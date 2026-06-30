Can you out-draft the greatest teams in F1 history? Now you can find out, every day

Formula 1 has always been built on historical debates. Could prime Max Verstappen have outperformed the legends of the past in their car? Would Mercedes have been even better with 2000s Michael Schumacher over 2010s Lewis Hamilton?

Two Seats turns that debate into a daily F1 online game.

It is free, it plays in your browser, and a round takes about a minute. Every day, Two Seats gives you one real Formula 1 team from one real season. The goal is simple: draft two drivers, run the season simulation, and see if your pairing can beat what the historic team scored.

Ferrari in 2004. McLaren in 1988. A grand old privateer from the 1950s. The challenge changes every day, but the question stays the same: can you out-draft Formula 1 history?

Play Two Seats now!

How Two Seats works

Each round starts with a hidden pack of seven drivers.

You can only sign two of them and you only get two passes. That means you cannot simply wait forever for the name you want. Every decision matters, and every pass carries risk.

Once you make a pick, the card reveals that driver’s rating for that specific season. The important part is “that specific season.”

Two Seats uses actual historical data and does not rate drivers by career reputation. A driver who looks like an automatic choice in one year might be the wrong move in another. A legend in one season can be a grid filler in the next.

If you draft only by name value, Two Seats will trap you. The smartest pairing is not always the most famous pairing. Can you find unsung drivers who had big seasons without a title?

After both seats are filled, the game compares your simulated two-driver total with the real team’s result, and you get your verdict: did you fall short or beat history?

A new F1 challenge every day

Two Seats resets every day at 06:00 UTC with a new team, a new season and a new pack of drivers. There is a daily streak to build, a result to protect, and a spoiler-free share card so you can post how you did without giving away the answer for everyone else.

That makes it a quick daily habit for F1 fans, but also a proper rabbit hole. One round might send you back into a title fight you remember clearly. The next might drop you into an era you have only read about. The game covers Formula 1 history from 1950 to 2025 using actual race statistics, so the range is wide enough to punish assumptions and reward proper knowledge.

If you want more after the daily round, there is an archive too. Older team-seasons can be played again as unranked runs, so they will not affect your daily streak or record. That is where you can experiment, chase better results, and find out how badly your first instincts betrayed you.

Why launch at Silverstone?

Two Seats launches during British Grand Prix week, and that timing fits the game. Silverstone hosted the first Formula 1 World Championship race in 1950. Two Seats covers the championship story from that first season through to the modern era, so launching the game as F1 returns to Silverstone gives it the right starting point: a history game going live where the history began.

The format is built for race week, too. It is quick enough to play between sessions, easy to share, and just argumentative enough to live in the same space as every great F1 debate. Would you have done better than the real team principal? Would you have trusted the famous name? Would you have spotted the season-specific pick before the card flipped?

Now you can find out.

Play Two Seats now. Round 1 is live now!

Two Seats is free, works on your phone, and does not need an app or installation. Open the game, draft your two drivers, run the season, and see if you can beat history.

Play Two Seats here: https://motorsport.com/2seats

Data by Motorsport Stats.