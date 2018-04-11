Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
F3 Europe Testing report

Red Bull junior Ticktum quickest in final F3 test

0 shares
Red Bull junior Ticktum quickest in final F3 test
Get alerts
By: Marcus Simmons, Journalist
11/04/2018 02:21

McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Dan Ticktum emerged with the overall fastest time from the final two-day Formula 3 European Championship pre-season test at Misano.

Red Bull junior and Macau Grand Prix winner Ticktum set the quickest time on the circuit near Italy’s Adriatic Coast by 0.083 seconds in his Motopark Dallara-Volkswagen during the three-hour morning session on the second day.

Almost all of the 24 runners set their quickest times over the two days in this session, with Hitech GP-run Spaniard Alex Palou ending up second in his Mercedes-powered Dallara.

Palou was just a hundredth of a second quicker than no fewer than three rivals, with Prema Powerteam’s Chinese Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou being credited with third place, although his time was equalled to the thousandth by Carlin’s Ferdinand Habsburg.

Ticktum’s Motopark teammate Juri Vips, who was the pacesetter on Monday, was just 0.003s slower than Zhou and Habsburg to take fifth, and the Estonian set the quickest time in the two-hour afternoon session to defeat Ticktum by 0.039s.

Another very close batch of drivers was headed by Carlin-run Renault F1 protege Sacha Fenestraz in sixth, ahead of Enaam Ahmed (Hitech), Mick Schumacher (Prema), Fabio Scherer (Motopark), Jehan Daruvala (Carlin) and Sebastian Fernandez (Motopark).

Although Fernandez was only 11th quickest, he was a mere 0.170s off Ticktum’s day-topping pace after a test that has featured ultra-close times.

Fernandez completed a Motopark 1-2-3 in the afternoon behind Vips and Ticktum, with Ahmed fourth and Daruvala fifth.

Apart from private ‘joker day’ tests, the Misano running represents the last European F3 activity for exactly one month, until qualifying kicks off for the season-opening Pau Grand Prix meeting.

Testing results

Pos. Driver Team AM PM
1 Dan Ticktum Motopark 1:27.099 1:27.288
2 Alex Palou Hitech GP 1:27.182 1:27.933
3 Guan Yu Zhou Prema Powerteam 1:27.195 1:27.718
4 Ferdinand Habsburg Carlin 1:27.195 1:27.724
5 Juri Vips Motopark 1:27.198 1:27.249
6 Sacha Fenestraz Carlin 1:27.225 1:27.822
7 Enaam Ahmed Hitech GP 1:27.232 1:27.579
8 Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 1:27.234 1:27.923
9 Fabio Scherer Motopark 1:27.234 1:27.767
10 Jehan Daruvala Carlin 1:27.240 1:27.655
11 Sebastian Fernandez Motopark 1:27.269 1:27.462
12 Ralf Aron Prema Powerteam 1:27.321 1:27.672
13 Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 1:27.361 1:27.871
14 Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 1:27.386 1:27.801
15 Jonathan Aberdein Motopark 1:27.397 1:27.888
16 Nikita Troitskiy Carlin 1:27.502 1:27.846
17 Marino Sato Motopark 1:27.515 1:27.690
18 Artem Petrov Van Amersfoort Racing 1:27.647 1:27.791
19 Ben Hingeley Hitech GP 1:27.660 1:27.933
20 Devlin DeFrancesco Carlin 1:27.870 1:27.881
21 Ameya Vaidyanathan Carlin 1:27.971 1:28.703
22 Julian Hanses Ma-con 1:28.039 1:28.408
23 Sophia Floersch Van Amersfoort Racing 1:28.386 1:28.157
24 Keyvan Andres Van Amersfoort Racing 1:28.343 1:28.637

 

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series F3 Europe
Drivers Alex Palou , Dan Ticktum , Guan Yu Zhou
Teams Motopark
Article type Testing report
0 shares
To the F3 Europe main page