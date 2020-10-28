Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
31 Oct
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
Tickets
04 Dec
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
11 Dec
FP1 in
43 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Interview

Allison: Getting tyres to “sing” biggest challenge at new F1 tracks

shares
comments
By:

Mercedes Formula 1 team technical director James Allison says getting the tyres “singing” is the biggest challenge when going to an unknown venue.

In the video above, Allison also gives some intriguing insight into the issues the team faced at the Portuguese GP, where Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas struggled for pace in the opening laps, and were initially left behind by McLaren’s Carlos Sainz.

Allison conceded that it was “pretty dicey” for the Mercedes drivers at the start of the race, although it came good in the end, with Hamilton leading a one-two finish. Ahead of the sport’s first visit to Imola since 2006 Allison admitted that the unfamiliar circuits added to the schedule this year have provided an extra challenge.

“Going to a new track increases the workload and it does add a layer of uncertainty to us,” he said. “Because we don’t have a long check list of all the things that might have gone wrong at that track in the past, and we don’t have detailed knowledge of the way in which the car is going to behave, but we have pretty good simulation tools.

“As long as we know what the asphalt looks like, how rough it is and the layout of the kerbs and the racing line, we can get a pretty good estimate of what we need to go quickly at that track. And like any track really, a new circuit or one we are very used to, the biggest challenge, the biggest thing that makes a difference to whether it is a good weekend or bad weekend, is whether or not we can get the tyres really singing for us.

“If we can get them working happily in their working range front and rear axle, and the car nicely balanced, we are going to have a good weekend.”

Read Also:

The tyre issue proved complicated in Portugal, where both Mercedes drivers started on the medium tyre, and struggled in the cold and drizzling conditions at the start.

“It was a result of probably several factors building up to produce a situation where a car that had been decently on pole was suddenly then being bothered on all sides by marauding folk from behind,” said Allison. “All of it had its root in the fact that our tyres were too cold.

“The downside of going with that medium tyre is that it’s going to be harder to make it wake up and work nicely when the track is cold. Most of the people behind us were on the soft tyre. So, straight away they had a rubber that was going to be able to get going quicker and wake up more quickly on a very cold track.

“At the start of the race there was a very brief rain shower that just took away more temperature and also increased the greasiness of the surface, so that made the grip even lower.”

Allison added that Hamilton and Bottas also suffered because they had to wait on the grid longer than rivals: “When they form up on the grid ahead of the start, as soon as they stop that tyre is cooling down and the people in pole position and on the front rows of the grid sit there for many, many seconds while the back end of the grid is still forming.

"So, the people at the back end of the grid still have warm tyres, and that warmth gradually drops off as you get nearer to the front. We are on the medium rubber, which gives us a disadvantage straight away in this cold, wettish weather, and then behind us we have cars that are still warmer because they have been standing still for less time.

“All those things contributed to make it so that at the beginning of that race, it was pretty dicey for a while.”

Read Also:

Allison says cold conditions can exaggerate the gaps between different cars and drivers: “Much of what you saw on Sunday was a reflection of the fact that the entire grid, all through the race, was operating on the cold side of where peak grip could be found in the tyres. So, everybody on these tyres would have been a little bit below the sort of the temperature they would have wanted in order to be absolutely humming.

“And that has an interesting effect because it tends to pull apart cars in their competitiveness. It tends to exaggerate differences and in fact if you look at the race you will see that the differences in the finishing positions were very exaggerated compared with normal.

“There were very substantial lap time differences between teammates and also between teams, with much of the grid actually being lapped.”

Related video

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record

Previous article

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record

Next article

Why McLaren deems its £200m gamble a necessary strategy

Why McLaren deems its £200m gamble a necessary strategy
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Adam Cooper

Trending Today

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record

FIA finalises rule changes for Imola's two-day schedule
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA finalises rule changes for Imola's two-day schedule

The surprise weakness Hamilton revealed in his Portugal win Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The surprise weakness Hamilton revealed in his Portugal win

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Texas NASCAR Cup race postponed yet again

Wolff: Williams decision not down to Russell's performance
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Williams decision not down to Russell's performance

Latest news

The surprise weakness Hamilton revealed in his Portugal win Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The surprise weakness Hamilton revealed in his Portugal win

Why McLaren deems its £200m gamble a necessary strategy Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Why McLaren deems its £200m gamble a necessary strategy

Allison: Getting tyres to “sing” biggest challenge at new F1 tracks
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Interview

Allison: Getting tyres to “sing” biggest challenge at new F1 tracks

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record

Trending

1
Formula 1

Horner explains why Gasly wasn’t on Red Bull shortlist

2
MotoGP

Dovizioso in negotiations with Yamaha for test rider role

3
Formula 1

F1 teams agree in principle to $30m driver salary cap from 2023

4
Formula 1

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record

2h
5
Formula 1

FIA finalises rule changes for Imola's two-day schedule

Latest news

The surprise weakness Hamilton revealed in his Portugal win
Formula 1

The surprise weakness Hamilton revealed in his Portugal win

Why McLaren deems its £200m gamble a necessary strategy
Formula 1

Why McLaren deems its £200m gamble a necessary strategy

Allison: Getting tyres to “sing” biggest challenge at new F1 tracks
Formula 1

Allison: Getting tyres to “sing” biggest challenge at new F1 tracks

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record
Formula 1

Amnesty warns F1 over "sportswashing" Saudi human rights record

Renault: "Strange" Portugal form will help understand step back
Formula 1

Renault: "Strange" Portugal form will help understand step back

Latest videos

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021 07:22
Formula 1
2h

How F1 Teams Are Preparing For 2021

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief 19:08
Formula 1
2h

Tricky Starts, Tyre Choices & More | 2020 Portuguese GP F1 Race Debrief

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie 07:27
Formula 1

Diversity and Inclusivity in Motorsport with F1 Marshal, Kalie

F1 Imola: onboard with Marc Gene in the F2007 01:24
Formula 1

F1 Imola: onboard with Marc Gene in the F2007

The Reasons Why Sebastian Vettel is Struggling at Ferrari 05:49
Formula 1

The Reasons Why Sebastian Vettel is Struggling at Ferrari

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.