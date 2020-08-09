Formula 1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

Mercedes will start from the front row for the fifth consecutive time this season, with Valtteri Bottas outqualifying teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.063s to take pole position.

Nico Hulkenberg delivered a stunning lap to take third on the grid for Racing Point, ahead of the lead Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

The Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up seventh and 13th respectively following another subdued qualifying session for the Scuderia.

When is the Formula 1 British Grand Prix?

Located in the motorsport valley, 125 miles north-west of London, Silverstone will host the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix on August 9. The timings remain the same as that of the British Grand Prix held at the same venue one week ago.

Date : Sunday, 9th August, 2020

: Sunday, 9th August, 2020 Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix?

The 70th Anniversary Grand Prix will be broadcast on the following TV channels

Europe: Sky Sports F1 will exclusively broadcast the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix in the UK as Channel 4's rights for F1 were limited to just the British GP.

Sky TV will also show the race in Italy. Viewers in Germany can watch the race on RTL, while French and Spanish F1 fans can watch the race on Canal+ and Movistar respectively.

Americas: The British GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan.

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Silverstone to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the 70th Anniversary rand Prix

The maximum temperature at Silverstone will be 30C while the minimum temperature will be 18C. Rain is not expected to hit the track on Sunday.

70th Anniversary Grand Prix starting grid