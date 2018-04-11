Red Bull junior Ticktum quickest in final F3 test

McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Dan Ticktum emerged with the overall fastest time from the final two-day Formula 3 European Championship pre-season test at Misano.

Red Bull junior and Macau Grand Prix winner Ticktum set the quickest time on the circuit near Italy’s Adriatic Coast by 0.083 seconds in his Motopark Dallara-Volkswagen during the three-hour morning session on the second day.

Almost all of the 24 runners set their quickest times over the two days in this session, with Hitech GP-run Spaniard Alex Palou ending up second in his Mercedes-powered Dallara.

Palou was just a hundredth of a second quicker than no fewer than three rivals, with Prema Powerteam’s Chinese Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou being credited with third place, although his time was equalled to the thousandth by Carlin’s Ferdinand Habsburg.

Ticktum’s Motopark teammate Juri Vips, who was the pacesetter on Monday, was just 0.003s slower than Zhou and Habsburg to take fifth, and the Estonian set the quickest time in the two-hour afternoon session to defeat Ticktum by 0.039s.

Another very close batch of drivers was headed by Carlin-run Renault F1 protege Sacha Fenestraz in sixth, ahead of Enaam Ahmed (Hitech), Mick Schumacher (Prema), Fabio Scherer (Motopark), Jehan Daruvala (Carlin) and Sebastian Fernandez (Motopark).

Although Fernandez was only 11th quickest, he was a mere 0.170s off Ticktum’s day-topping pace after a test that has featured ultra-close times.

Fernandez completed a Motopark 1-2-3 in the afternoon behind Vips and Ticktum, with Ahmed fourth and Daruvala fifth.

Apart from private ‘joker day’ tests, the Misano running represents the last European F3 activity for exactly one month, until qualifying kicks off for the season-opening Pau Grand Prix meeting.

Testing results

Pos. Driver Team AM PM 1 Dan Ticktum Motopark 1:27.099 1:27.288 2 Alex Palou Hitech GP 1:27.182 1:27.933 3 Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 1:27.195 1:27.718 4 Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 1:27.195 1:27.724 5 Motopark 1:27.198 1:27.249 6 Carlin 1:27.225 1:27.822 7 Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 1:27.232 1:27.579 8 Prema Powerteam 1:27.234 1:27.923 9 Fabio Scherer Motopark 1:27.234 1:27.767 10 Carlin 1:27.240 1:27.655 11 Motopark 1:27.269 1:27.462 12 Prema Powerteam 1:27.321 1:27.672 13 Prema Powerteam 1:27.361 1:27.871 14 Prema Powerteam 1:27.386 1:27.801 15 Motopark 1:27.397 1:27.888 16 Carlin 1:27.502 1:27.846 17 Marino Sato Motopark 1:27.515 1:27.690 18 Van Amersfoort Racing 1:27.647 1:27.791 19 Ben Hingeley Hitech GP 1:27.660 1:27.933 20 Carlin 1:27.870 1:27.881 21 Carlin 1:27.971 1:28.703 22 Ma-con 1:28.039 1:28.408 23 Van Amersfoort Racing 1:28.386 1:28.157 24 Van Amersfoort Racing 1:28.343 1:28.637