage 3

Elliott continued to lead the race, with Bell moving up into the runner-up spot. 

Just outside the fuel window, Zane Smith lost a tire while running tenth and crashed into the wall. The entire field came down pit road, but a handful opted for two-tire calls, jumping to the front of the field -- Byron, Bell, Chastain, and Logano now led the way. 

On the restart, Elliott got loose underneath Bell in the battle for second, and they crashed violently into the outside wall. Both drivers were uninjured, but the wall was damaged and a 20-minute red flag was needed to make repairs

 

The race finally resumed with Byron leading the wall, but they weren't done wrecking. A bad push from Stenhouse sent Stenhouse down into Gragson and Preece, triggering another pileup. Shane van Gisbergen, Ty Dillon, Austin Hill, Josh Berry, and Cody Ware were also collected, as was McDowell.

The following drivers were all unable to continue due to damage: McDowell, Preece, Stenhouse, SVG, and Gragson.

The race leader was now Suarez, and that caution broke the record for most cautions ever in a Cup race at Michigan.

On the restart, Hocevar challenged teammate Suarez for the lead, but as the Spire cars ran side-by-side, Hamlin passed them both in a big three-wide move for the lead. Hocevar hit the wall soon after fading back slightly.

With 30 to go, it was Hamlin leading Suarez and Wallace at the front of the field. He extended the lead to several several seconds, as Wallace began to pressure Suarez for the runner-up spot. He cleared him with 17 laps to go, but was over six seconds behind Hamlin.

Hocevar eventually took second from Wallace, but Hamlin was just gone, with a lead margin approaching ten full seconds. The battle for second remained lively, with Jones passing fellow Michigan driver Hocevar with five laps to go.

But there was no catching Hamlin, as he cruised to the checkered flag, 11+ seconds clear of the closest competition.

The victory helped Hamlin to slice into Reddick's championship lead after the 23XI driver recorded his first DNF of the year. The lead shrunk from 97 points to 51 points between Reddick and Hamlin.

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 200

3:13'39.196

   8 58
2 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 200

+11.110

3:13'50.306

 11.110 8 44
3 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 200

+12.062

3:13'51.258

 0.952 7 40
4 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 200

+12.267

3:13'51.463

 0.205 7 44
5 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 200

+12.274

3:13'51.470

 0.007 7 45
6 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 200

+14.020

3:13'53.216

 1.746 7 40
7 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 200

+14.492

3:13'53.688

 0.472 7 32
8 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 200

+14.888

3:13'54.084

 0.396 7 29
9 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 200

+18.162

3:13'57.358

 3.274 12 31
10 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 200

+19.311

3:13'58.507

 1.149 12 27
11 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 200

+19.404

3:13'58.600

 0.093 7 26
12 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 200

+19.828

3:13'59.024

 0.424 7 25
13 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 200

+21.696

3:14'00.892

 1.868 8 26
14 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 200

+23.008

3:14'02.204

 1.312 11 23
15
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 200

+23.349

3:14'02.545

 0.341 11 22
16 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 200

+25.485

3:14'04.681

 2.136 8 21
17 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 200

+25.599

3:14'04.795

 0.114 14 20
18 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 200

+27.139

3:14'06.335

 1.540 11 25
19 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 200

+30.365

3:14'09.561

 3.226 8 18
20 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 200

+31.127

3:14'10.323

 0.762 13  
21 J. YeleyNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 199

+1 Lap

3:13'48.778

 1 Lap 13  
22 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 199

+1 Lap

3:13'52.394

 3.616 12 15
23 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 198

+2 Laps

3:13'41.956

 1 Lap 11 14
24 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 196

+4 Laps

3:13'48.184

 2 Laps 8 13
25 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 187

+13 Laps

3:06'55.373

 9 Laps 12 21
26 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 158

+42 Laps

2:49'10.368

 29 Laps 11 11
27 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 156

+44 Laps

3:08'52.187

 2 Laps 18 10
28 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 155

+45 Laps

2:38'43.845

 1 Lap 13 9
29 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 154

+46 Laps

2:36'50.933

 1 Lap 8 8
30 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 154

+46 Laps

2:36'53.004

 2.071 9 7
31 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 147

+53 Laps

2:24'30.371

 7 Laps 8 11
32 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 147

+53 Laps

2:24'30.448

 0.077 7 22
33 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 141

+59 Laps

2:14'43.199

 6 Laps 6 10
34 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 89

+111 Laps

1:31'35.313

 52 Laps 9 3
35 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 83

+117 Laps

1:24'21.509

 6 Laps 5 12
36 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 82

+118 Laps

1:19'13.720

 1 Lap 4 1
37
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 8

+192 Laps

9'10.530

 74 Laps 5 1

Photos from Michigan - Sunday

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Tribute to Kyle Busch

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ryan Preece, RFK Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Joe Gibbs

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Connor Zilisch, Trackhouse Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Cliff Daniels

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Joe Gibbs, Rick Hendrick

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Pre-race atmosphere

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Fans

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
General view

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
General view

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
General view

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chris Gayle

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing

Michigan - Sunday, in photos
NASCAR Cup
53

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR halts Michigan race to repair wall after vicious Elliott, Bell crash
Next article Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Michigan

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Michigan 2026

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Michigan 2026

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Michigan

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Michigan

Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
Remembering Kyle Busch through the NASCAR Cup wins that made his legend
More from
Denny Hamlin

NASCAR Cup Michigan starting lineup: Denny Hamlin snags pole, but will start from rear

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
NASCAR Cup Michigan starting lineup: Denny Hamlin snags pole, but will start from rear

Denny Hamlin wants a shorter Nashville Cup race

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Denny Hamlin wants a shorter Nashville Cup race

Winners and losers from a whirlwind NASCAR Cup race at Nashville

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Nashville
Winners and losers from a whirlwind NASCAR Cup race at Nashville

Latest news

Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison

Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

Formula 1
Monaco GP
Monaco Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2026

What the international media are saying about the F1 Monaco GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
What the international media are saying about the F1 Monaco GP

What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine

Formula 1
Monaco GP
What could drive McLaren to build its own F1 engine