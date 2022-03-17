Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Pro class dropped from Bathurst 12 Hour
Endurance News

Bathurst 12 Hour to start earlier than ever in 2022

The Bathurst 12 Hour will start earlier than ever before due to the event moving to the middle of the year.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Bathurst 12 Hour to start earlier than ever in 2022
Listen to this article

While a number of start times have been used for the race since its was relaunched in 2007, 5:45am has become the traditional time for the race to go green.

The race has started at 5:45am every year since 2016, however that was for a January or February date, which meant the time zone for New South Wales was AEDT.

With this year's event pushed back to May the race will take place in the AEST time zone and in a daylight pattern close to full winter.

As such, organisers have confirmed the round-the-clock GT enduro will kick off earlier than ever with lights out at 5:15am.

With sunrise not due on race day until 6:46am that means there will be 90 minutes of pre-dawn running at the start of the race.

The late-autumn date means the race will finish just after sunset, which is due at 5:10pm, as well, adding even more twilight running to the agenda.

The 2022 running of the Bathurst 12 Hour will be the first since 2020, which was held right before the effects of the pandemic were being felt in Australia.

The race was cancelled last year due to Australia's borders being closed.

With Australia easing its restrictions the race was reinstated for this year, however plans to hold the event on February 25-27 were harpooned by an Omicron outbreak in NSW earlier this year.

That led to it being postponed to its current date of May 13-15.

That date change has been problematic for overseas GT crews, particularly those in Europe, which has prompted a change in regulations to make it a Pro-Am only race this year.

It will, however, still be the opening round of the 2022 Intercontinental GT Challenge.

shares
comments
Pro class dropped from Bathurst 12 Hour
Previous article

Pro class dropped from Bathurst 12 Hour
Load comments
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Kostecki confident Gen3 ergonomics have improved
Supercars

Kostecki confident Gen3 ergonomics have improved

Brabham to make Australian racing debut
GT World Challenge Australia

Brabham to make Australian racing debut

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Bathurst 12 Hour to start earlier than ever in 2022
Endurance Endurance

Bathurst 12 Hour to start earlier than ever in 2022

Pro class dropped from Bathurst 12 Hour
Endurance Endurance

Pro class dropped from Bathurst 12 Hour

Van Gisbergen to spearhead T8 Mercedes at Bathurst
Endurance Endurance

Van Gisbergen to spearhead T8 Mercedes at Bathurst

Ambrose seals Bathurst return in a Mustang
Endurance Endurance

Ambrose seals Bathurst return in a Mustang

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.