Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
02 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

shares
comments
Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 11:02 AM

Lewis Hamilton will be without his regular Mercedes Formula 1 race engineer Peter Bonnington for the Mexican and United States Grands Prix.

Bonnington is not present in Mexico City as he has stayed at home in the United Kingdom to undergo a personal medical procedure.

He will miss next weekend’s United States GP as well, but Mercedes hopes can return for the Brazilian Grand Prix in mid-November.

In Bonnington’s absence, his role will be taken over by Hamilton’s regular performance engineer Marcus Dudley.

Dom Riefstahl, who usually heads up Mercedes’ race support team at the factory, is present in Mexico as Hamilton’s performance engineer.

Bonnington has engineered Hamilton to all four of his F1 titles with Mercedes as the two have worked together since Hamilton joined the team in 2013.

The two have struck up a strong rapport, and their regular radio exchanges have made ‘Bono’ arguably the most recognisable behind-the-scenes voice in F1.

Hamilton has the chance to wrap up his sixth drivers’ title in Mexico this weekend.

However, he needs to outscore teammate Valtteri Bottas by 14 points to do so, which makes clinching the championship at next weekend’s race in Austin more likely instead. 

Next article
Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

Previous article

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton Shop Now
Teams Mercedes Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell

Race hub

Mexican GP

Mexican GP

24 Oct - 27 Oct
FP1 Starts in
02 Hours
:
30 Minutes
:
01 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 25 Oct
17:00
10:00
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
21:00
14:00
FP3 Sat 26 Oct
17:00
10:00
QU Sat 26 Oct
20:00
13:00
Race Sun 27 Oct
20:10
13:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

1h
2
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

3
Formula 1

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

2h
4
MotoGP

Zarco "was like a rookie" on first day with Honda

2h
5
MotoGP

Marquez almost 'gave up' saving test crash

27m

Latest videos

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life 03:01
Formula 1
43m

Giorgio Piola: The most important F1 drawing in my life

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained 05:08
Formula 1

Renault's Japanese Grand Prix disqualification explained

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019 01:30
Formula 1

A lap of Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in F1 2019

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything 10:24
Formula 1

9 interesting F1 tests that didn’t lead to anything

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy 02:42
Formula 1

The revolutionary F1 car every team had to copy

Latest news

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin
F1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams
F1

Kubica denies there's tension with Williams

Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts
SF

Yamamoto admits F1 run detracted from SF/SGT efforts

Hamilton outlines steps he's taken to aid environment
F1

Hamilton outlines steps he's taken to aid environment

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane
F1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.