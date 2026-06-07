Martin Brundle goes viral after clash with celebrity security at Monaco GP

Sky Sports Formula 1 broadcaster and former driver Martin Brundle has once again gone viral following a clash with celebrity security during his traditional pre-race grid walk at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Monte Carlo grid is notoriously one of the most congested on the F1 calendar, and the 2026 event was no different. During the build-up to Sunday's race, Brundle was weaving his way through the crowded start-finish straight, attempting to secure impromptu interviews.

After coming up against what seemed to be a bodyguard of one of the VIP guests, Brundle came out with one line that has left fans in stitches. "Don’t push me, mate. I’m nearly famous," he fired back.

Without raising his voice or breaking his stride, the Briton continued with his chaotic grid walk. It didn't take long for clips of the moment to begin to circulate online. While there are several clips making their way across social media, one example had already been seen over 300,000 times at the time of writing.

"What a legend Brundle is," one comment read on X, while another added: "Every grid belongs to Martin, the rest are just visitors, they should show some respect!! They’re lucky that he’s merciful."

"Monaco grid walks never disappoint with the pure chaos," someone else commented.

Others posted on Reddit: "Brundle’s one-liners are half the reason the grid walk is entertaining."

"I genuinely laughed out loud at that lol," another commenter wrote, and someone else posted: "Brundle said that? His grid walk makes me miss my cable subscription. F1 TV is pretty decent, but Brundle is just so good on the pit straight in the mornings."

Kimi Antonelli went on to win the Monaco Grand Prix, making it his fifth consecutive grand prix win of the season. He now leads the drivers' championship by 66 points over Lewis Hamilton in second.

Photos from Monaco GP - Sunday