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Race report
Formula 1 Belgian GP

F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

Antonelli came home ahead of Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen at the F1 Belgian GP

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli put a pass on Charles Leclerc to secure victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, as his Mercedes Formula 1 team-mate George Russell retired on the opening lap after contact with Lewis Hamilton.

Aside from the briefest of stints in the lead from fellow front-row starter Max Verstappen, who took the lead on the exit of La Source, Antonelli found his way back past on the Kemmel Straight run to ensure the lead remained in his custody in the early stages of the race.

Two laps after Antonelli had made his switch to the hard tyre, a virtual safety car was called on the 20th lap to clear debris at Blanchimont, which offered a wide enough window for Ferrari to pit both cars at a significantly cheaper cost. Leclerc, who had been behind both Antonelli and Verstappen, used this opportunity to switch to the hard tyre and cycled out ahead for the lead.

The Monegasque was able to build a lead gap once he'd cleared the off-strategy Lando Norris, who was yet to pit after starting on the hard tyre, as Antonelli also needed a few laps to clear the McLaren.

There was about three seconds between them once Norris was cleared, but Antonelli demonstrated the strong pace characteristic of his weekend and closed in on the Ferrari, helped when Leclerc was baulked by Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac through Turn 15. Antonelli broke past at Turn 5 on the following lap after stalking the Ferrari up the hill.

Leclerc stayed with Antonelli for a few tours of the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, just about holding on in overtake range, but had been unable to eke out an opportunity to return to the lead. Instead, Antonelli maintained enough pace in hand to open the gap beyond the requisite one-second barrier needed to evade a potential Leclerc fightback.

George Russell was out before the end of lap one

George Russell was out before the end of lap one

Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images

The Italian teen continued to manage his lead, ultimately finishing 1.9s ahead of Leclerc to extend his championship lead as Russell failed to score following his first-lap contact with Hamilton's Ferrari.

Russell had been battling Leclerc through the first couple of corners. Misfortune struck when he ran out of battery half-way along the Kemmel Straight on the opening lap, which led to the Mercedes driver being swamped by the cars around him on the entry to Les Combes. He was side-by-side with Hamilton; the Ferrari driver's snap of oversteer led to contact between the two, pitching Russell into the gravel.

Verstappen finished third, albeit somewhat distant to the leading pair after being passed by Leclerc during the VSC pitstops. The Dutchman had put pressure on Antonelli in the opening laps, but fell back as Leclerc began to find pace ahead of the pit phase.

Hamilton took fourth, despite serving a five-second penalty for the contact with Russell. Another potential penalty looms through an unsafe release; the seven-time champion had the green signal from his pit gantry post-stop, and hadn't seen a mechanic attempting to implement a last-minute wing adjustment.

He'd passed Piastri to reach fourth, but the Australian had been able to hang onto the Ferrari's tail in the event of a penalty; Piastri had suffered contact earlier in the race with Leclerc, causing minor damage to his car which hurt his race pace.

Charles Leclerc had to settle for second place

Charles Leclerc had to settle for second place

Photo by: John Thys / AFP via Getty Images

Isack Hadjar worked his way up to sixth after using the early safety car to conduct his mandatory tyre swaps, later using the VSC to pick up a lightly used set of hard tyres in the middle of the race. Arguably, this helped the Frenchman evade a late fightback from Norris, whose alternate strategy was undone by a very slow pit stop. A slow left-rear wheel change put the Briton behind Gabriel Bortoleto on-track, but he soon passed the Brazilian for seventh.

Bortoleto finished eighth ahead of Arvid Lindblad, who at one point was investigated for potential contact with team-mate Liam Lawson, while Franco Colapinto pulled off a two-for-one move on Pierre Gasly and Lawson along the Kemmel Straight to take the final point.

F1 Belgian GP: Race results 

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Italy A. Antonelli Mercedes 12 44

-

     1 25   Mercedes Mercedes
2 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 44

+1.952

1.952

 1.952   1 18   Ferrari Ferrari
3 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 44

+11.586

11.586

 9.634   1 15   Red Bull Red Bull
4 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 44

+17.245

17.245

 5.659   1 12   Ferrari Ferrari
5 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 44

+18.988

18.988

 1.743   1 10   McLaren Mercedes
6 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 44

+23.307

23.307

 4.319   3 8   Red Bull Red Bull
7 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 44

+24.014

24.014

 0.707   1 6   McLaren Mercedes
8 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 44

+49.140

49.140

 25.126   1 4   Audi Audi
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 44

+50.406

50.406

 1.266   1 2   RB Red Bull
10 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 44

+1'16.037

1'16.037

 25.631   1 1   Alpine Mercedes
11 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 44

+1'16.991

1'16.991

 0.954   1     Alpine Mercedes
12 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 44

+1'17.523

1'17.523

 0.532   1     RB Red Bull
13 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 44

+1'18.348

1'18.348

 0.825   1     Audi Audi
14 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 44

+1'34.465

1'34.465

 16.117   2     Haas Ferrari
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 44

+1'44.684

1'44.684

 10.219   1     Williams Mercedes
16 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 44

+1'45.856

1'45.856

 1.172   1     Williams Mercedes
17 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 44

+1'50.925

1'50.925

 5.069   2     Haas Ferrari
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 43

1 lap

     2     Cadillac Ferrari
19 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 42

2 laps

     2     Aston Martin Honda
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 25

19 laps

     2   Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 13

31 laps

     3   Retirement Cadillac Ferrari
dnf United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 0

44 laps

         Collision Mercedes Mercedes
View full results
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