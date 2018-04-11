Red Bull junior Ticktum quickest in final F3 test

McLaren Autosport BRDC Award winner Dan Ticktum emerged with the overall fastest time from the final two-day Formula 3 European Championship pre-season test at Misano.
Red Bull junior and Macau Grand Prix winner Ticktum set the quickest time on the circuit near Italy’s Adriatic Coast by 0.083 seconds in his Motopark Dallara-Volkswagen during the three-hour morning session on the second day.
Almost all of the 24 runners set their quickest times over the two days in this session, with Hitech GP-run Spaniard Alex Palou ending up second in his Mercedes-powered Dallara.
Palou was just a hundredth of a second quicker than no fewer than three rivals, with Prema Powerteam’s Chinese Ferrari junior Guan Yu Zhou being credited with third place, although his time was equalled to the thousandth by Carlin’s Ferdinand Habsburg.
Ticktum’s Motopark teammate Juri Vips, who was the pacesetter on Monday, was just 0.003s slower than Zhou and Habsburg to take fifth, and the Estonian set the quickest time in the two-hour afternoon session to defeat Ticktum by 0.039s.
Another very close batch of drivers was headed by Carlin-run Renault F1 protege Sacha Fenestraz in sixth, ahead of Enaam Ahmed (Hitech), Mick Schumacher (Prema), Fabio Scherer (Motopark), Jehan Daruvala (Carlin) and Sebastian Fernandez (Motopark).
Although Fernandez was only 11th quickest, he was a mere 0.170s off Ticktum’s day-topping pace after a test that has featured ultra-close times.
Fernandez completed a Motopark 1-2-3 in the afternoon behind Vips and Ticktum, with Ahmed fourth and Daruvala fifth.
Apart from private ‘joker day’ tests, the Misano running represents the last European F3 activity for exactly one month, until qualifying kicks off for the season-opening Pau Grand Prix meeting.
Testing results
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|AM
|PM
|1
|Dan Ticktum
|Motopark
|1:27.099
|1:27.288
|2
|Alex Palou
|Hitech GP
|1:27.182
|1:27.933
|3
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Prema Powerteam
|1:27.195
|1:27.718
|4
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|Carlin
|1:27.195
|1:27.724
|5
|Juri Vips
|Motopark
|1:27.198
|1:27.249
|6
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Carlin
|1:27.225
|1:27.822
|7
|Enaam Ahmed
|Hitech GP
|1:27.232
|1:27.579
|8
|Mick Schumacher
|Prema Powerteam
|1:27.234
|1:27.923
|9
|Fabio Scherer
|Motopark
|1:27.234
|1:27.767
|10
|Jehan Daruvala
|Carlin
|1:27.240
|1:27.655
|11
|Sebastian Fernandez
|Motopark
|1:27.269
|1:27.462
|12
|Ralf Aron
|Prema Powerteam
|1:27.321
|1:27.672
|13
|Marcus Armstrong
|Prema Powerteam
|1:27.361
|1:27.871
|14
|Robert Shwartzman
|Prema Powerteam
|1:27.386
|1:27.801
|15
|Jonathan Aberdein
|Motopark
|1:27.397
|1:27.888
|16
|Nikita Troitskiy
|Carlin
|1:27.502
|1:27.846
|17
|Marino Sato
|Motopark
|1:27.515
|1:27.690
|18
|Artem Petrov
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:27.647
|1:27.791
|19
|Ben Hingeley
|Hitech GP
|1:27.660
|1:27.933
|20
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Carlin
|1:27.870
|1:27.881
|21
|Ameya Vaidyanathan
|Carlin
|1:27.971
|1:28.703
|22
|Julian Hanses
|Ma-con
|1:28.039
|1:28.408
|23
|Sophia Floersch
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:28.386
|1:28.157
|24
|Keyvan Andres
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:28.343
|1:28.637