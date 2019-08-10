Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
DTM / Brands Hatch / Qualifying report

Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann grabs pole on drying track

shares
comments
Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann grabs pole on drying track
By:
Aug 10, 2019, 10:42 AM

BMW's Marco Wittmann overcame DTM points leader Rene Rast for pole position in mixed conditions at Brands Hatch after a lengthy delay caused by a huge crash for Pietro Fittipaldi.

Changeable conditions provided a headache for the DTM field, demonstrated by Bruno Spengler completing a single lap on the wet tyre compound before switching. 

But moments after the wet-shod Philipp Eng put his BMW on provisional pole position, Fittipaldi lost control of his WRT-run Audi RS5 DTM at Paddock Hill Bend and slid off backwards into the tyre barrier, ripping off the rear of his car and losing the left-side door.

A lengthy red flag was called, just as Fittipaldi's teammate Jonathan Aberdein also had an off.

The session resumed and Jake Dennis stunned the field by placing the R-Motorsport Aston Martin Vantage DTM on provisional pole position after deciding to go on the slick tyres. 

With 10 minutes remaining, the field attempted to better Dennis's 1m16.342s lap that had placed him almost two seconds clear of the field. 

It took until the final minutes for Rast to storm clear and the Audi driver looked set to hold onto pole with a 1m15.723s effort. But Wittmann crossed the line in the final seconds of the session and deposed Rast by lapping 0.069s faster. 

Another Audi driver, Loic Duval sealed third in the final minutes of the session and Paul di Resta placed his Aston in fourth after two quick laps late on. 

Robin Frijns (Audi), who topped the earlier practice session, was fifth ahead of Sheldon Van Der Linde (BMW) and Dennis settled for seventh after his earlier efforts. 

Title contender Nico Müller (Audi) was eighth ahead of Timo Glock (BMW), who suffered a high-speed off at Paddock Hill Bend in the first minutes of the session. 

Daniel Juncadella was 10th to make it three R-Motorsport Astons in the top 10, with the fourth car of Ferdinand Habsburg taking 16th after his earlier practice off at Druids. 

Jamie Green was 13th behind BMW's Philipp Eng and Audi's Mike Rockenfeller after holding provisional pole position at one stage in the session.

UPDATE: Following qualifying, the DTM revealed that the three best-placed BMWs in the race "will not be counted for the manufacturers' classification". This is due to BMW making a request to the technical delegate for the seals to be opened on three additional engines.

It means BMW has fallen foul of Article 28.5, which reads: "Irrespective of the aforementioned provisions, each competitor has the right to submit a written application for a late engine sealing of engines to the Technical Delegate. 

"If any such application is approved, the highest classified driver of the corresponding make at the next Race following the engine replacement will not be considered for the make classification in that Race. 

"In the case of additionally approved applications, in addition, the accordingly next classified driver/s of the corresponding make etc. will not be awarded any points in the make classification of the next Race."

Session results:

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 11 Germany Marco Wittmann BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'15.654  
2 33 Germany René Rast Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'15.723 0.069
3 28 France Loic Duval Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'16.012 0.358
4 3 United Kingdom Paul di Resta Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'16.067 0.413
5 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'16.249 0.595
6 31 South Africa Sheldon Van Der Linde BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'16.304 0.650
7 76 United Kingdom Jake Dennis Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'16.342 0.688
8 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'16.365 0.711
9 16 Germany Timo Glock BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'16.384 0.730
10 23 Spain Daniel Juncadella Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'16.533 0.879
11 25 Austria Philipp Eng BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'16.541 0.887
13 53 United Kingdom Jamie Green Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'16.675 1.021
14 7 Canada Bruno Spengler BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'17.087 1.433
15 47 Sweden Joel Eriksson BMW M4 Turbo DTM 1'17.489 1.835
16 62 Austria Ferdinand Habsburg Aston Martin Vantage DTM 1'17.510 1.856
17 21 Brazil Pietro Fittipaldi Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'27.390 11.736
18 27 South Africa Jonathan Aberdein Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM 1'30.115 14.461
View full results
Next article
A five-step plan to solve DTM's identity crisis

Previous article

A five-step plan to solve DTM's identity crisis

Next article

Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann fends off Rast to win

Brands Hatch DTM: Wittmann fends off Rast to win
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Event Brands Hatch
Drivers Marco Wittmann
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Lausitzring

Lausitzring

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Free Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h

Latest videos

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights 03:50
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights 04:17
DTM

DTM: Assen - Race 1 Highlights

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights 02:41
DTM

DTM: Norisring - Race 2 Highlights

Latest news

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021
DTM

DTM name change plans pushed back to 2021

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"
DTM

Aston squad proud of progress in "the F1 of touring cars"

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice
F1

Wolff: DTM experience shows F1 shouldn't scrap Friday practice

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return
DTM

Fittipaldi focused on DTM future, not IndyCar return

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims
DTM

Audi DTM title contenders deny "high tension" claims

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.