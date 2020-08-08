In the top-10 shootout, Lewis Hamilton’s first attempt was 1m25.284s, 0.116s up on his Mercedes teammate Bottas. On the second runs, Hamilton improved to 1m25.217s but it wasn’t enough, as Bottas pipped him with 1m25.154s.

Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point) pulled out an excellent final lap to take third, ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), Lance Stroll (Racing Point), an impressive Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), Alex Albon (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren).

In Qualifying 2, Bottas set the pace with a lap of 1m25.785s, 0.4s faster than Hulkenberg, who just pipped Hamilton for second by 0.005s.

Knocked out at this point were Renault’s Esteban Ocon, who is under investigation for blocking George Russell’s Williams in Q1, plus big scalps Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) and Carlos Sainz (McLaren), along with the expected Romain Grosjean (Haas) and Russell.

In Qualifying 1, Bottas topped the session with a lap of 1m26.738s, almost a tenth quicker than Hamilton.

AlphaTauri’s Daniil Kvyat was the shock casualty at this point, as he lost one lap to exceeding track limits and then ran wide at Becketts and damaged his floor. Also failing to progress were Kevin Magnussen (Haas), Nicholas Latifi (Williams) and the Alfa Romeos of Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen.

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying grid results

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying Q3 results

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying Q2 results

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying Q1 results

Related video