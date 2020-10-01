Formula 1
Previous
Formula 1 / Emilia-Romagna GP / Special feature

Witness the first F1 race at Imola since 2006

Tickets
shares
comments
Witness the first F1 race at Imola since 2006

As F1’s organisers filled the gaps of the 2020 Formula 1 calendar, the addition of the Imola circuits pleased fans across motorsport.

And the fact tickets are now on sale for fans to witness the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix from the stands is a huge bonus.

Imola was a staple circuit on the calendar from 1981 to 2006, serving up a host of memorable moments that made this a must-watch race. Like the other Italian tracks of Monza and Mugello which have preceded it in 2020, it’s an extremely high-speed circuit with a number of high-speed turns that will showcase the downforce these modern machines carry.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Photo by: Davide Cavazza

The circuit caught Mika Hakkinen out in 1999, when he was leading the race comfortably but lost control of his car into the final chicane and crashed into the barriers, throwing away a certain win in front of the delighted home Ferrari fans.

One year later, and there was more delight for the Tifosi, as Michael Schumacher drew level won to draw level Ayrton Senna for the record of most Grand Prix wins. At the time, that record stood at 41. It was a record the German would go on to more than double, and is still yet to be equalled by Lewis Hamilton.

Ferrari F1 car

Ferrari F1 car

Photo by: Motorsport Images

It’s a circuit that’s rich in motorsport heritage. The circuit has held SBK World Championship and World Touring Cars races in the past, and is a stone’s throw from AlphaTauri’s Faenza base.

When travelling to Imola, however, you’ll likely fly into Bolonga airport which is just 20 minutes train journey from the track. It may be best known for its pasta – and so it should be – but this historic city has a lot more to offer.

Landscape

Landscape

Photo by: Motorsport Images

With this race being the first to trial just a two-day race format on Saturday and Sunday, that opens up your Friday to take on the full Ferrari experience. Buses run from Bologna to the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, with a stop at the Fiorano circuit, lunch at a nearby farmhouse, and a visit to the Casa Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena.

For those wanting to see the race in style, Paddock Club hospitality will be up and running for this race. Usually a unique opportunity to get closer than ever to the Grand Prix, fans will get the chance to take in a lap of the circuit on an open-top truck, snap a photo on the grid and ask their favourite drivers a burning question in a virtual Q&A.

The ultimate experience is complete with indulgent catering and all-day Champagne bars, and picture-perfect seats with a view of the start-finish straight.

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri AT01

Photo by: AlphaTauri

This will be a race to remember, and a rare opportunity to see modern Formula 1 cars take on a classic and beloved circuit. Book your tickets to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with Motorsport Tickets now to witness the race for yourself.

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia-Romagna GP

