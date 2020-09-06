Lewis Hamilton is now 47 points ahead of his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished two places in front of him at Monza. Bottas moves ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to second in points after Max’s DNF with engine trouble.

Racing Point’s Lance Stroll jumps up to fourth and is level on points with McLaren’s Lando Norris. Carlos Sainz’s runner-up spot moves him up to ninth, level on points with Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo.

In the constructors’ standings, McLaren top scored with 30 points at Monza, pipping AlphaTauri’s 27. Mercedes recorded its worst haul of the season, with 17, but still managed to extend its points lead over Red Bull Racing, which failed to score.

Red Bull is now 123 points behind Mercedes.

F1 World Championship points after Italian Grand Prix

F1 World Championship Constructors' points after Italian Grand Prix

Pos Teams Points 1 Mercedes 281 37 43 41 25 34 41 43 17 - - - - - - 2 Red Bull Racing 158 - 27 28 23 35 22 23 - - - - - - - 3 McLaren 98 26 13 2 10 2 9 6 30 - - - - - - 4 Renault F1 Team 71 4 4 4 20 4 - 23 12 - - - - - - 5 Racing Point 63 8 14 18 2 14 22 3 16 - - - - - - 6 Ferrari 61 19 - 8 16 12 6 - - - - - - - - 7 AlphaTauri 47 6 1 - 6 1 2 4 27 - - - - - - 8 Alfa Romeo 2 2 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Haas F1 Team 1 - - 1 - - - - - - - - - - - 10 Williams 0 - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

