Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Honda's painful Japan homecoming is just the start of a bumpy ride

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Japanese GP
Honda's painful Japan homecoming is just the start of a bumpy ride

Explained: The numbers behind the FIA’s late change for F1 qualifying in Japan

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Japanese GP
Explained: The numbers behind the FIA’s late change for F1 qualifying in Japan

Ayao Komatsu “very proud” of Esteban Ocon as he owns up to Franco Colapinto clash

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Ayao Komatsu “very proud” of Esteban Ocon as he owns up to Franco Colapinto clash

How Toyota’s new flying Finn is starting to make WRC headlines

WRC
How Toyota’s new flying Finn is starting to make WRC headlines

George Russell recreates iconic "Tokyo Drift" scene in Mercedes Japanese GP shoot

Formula 1
Japanese GP
George Russell recreates iconic "Tokyo Drift" scene in Mercedes Japanese GP shoot

Esteban Ocon responds to death threats from "keyboard warriors" after Franco Colapinto clash

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Esteban Ocon responds to death threats from "keyboard warriors" after Franco Colapinto clash

MotoGP chiefs visit Buenos Aires construction site ahead of 2027 Argentina GP

MotoGP
Brazil GP
MotoGP chiefs visit Buenos Aires construction site ahead of 2027 Argentina GP

Lewis Hamilton shares “full circle” moment after "unreal" samurai experience

Formula 1
Japanese GP
Lewis Hamilton shares “full circle” moment after "unreal" samurai experience
Formula 1 Japanese GP

Ayao Komatsu “very proud” of Esteban Ocon as he owns up to Franco Colapinto clash

Ocon took responsibility for his collision with Colapinto at Shanghai, earning praise from his team boss

Ben Vinel Jake Boxall-Legge
Edited:
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu is “very proud” of the way Esteban Ocon handled his collision with Franco Colapinto in Formula 1’s Chinese Grand Prix.

The incident occurred after Colapinto pitted from eighth on lap 32 of the race; the Alpine emerged out of the pits right in front of Ocon, who attempted a late lunge down the inside in the Turns 1-2 curve but ended up with nowhere to go and clipped his rival’s car, with both of them sent into a spin.

Colapinto recovered to score his first point with Alpine, and Ocon apologised to his rival at the end of the race, before speaking to the media.

“I deserve the penalty,” Ocon then said. “I was fighting with Franco the whole race, so that's clearly my fault on that last incident. I was a bit over-optimistic and the gap was not really there.

“I'm glad he still scored a point, because he drove a good race.”

This behaviour earned the Haas driver enthusiastic praise from Komatsu in the Suzuka paddock.

“Esteban straight away accepted that was his mistake,” Haas’ team boss said. “That was, I think, very, very good. He said it straight away in the car, straight away I think after the race, and he spoke to Franco. So, from our side, Esteban was 100% spot on. That's how I like to see our drivers behave. So I'm very proud of Esteban, how he's been behaving.”

Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Although Colapinto accepted Ocon’s apology and his management pleaded with his supporters to “not send hateful messages or death threats to Esteban”, the latter faced a barrage of abuse on social media – a recurring theme when it comes to Argentinian fans these days. FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem responded to those death threats by sending Ocon a letter of support.

Read Also:

“I cannot control what other people say,” Komatsu pondered. “But all I can say is how Esteban's conducting himself. For me, I'm fully behind him. It takes a big person to own up to mistakes – straight away, no excuse.

“You know, he was racing hard all the race, right? So, he's been frustrated, but then he made a mistake. And then he came up straight away and said, ‘Look, that's on me’, straight away. You can't ask more than that.”

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Haas is going into the third round of the 2026 season, the Japanese Grand Prix, in fourth place in the constructors’ standings – just one point behind reigning world champion McLaren. Oliver Bearman single-handedly achieved this with the 17 points he scored, but this performance doesn’t mean Haas easily is ‘best of the rest’, with Pierre Gasly’s Alpine a clear challenger so far.

“It's very circuit-dependent,” Komatsu analysed. “In Bahrain, Alpine looked very strong, and in Melbourne, I think they were not as strong as everybody expected them to be, right? I don't know what's going on there, so I cannot pinpoint why, but for whatever the reason, they weren't. Then in Shanghai, they were exactly what we expected from Bahrain.

“I don't know who's going to be at the leading edge of the midfield. It's all very close, you know, us, Alpine, Audi and Racing Bulls. We're very, very close. So I think whoever has a better preparation coming to every race weekend, whoever hits the ground running in FP1, improving it, that can swing between the top of the midfield there to the bottom very, very easily. So I don't think anyone is ahead, including us, to be fair.”

Photos from Japanese GP - Thursday

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17 front wing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
A team member of Aston Martin F1 Team poses for a photo with fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mattia Binotto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Mercedes W17

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan of Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fan detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Franco Colapinto, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Jenson Button, Aston Martin F1 Team Ambassador

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Front wing of Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Fans

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Racing Bulls detail

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, Peter Bayer, Racing Bulls, Alan Permane, Racing Bulls, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Japanese GP - Thursday, in photos
Formula 1
59

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article George Russell recreates iconic "Tokyo Drift" scene in Mercedes Japanese GP shoot

Top Comments

More from
Ben Vinel

“Oh, sh*t” – How Nico Hulkenberg found out about Jonathan Wheatley’s Audi exit

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
“Oh, sh*t” – How Nico Hulkenberg found out about Jonathan Wheatley’s Audi exit

Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Why Lewis Hamilton believes 2026 F1 rules are “what racing should be” – unlike Max Verstappen

How Honda's quest for F1 reliability is going amid Aston Martin struggles

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
How Honda's quest for F1 reliability is going amid Aston Martin struggles
More from
Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon responds to death threats from "keyboard warriors" after Franco Colapinto clash

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Esteban Ocon responds to death threats from "keyboard warriors" after Franco Colapinto clash

Esteban Ocon’s Haas form sparks strong final-year warning from Guenther Steiner

Formula 1
Formula 1
Chinese GP
Esteban Ocon’s Haas form sparks strong final-year warning from Guenther Steiner

Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?
More from
Haas F1 Team

Audi F1 engine earns praise from competition: It's "very, very good"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Audi F1 engine earns praise from competition: It's "very, very good"

Haas launches bold Godzilla livery for F1 Japanese GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Haas launches bold Godzilla livery for F1 Japanese GP

Why Haas is the early surprise of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why Haas is the early surprise of F1 2026