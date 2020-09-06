Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
11 Oct
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
13 Nov
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
04 Dec
Next event in
88 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
11 Dec
FP1 in
95 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Italian GP / Breaking news

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

shares
comments
Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
By:

Lance Stroll was left ruing a missed opportunity to score his maiden Formula 1 victory, feeling the Italian Grand Prix was “mine to lose” on the red flag restart.

Stroll was able to rise from eighth in the opening stint to sit second when the race was red flagged after Racing Point opted against pitting the Canadian under the two safety car periods.

It meant the team could complete a free tyre chance on Stroll’s car under the red flag, saving him a pit stop.

This made Stroll the net leader after Lewis Hamilton was handed a stop/go penalty ahead of the race restart for entering the pit lane when it was closed under the first safety car period.

But a slow getaway on the restart saw Stroll lose positions to Pierre Gasly, Kimi Raikkonen, Antonio Giovinazzi and Carlos Sainz on the first lap back under green flag conditions.

Stroll was able to pass both Alfa Romeo cars, but was unable to keep pace with eventual winner Gasly or second-placed Sainz ahead, leaving him to settle for third place.

“It has been a couple of years since I stood on the podium, so it feels good to be back, and it was such a crazy race,” Stroll said after his first podium finish since the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“I am so happy for Pierre, he really deserved it as he had a really great start. He stayed consistent all the way throughout the race.

“It is a bit of a bummer. I think it was kind of mine to lose starting from second, but I just had no grip at the start.

“I had a ton of wheel spin and everyone flew by me. I had a good scrap with Carlos on the first couple of laps, and I overtook around the outside, but he got me again down into Turn 1.

“We were battling out there, so I am happy to pick up third. I think the win slipped away from us today, but third is great.”

Read Also:

Stroll said it was “bizarre” to take the grid restart halfway through the race under the red flag regulations.

“You’ve got to restart, and you are not used to that intermission halfway through a race,” Stroll said. “But it is great to finish third."

The result marked Racing Point’s first podium finish in F1 since taking over the former Force India operation, whose last rostrum came at the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Related video

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza

Previous article

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Italian GP
Drivers Lance Stroll Shop Now
Teams Racing Point
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

Wolff spoke to Horner over comments Mercedes favoured Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff spoke to Horner over comments Mercedes favoured Hamilton

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Williams family news came as a “shock” to F1 race team

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza

Latest news

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

Trending

1
Formula 1

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza

42m
2
Formula 1

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

1h
3
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Mercedes dishing it out after F1 party mode ban is fun

4
Formula 1

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

49m
5
Formula 1

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

26m

Latest news

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag
Formula 1

Stroll: Italian Grand Prix was "mine to lose" after red flag

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza
Formula 1

Sainz "halfway disappointed" with second place at Monza

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza
Formula 1

Gasly "struggling to realise" maiden F1 win at Monza

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results
Formula 1

2020 F1 Italian Grand Prix race results

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty
Formula 1

Italian GP: Gasly takes shock maiden win after Hamilton penalty

Latest videos

Starting grid for the Italian GP 01:01
Formula 1

Starting grid for the Italian GP

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future 05:00
Formula 1

What the Williams family's departure says about the team's F1 future

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast 42:22
Formula 1

Does Ferrari Need A Change At The Top? | Is It Just Me? Podcast

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED! 04:44
Formula 1

F1 Engine Modes EXPLAINED!

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed' 02:12
Formula 1

PETRONAS F1 Track Guide: Monza, the 'Temple of Speed'

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.