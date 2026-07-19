The 2026 F1 Championship: Kimi Antonelli back in his comfort zone as Lewis Hamilton moves to second
After Antonelli's victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, the Italian has opened up a big gap in the championship ahead of Lewis Hamilton. Here are the drivers' and constructors' standings after the 10th round of the season
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Belgian Grand Prix - Sunday
Thanks to his victory at the 2026 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli has once again extended his lead at the top of the championship, moving 45 points ahead of his closest rival.
Despite a race that was strewn with pitfalls, it is indeed Lewis Hamilton who regains this runner-up position since, after unintentionally causing George Russell's retirement, he took advantage of it to overtake his compatriot - who recorded his second scoreless finish of the season after Monaco - by five points by finishing fourth this Sunday.
In the constructors' standings, despite Russell's retirement, Mercedes conceded only five points to Ferrari at the end of the race. While Racing Bulls drew level with Alpine by scoring one point more at Spa, Audi recorded its third points finish in F1 and the second in a row, once again thanks to Gabriel Bortoleto.
Drivers' Championship
|Position
|Driver
|Points
|1
|K. AntonelliMercedes
|204
|18/2
|29
|25/1
|28
|31
|25/1
|-
|15/3
|8
|25/1
|2
|L. HamiltonFerrari
|159
|12/4
|21
|8/6
|10
|21
|18/2
|25/1
|10/5
|22
|12/4
|3
|G. RussellMercedes
|154
|25/1
|26
|12/4
|17
|8
|-
|18/2
|25/1
|23
|-
|4
|C. LeclercFerrari
|126
|15/3
|19
|15/3
|10
|16
|-
|-
|4/8
|29
|18/2
|5
|L. NorrisMcLaren
|103
|10/5
|5
|10/5
|26
|7
|-
|15/3
|6/7
|18
|6/7
|6
|O. PiastriMcLaren
|92
|-
|3
|18/2
|22
|5
|10/5
|10/5
|12/4
|2
|10/5
|7
|M. VerstappenRed Bull
|91
|8/6
|-
|4/8
|14
|17
|-
|12/4
|18/2
|3
|15/3
|8
|I. HadjarRed Bull
|60
|-
|4
|-
|-
|10
|12/4
|8/6
|8/6
|10
|8/6
|9
|P. GaslyAlpine
|42
|1/10
|8
|6/7
|1
|4
|15/3
|6/7
|-
|1
|-
|10
|L. LawsonRacing Bulls
|39
|-
|8
|2/9
|-
|6
|8/6
|4/8
|2/9
|9
|-
|11
|A. LindbladRacing Bulls
|22
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|1
|6/7
|2/9
|1/10
|6
|2/9
|12
|F. ColapintoAlpine
|19
|-
|1
|-
|6
|8
|-
|1/10
|-
|2
|1/10
|13
|O. BearmanHaas
|18
|6/7
|11
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|G. BortoletoAudi
|10
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4/8
|15
|C. Sainz JrWilliams
|6
|-
|2
|-
|2
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|A. AlbonWilliams
|5
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|4/8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|17
|E. OconHaas
|3
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|2/9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18
|F. AlonsoAston Martin
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1/10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|19
|N. HülkenbergAudi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20
|V. BottasCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|21
|S. PérezCadillac
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22
|L. StrollAston Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Constructors' Championship
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes
|358
|43
|55
|37
|45
|39
|25
|18
|40
|31
|25
|2
|Ferrari
|285
|27
|40
|23
|20
|37
|18
|25
|14
|51
|30
|3
|McLaren
|195
|10
|8
|28
|48
|12
|10
|25
|18
|20
|16
|4
|Red Bull Racing
|151
|8
|4
|4
|14
|27
|12
|20
|26
|13
|23
|5
|Alpine
|61
|1
|9
|6
|7
|12
|15
|7
|-
|3
|1
|6
|Racing Bulls
|61
|4
|8
|2
|-
|7
|14
|6
|3
|15
|2
|7
|Haas F1 Team
|21
|6
|11
|1
|-
|1
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|Williams
|11
|-
|2
|-
|3
|2
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9
|Audi
|10
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4
|4
|10
|Aston Martin Racing
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
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Latest news
Why Charles Leclerc wasn’t penalised for clash with Oscar Piastri in Belgian GP
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All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix
The 2026 F1 Championship: Kimi Antonelli back in his comfort zone as Lewis Hamilton moves to second
The data that reveals how different Spa is under F1's 2026 rules
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What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Belgian GP
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