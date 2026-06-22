Oliver Bearman explains why Haas targets have boosted his F1 motivation

Oliver Bearman has revealed that the infectious dedication and high targets set by the Haas Formula 1 team are boosting his own motivation to bring the American outfit towards the front of the grid.

The British driver is in his second full-time season in the championship. Now with seven rounds of the 2026 season, which featured a new wave of regulations, under his belt, the 21-year-old explained he feels like he has found his footing in the team.

Speaking to Lawrence Barretto on F1 Off The Grid, Bearman shed light on his relationship with Haas.

"We have a great relationship between the engineers and the mechanics, more banter between them. It's really, really fun. I absolutely love it. And the guys are so motivated, just pushing incredibly hard with really high targets.

"And that motivates me as well. That makes me want to show them that I'm capable of bringing them to the front, too."

Bearman added: "I'm in a good place. I'm really happy with the relationship that I've continued to build with Haas. And honestly, I'm enjoying working with them so much and am so proud of the work that we've done as a collective. To bring a very competitive car to a huge regulation change is nothing short of incredible for the scale of our team."

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

As the Briton is still affiliated with Ferrari, having been a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and having made his F1 debut with the Maranello outfit, Bearman explained that he would love to win with Ferrari one day, but that is not his current focus.

"Incredibly impressive and makes me proud to call myself a Haas driver," he continued. "Of course, I still have the affiliation with Ferrari and my goal one day is to win races and championships and hopefully one day I could do that with Ferrari, but really that's not my focus.

"I want to do as well as I can with Haas. P5 in China was incredible. P4 in Mexico was one of the best days of my life. Just those feelings that you just live for, that's what gets you up in the morning. That's what takes you to the gym to fight that extra hour there to make sure that you're that 1% fitter. So when you get in the car, you can give it everything and perform at your best.

"I'm loving every second and really enjoying being an F1 driver. I think I've found my feet. It's nothing new anymore. I'm used to the travel, which is a bit long, but I'm able to focus more on the good things and struggle less with the more challenging things.

"I'm super happy, loving everything, and hopefully we can continue to have a competitive car for this year. Hopefully, we'll be fighting for podiums with Haas as well. That's the main goal. I would absolutely die for that."