Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Brands Hatch / Race report

Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann fends off Rast to win

shares
comments
Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann fends off Rast to win
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 1:45 PM

BMW driver Marco Wittmann held off last-lap pressure from DTM title rival Rene Rast to win the Brands Hatch opener, as Paul di Resta surprised the field by leading the early laps.

Polesitter Wittmann, as well as Rast, bogged down off the line as Di Resta made a start so swift that it put him under investigation as he powered his R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage into the lead down Paddock Hill Bend.

At the end of the first lap, Di Resta established a lead of almost one second over Wittmann and defensive driving allowed the underpowered Vantage to hold onto an unlikely lead through the first phase of the race.

Di Resta would concede the lead once he made his mandatory pitstop on the 16th lap of 42, serving a five-second penalty for his jumped start, but Wittmann had to work his way back into the net lead having stopped two laps earlier.

The crucial move came when Wittmann steered his BMW through a narrow gap caused by the early-stopping Jamie Green running wide at Paddock Hill Bend, opening up space for the two-time DTM champion to power past the Audi driver and then-net leader Rast.

Once the pitstops had shaken out, Wittmann had a lead of over five seconds to Rast. 

A slow lap from Wittmann late in the race allowed Rast to close to within three seconds and the Audi driver loomed large behind the BMW driver on the final lap. But Rast was unable to find a way past and crossed the line just 0.3s behind Wittmann.

Rast had put himself into position to hound Wittmann by picking off two Audi stablemates on the run to Hawthorns in quick succession following his mandatory pitstop. 

He first passed Loic Duval and then relegated title contender Nico Muller to the final place on the podium. Duval would fall to fifth at the flag after Audi's Robin Frijns pulled off a similar move to Rast to take fourth late on.

Philipp Eng managed a series of aggressive moves to seal sixth on the grid, most notably running side-by-side with di Resta through Paddock Hill Bend and scything past at Druids before passing Mike Rockenfeller late on.

Rockenfeller finished seventh and the top 10 was rounded out by BMW's Sheldon van der Linde, WRT Audi's Jonathan Aberdein and the highest-placed R-Motorsport entry of Daniel Juncadella

Juncadella's points finish was aided by an as-yet unexplained retirement for Di Resta late on, who joined his teammates Ferdinand Habsburg and Jake Dennis in the garage.

Habsburg retired not long after an off at the exit of Sheene, while Juncadella's rapid start pushed BMW's Timo Glock into the R-Motorsport driver's teammate Dennis.

Dennis then collided with the pitwall and damaged the rear of his car, forcing him into retirement.

WRT's Pietro Fittipaldi did not take part in the race after the heavy damage sustained to his Audi in his qualifying crash could not be repaired in time. BMW's Joel Eriksson also failed to start the race.

BMW had replaced Wittmann's engine ahead of the Brands Hatch race and introduced two spare power units, which means it cannot count the points from Wittmann, Eng or van der Linde towards its manufacturers' total.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Laps Time
1 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 42  
2 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 42 0.3
3 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 42 8.5
4 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 42 15.6
5 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 42 18.2
6 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 42 18.8
7 99 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 42 20.0
8 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 42 29.9
9 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 42 37.0
10 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella Aston Martin Vantage DTM 42 37.3
11 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 42 48.9
12 7 Canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 Turbo DTM 42 52.4
13 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 42 1.05.2
  3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Aston Martin Vantage DTM 39 3 laps
  62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Aston Martin Vantage DTM 38 4 laps
  76 United Kingdom Jake Dennis Aston Martin Vantage DTM   42 laps
View full results

 

Next article
Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann grabs pole on drying track

Previous article

Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann grabs pole on drying track

Next article

Di Resta adamant he didn't jump Brands Hatch start

Di Resta adamant he didn't jump Brands Hatch start
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Brands Hatch
Drivers René Rast , Marco Wittmann
Teams BMW Team RMG Shop Now
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Lausitzring

Lausitzring

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Free Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights 02:41
DTM

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021
DTM

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"
DTM

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice
F1

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return
DTM

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims
DTM

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.