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Why Charles Leclerc wasn’t penalised for clash with Oscar Piastri in Belgian GP

Formula 1
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Belgian GP
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All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Belgian GP
All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix

The 2026 F1 Championship: Kimi Antonelli back in his comfort zone as Lewis Hamilton moves to second

Formula 1
Belgian GP
The 2026 F1 Championship: Kimi Antonelli back in his comfort zone as Lewis Hamilton moves to second

F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

Formula 1
Belgian GP
F1 Belgian GP: Kimi Antonelli takes sixth 2026 win as George Russell crashes out

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Formula 1
Belgian GP
Five quick takeaways from the F1 Belgian GP

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Formula 1
Belgian GP
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Formula 1
Belgian GP
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Formula 1 Belgian GP

The 2026 F1 Championship: Kimi Antonelli back in his comfort zone as Lewis Hamilton moves to second

After Antonelli's victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, the Italian has opened up a big gap in the championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here are the drivers' and constructors' standings after the 10th round of the season

Fabien Gaillard
Published:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Jacques Villeneuve arrives in the paddock.

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andy Stevenson, Sporting Director, Aston Martin F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alexander Albon, Williams, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Alpine F1 Team pit lane message

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
47

Thanks to his victory at the 2026 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli has once again extended his lead at the top of the championship, moving 45 points ahead of his closest rival.

Despite a race that was strewn with pitfalls, it is indeed Lewis Hamilton who regains this runner-up position since, after unintentionally causing George Russell's retirement, he took advantage of it to overtake his compatriot - who recorded his second scoreless finish of the season after Monaco - by five points by finishing fourth this Sunday.

In the constructors' standings, despite Russell's retirement, Mercedes conceded only five points to Ferrari at the end of the race. While Racing Bulls drew level with Alpine by scoring one point more at Spa, Audi recorded its third points finish in F1 and the second in a row, once again thanks to Gabriel Bortoleto.

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Drivers' Championship

Position Driver Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom Belgium
1 ItalyK. AntonelliMercedes 204 18/2 29 25/1 28 31 25/1 - 15/3 8 25/1
2 United KingdomL. HamiltonFerrari 159 12/4 21 8/6 10 21 18/2 25/1 10/5 22 12/4
3 United KingdomG. RussellMercedes 154 25/1 26 12/4 17 8 - 18/2 25/1 23 -
4 MonacoC. LeclercFerrari 126 15/3 19 15/3 10 16 - - 4/8 29 18/2
5 United KingdomL. NorrisMcLaren 103 10/5 5 10/5 26 7 - 15/3 6/7 18 6/7
6 AustraliaO. PiastriMcLaren 92 - 3 18/2 22 5 10/5 10/5 12/4 2 10/5
7 NetherlandsM. VerstappenRed Bull 91 8/6 - 4/8 14 17 - 12/4 18/2 3 15/3
8 FranceI. HadjarRed Bull 60 - 4 - - 10 12/4 8/6 8/6 10 8/6
9 FranceP. GaslyAlpine 42 1/10 8 6/7 1 4 15/3 6/7 - 1 -
10 New ZealandL. LawsonRacing Bulls 39 - 8 2/9 - 6 8/6 4/8 2/9 9 -
11 United KingdomA. LindbladRacing Bulls 22 4/8 - - - 1 6/7 2/9 1/10 6 2/9
12 ArgentinaF. ColapintoAlpine 19 - 1 - 6 8 - 1/10 - 2 1/10
13 United KingdomO. BearmanHaas 18 6/7 11 - - 1 - - - - -
14 BrazilG. BortoletoAudi 10 2/9 - - - - - - - 4 4/8
15 SpainC. Sainz JrWilliams 6 - 2 - 2 2 - - - - -
16 ThailandA. AlbonWilliams 5 - - - 1 - 4/8 - - - -
17 FranceE. OconHaas 3 - - 1/10 - - 2/9 - - - -
18 SpainF. AlonsoAston Martin 1 - - - - - 1/10 - - - -
19 GermanyN. HülkenbergAudi   - - - - - - - - - -
20 FinlandV. BottasCadillac   - - - - - - - - - -
21 MexicoS. PérezCadillac   - - - - - - - - - -
22 CanadaL. StrollAston Martin   - - - - - - - - - -

Constructors' Championship

Position Team Points Australia China Japan United States Canada Monaco Spain Austria United Kingdom Belgium
1 Mercedes 358 43 55 37 45 39 25 18 40 31 25
2 Ferrari 285 27 40 23 20 37 18 25 14 51 30
3 United KingdomMcLaren 195 10 8 28 48 12 10 25 18 20 16
4 AustriaRed Bull Racing 151 8 4 4 14 27 12 20 26 13 23
5 Alpine 61 1 9 6 7 12 15 7 - 3 1
6 Racing Bulls 61 4 8 2 - 7 14 6 3 15 2
7 United StatesHaas F1 Team 21 6 11 1 - 1 2 - - - -
8 United KingdomWilliams 11 - 2 - 3 2 4 - - - -
9 Audi 10 2 - - - - - - - 4 4
10 United KingdomAston Martin Racing 1 - - - - - 1 - - - -
11 United StatesCadillac F1 Team   - - - - - - - - - -

 

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