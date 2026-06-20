Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton makes Milan Fashion Week appearance after Ferrari F1 win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton makes Milan Fashion Week appearance after Ferrari F1 win

Oliver Bearman admits "wrong mindset" was behind difficult start to F1 rookie season

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Oliver Bearman admits "wrong mindset" was behind difficult start to F1 rookie season

Alex Marquez pulls out of MotoGP Czech Grand Prix

MotoGP
Czech GP
Alex Marquez pulls out of MotoGP Czech Grand Prix

Diogo Moreira: 'If Luca Marini doesn't want to look at my data, that's his problem'

MotoGP
Czech GP
Diogo Moreira: 'If Luca Marini doesn't want to look at my data, that's his problem'

How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Has Alpine finally started its return climb?

Feature
Formula 1
Feature
Has Alpine finally started its return climb?

MotoGP Czech GP: Ai Ogura scorches to first pole position

MotoGP
Czech GP
MotoGP Czech GP: Ai Ogura scorches to first pole position

Pierre Gasly Monaco GP podium decision draws fierce Guenther Steiner criticism

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Pierre Gasly Monaco GP podium decision draws fierce Guenther Steiner criticism
Formula 1 Barcelona-Catalunya GP

Oliver Bearman admits "wrong mindset" was behind difficult start to F1 rookie season

Oliver Bearman has admitted he began his rookie Formula 1 season with the wrong mindset after a difficult Australian Grand Prix

Lydia Mee
Published:
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oliver Bearman has conceded that he entered his Formula 1 rookie season with the "wrong mindset," leading to a bruising season-opening Australian Grand Prix that was compromised by costly on-track errors.

The British driver, who signed with Haas after impressing on debut with Ferrari at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, endured a challenging opening weekend in 2025. 

Bearman suffered a crash during the first practice session at Albert Park, and he spun out and became beached in the gravel during the third practice session. He went on to start the race from the pitlane and finished in 14th.

Reflecting on the launch of his full-time career during an episode of F1 Off The Grid, Bearman admitted he failed to manage his expectations.

"That weekend in general was a very tough one," the Haas driver explained. "I probably entered the weekend with the wrong mindset. On top of that, we had a car which was not the most compliant. It was a really bad start.

Oliver Bearman, Haas

Oliver Bearman, Haas

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

"Last year, I made a lot of mistakes. There are a lot of mistakes that, in hindsight, I definitely could and should have avoided. It taught me very quickly how I need to approach an F1 weekend. But there are also some mistakes that I think taught me a lot. It's OK to do once, not to do it twice. So don't do that."

While Bearman started his rookie season off on a rocky note, he went on to match the best race result for the American outfit with a fourth-place finish in Mexico. "That was a crazy weekend," Bearman said of the achievement. "We were simply flying. We were really, really quick and managing to hold off all of those very quick cars and very quick drivers."

Bearman ultimately finished his rookie season 13th in the drivers' championship with 41 points. In comparison, his experienced team-mate Esteban Ocon finished 15th with 38 points.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Pierre Gasly Monaco GP podium decision draws fierce Guenther Steiner criticism

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Lewis Hamilton makes Milan Fashion Week appearance after Ferrari F1 win

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton makes Milan Fashion Week appearance after Ferrari F1 win

Pierre Gasly Monaco GP podium decision draws fierce Guenther Steiner criticism

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Pierre Gasly Monaco GP podium decision draws fierce Guenther Steiner criticism

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win draws Michael Schumacher comparison after Barcelona F1 victory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari win draws Michael Schumacher comparison after Barcelona F1 victory
More from
Oliver Bearman

Oliver Bearman credits Ferrari relocation for rapid F1 maturity

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Oliver Bearman credits Ferrari relocation for rapid F1 maturity

Oliver Bearman surprised by Q2 Barcelona result after "worst" F1 car in FP3

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Oliver Bearman surprised by Q2 Barcelona result after "worst" F1 car in FP3

Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?

Formula 1
Chinese GP
Exclusive: Ahead of Red Bull – is Haas the unsung hero of the early F1 races?
More from
Haas F1 Team

Leonardo Fornaroli set for Haas F1 test at Jerez

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Leonardo Fornaroli set for Haas F1 test at Jerez

Oliver Bearman explains “strangest crash I ever had”, worst qualifying result in F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Oliver Bearman explains “strangest crash I ever had”, worst qualifying result in F1 2026

Where you can find the best battles of F1 2026

Formula 1
Where you can find the best battles of F1 2026

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton makes Milan Fashion Week appearance after Ferrari F1 win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Lewis Hamilton makes Milan Fashion Week appearance after Ferrari F1 win

Oliver Bearman admits "wrong mindset" was behind difficult start to F1 rookie season

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
Oliver Bearman admits "wrong mindset" was behind difficult start to F1 rookie season

Alex Marquez pulls out of MotoGP Czech Grand Prix

MotoGP
Czech GP
Alex Marquez pulls out of MotoGP Czech Grand Prix

Diogo Moreira: 'If Luca Marini doesn't want to look at my data, that's his problem'

MotoGP
Czech GP
Diogo Moreira: 'If Luca Marini doesn't want to look at my data, that's his problem'

Feature

Discover prime content

How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Formula 1
By Maurice Hamilton
How an F1 mechanics’ reunion recalled stories of working practices that would now send HR into meltdown

Has Alpine finally started its return climb?

Formula 1
By Stuart Codling
Has Alpine finally started its return climb?

The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win

Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The bold Ferrari turnaround that enabled Lewis Hamilton's Barcelona win

You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica

Formula 1
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Robert Kubica
View more