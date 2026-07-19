The 2026 F1 Championship: Kimi Antonelli back in his comfort zone as Lewis Hamilton moves to second

Thanks to his victory at the 2026 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli has once again extended his lead at the top of the championship, moving 45 points ahead of his closest rival.

Despite a race that was strewn with pitfalls, it is indeed Lewis Hamilton who regains this runner-up position since, after unintentionally causing George Russell's retirement, he took advantage of it to overtake his compatriot - who recorded his second scoreless finish of the season after Monaco - by five points by finishing fourth this Sunday.

In the constructors' standings, despite Russell's retirement, Mercedes conceded only five points to Ferrari at the end of the race. While Racing Bulls drew level with Alpine by scoring one point more at Spa, Audi recorded its third points finish in F1 and the second in a row, once again thanks to Gabriel Bortoleto.

Drivers' Championship

Constructors' Championship

Position Team Points 1 Mercedes 358 43 55 37 45 39 25 18 40 31 25 2 Ferrari 285 27 40 23 20 37 18 25 14 51 30 3 McLaren 195 10 8 28 48 12 10 25 18 20 16 4 Red Bull Racing 151 8 4 4 14 27 12 20 26 13 23 5 Alpine 61 1 9 6 7 12 15 7 - 3 1 6 Racing Bulls 61 4 8 2 - 7 14 6 3 15 2 7 Haas F1 Team 21 6 11 1 - 1 2 - - - - 8 Williams 11 - 2 - 3 2 4 - - - - 9 Audi 10 2 - - - - - - - 4 4 10 Aston Martin Racing 1 - - - - - 1 - - - - 11 Cadillac F1 Team - - - - - - - - - -