Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Warm Up in
01 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
6 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
26 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals
Extreme E / Desert X-Prix / Breaking news

Hurtgen/LeDuc XE crash "not accident waiting to happen"

By:

The Extreme E crash between Claudia Hurtgen and Kyle LeDuc that red flagged the shootout race was “not an accident waiting to happen” despite weekend-long concerns over dust. 

After Veloce Racing pulled out of the Desert X-Prix in Saudi Arabia following irreparable roll cage damage, only the Chip Ganassi Racing and Abt Cupra entries contested the shootout. 

In the second half of the race to decide positions seventh and eighth, Ganassi driver Kyle LeDuc was chasing down Abt Cupra’s Claudia Hurtgen when the pair collided heavily.  

Heading down a hill, where Hurtgen rolled the car four times on Saturday, LeDuc hit some ridges that unsettled the car. He emerged from the dust trail behind Hurtgen and they collided. 

Both teams’ crew had worked into Saturday night, with Abt Cupra completing a 23-hour shift, following Hurtgen’s shunt and persistent power steering issues for Ganassi. 

Ganassi team principal Dave Berkenfield told Motorsport.com: “Both of them walked away and they're all OK. They took their knocks and took their licks. But man that racing was exciting, I have to admit.  

“As long as we can do that entertainment in a safe manner, in a competitive manner, that's how this series is going to survive.” 

This collision came after the event format had already been revised, with four- and five-car qualifying heats dropped in favour of one-car time trials due to excessive dust. 

Berkenfield added that the shunt had not been expected, despite onboard video footage showing that LeDuc had very limited visibility when running behind Hurtgen.  

“I don't think that was an accident waiting to happen,” he said. 

“Passing in the desert, you’ve got to practice it. You’ve got to be comfortable with it and you’ve got to be bold. 

“You’ve got to be able to read terrain and drive within yourself a little bit and be measured. 

“I don't think that you could push what we've seen here into the next events. The racing lines are going to be different; the racing is going to be different.” 

Read Also:

Hurtgen explained to Motorsport.com that she had slowed over the ridges that disturbed LeDuc’s car, which led to the impact, and said the bumps had developed overnight. 

“I come down the hill and there was a big bump, so I have to release the throttle,” she said. “Then I released the throttle the other guy hit me.  

“OK, so I think he cannot see and the bumps were new - yesterday there were no bumps. “But I had to go off the throttle and in this moment, he hit me flat out.” 

She added that she “cannot understand” LeDuc’s attempted pass. 

“We are not fighting for the championship, only for position seven. There’s enough space to go right or left on the lines.

"Also, there’s a slow corner you can accelerate out of there. I cannot understand it.” 

shares
comments

Related video

Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals

Previous article

Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals

Load comments

About this article

Series Extreme E
Event Desert X-Prix
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car

2h
2
MotoGP

Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

16h
3
MotoGP

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

4h
4
Extreme E

What is Extreme E? Calendar, drivers, how to watch and more

18d
5
Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals

3h
Latest news
Hurtgen/LeDuc XE crash "not accident waiting to happen"
Video Inside
Extreme E

Hurtgen/LeDuc XE crash "not accident waiting to happen"

1h
Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals
Video Inside
Extreme E

Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals

3h
Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams
Video Inside
Extreme E

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams

15h
Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying
Video Inside
Extreme E

Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying

18h
X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying
Video Inside
Extreme E

X44's Loeb: Rosberg's team "faster" in Extreme E qualifying

18h
Latest videos
2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights 11:38
Extreme E
4h

2021 Desert X-Prix Qualifying Highlights

X44 Team Drivers Switch Seats 00:43
Extreme E
12h

X44 Team Drivers Switch Seats

Lewis Hamilton Discusses his Thoughts on his X44 Team - Extended 02:31
Extreme E
12h

Lewis Hamilton Discusses his Thoughts on his X44 Team - Extended

Gutierrez Starts Qualifying 2 00:25
Extreme E
12h

Gutierrez Starts Qualifying 2

Extreme E Racing Environments - Desertification 02:04
Extreme E
12h

Extreme E Racing Environments - Desertification

More from
Matt Kew
Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals Desert X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E / Race report

Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams Desert X-Prix
Video Inside
Extreme E / Breaking news

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide Prime
Extreme E / Preview

Extreme E: The team-by-team guide

Trending Today

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel admits he is “not at home” in Aston Martin F1 car

Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi explains worst-ever MotoGP qualifying result

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Doha Grand Prix - Start time, how to watch & more

What is Extreme E? Calendar, drivers, how to watch and more
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Preview

What is Extreme E? Calendar, drivers, how to watch and more

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Race report

Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP / Qualifying report

Doha MotoGP: Rookie Martin claims sensational maiden pole

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Norris was "punishing himself" with old F1 driving style

Latest news

Hurtgen/LeDuc XE crash "not accident waiting to happen"
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Hurtgen/LeDuc XE crash "not accident waiting to happen"

Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Race report

Rosberg X Racing, Andretti United win Extreme E semi-finals

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Software fault caused penalties for Rosberg, Button teams

Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying
Video Inside
Extreme E Extreme E / Breaking news

Agag: “A miracle” so few cars broke in Extreme E qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.