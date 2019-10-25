Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
00 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Japanese GP / Breaking news

Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel

shares
comments
Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 12:45 PM

Daniel Ricciardo says he and his “angry and frustrated” Renault Formula 1 team will brush off its Japanese Grand Prix disqualification and use a “screw this” attitude for motivation.

Ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix, Renault was stripped of its sixth- and 10th-place finishes for Ricciardo and Nico Hulkenberg two weeks ago at Suzuka after the FIA deemed its braking system to constitute an illegal driver aid.

Neither drivers were allowed to answer questions about the disqualification itself but Ricciardo said Renault would not lose time feeling hard done by.

Asked by Motorsport.com if it would be easy to brush off the punishment and proceed with this weekend’s Mexico race, Ricciardo said: “Yeah, I guess. It’s done and the race happened two weeks ago.

“Obviously I did what I could to have a good one, I thought the race was a good one. [But] the points are gone now. There’s nothing I could have done different.

“I got the news, I was frustrated, because eight points would have been nice for me. Now I’m just watching onboards of my pole lap last year and getting myself excited for this race.”

Read Also:

Ricciardo said that Renault has to “move forward because if we keep dwelling on the misfortunes or circumstances we’ve had this year, we’ll always feel sorry for ourselves”.

However, he acknowledged that it has been “tough to get momentum” in his first year with the French manufacturer after leaving Red Bull.

“Coming in as a team there were pretty high expectations to build on what they had last year and it hasn’t really been that way so far,” said Ricciardo.

“And when we do get something going something like this happens, or my penalty in Singapore.

“It’s been hard for us to have momentum and real string of races. Something always seems to get in the way. But if we just sit here and say ‘poor us’ we’re not going to move forwards.”

Asked about the pressure on himself and the team to deliver results, Ricciardo admitted that is “probably the most difficult part” of being in F1.

Last year, during a run of reliability problems at Red Bull, Ricciardo said he sometimes questioned why he got involved in a sport that has such a significant mechanical element.

In Mexico, he said that “so may things can go wrong” in motorsport and reiterated that “sometimes it’s not the nicest sport”, but stressed he loves “the challenge”.

“Even what happened with the result of Japan, I see it in the team,” said Ricciardo. “Yes, we’re angry and frustrated, but we’re all just like well ‘screw this, let’s go and get those points that we lost’.

“You use the bad days as motivation and the good days you appreciate them. It’s important to celebrate the good days.”

Hulkenberg said the full story of the disqualification is “hard to tell” and admitted he found it “a bit confusing”.

“We have to accept it now,” he said. “It’s the past, and we move on from here.

“I don't think it's going to change a great deal for us on track, in terms of performance, in terms of competitiveness, so I'm pretty relaxed about that.

“It's good that we have now straight away a weekend ahead that we can get it out of our system, and just do our jobs and race again.”

Next article
Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

Previous article

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

Next article

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Japanese GP
Drivers Daniel Ricciardo Shop Now
Teams Renault F1 Team
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
00 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
12 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
11:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
15:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
11:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
14:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
15:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

2h
2
Formula 1

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start

32m
3
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

4
MotoGP

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel

1h

Latest videos

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life 03:01
Formula 1
2h

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained 05:08
Formula 1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

Latest news

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start
F1

Bottas reveals 0.04s reaction time in Japanese GP start

Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel
F1

Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin
F1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams
F1

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts
SF

Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.