Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP2 in
01 Hours
:
14 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
04 Hours
:
39 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
19 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
06 Hours
:
34 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

MTEK could be part of BMW's 2020 DTM set-up

shares
comments
MTEK could be part of BMW's 2020 DTM set-up
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 10:25 AM

BMW is evaluating a restructuring of its DTM programme for 2020 and could bring factory squad MTEK into the fold, as it continues talks with Motopark over a customer project.

Audi sealed the manufacturers' title two rounds early at the Lausitzring as BMW's promising start to the season unravelled, and Audi has since won six of the last eight DTM races.

Motorsport.com understands the restructuring is not purely due to BMW's poor 2019 season, but a requirement to make savings amid a period of change for the manufacturer after Oliver Zipse succeeded Harald Kruger as CEO of BMW in August.

BMW is said to be evaluating several courses of action, including the removal of two factory cars if Motopark arrives and runs a pair of private M4 DTMs to ensure a continued presence of six BMWs on the grid.

Motopark had attempted to set up a DTM programme for 2019 but failed to make it onto the grid, leaving WRT Audi as the only privateer outfit this season, and it is now understood to be deciding its future in the coming weeks.

There is still the potential for BMW to run six factory cars and add Motopark to the fold with a pair of customer cars to bring its total up to eight, matching Audi's commitment to the series.

Another option for BMW includes MTEK - which operated the manufacturer's WEC programme and competed in the DTM between 2012-16 - replacing RBM as a factory outfit.

The prospect of BMW only fielding six cars in 2020 is likely to cause angst with its rival Audi and the DTM umbrella organisation ITR, especially if it cut two factory cars.

BMW boss Jens Marquardt, his Audi counterpart Dieter Gass and series boss Gerhard Berger were spotted in discussions at the ITR hospitality at the Nurburgring last Saturday.

When asked by Motorsport.com if BMW intended to start 2020 with six cars, Marquardt said: "The customer team [and the extra two cars] is not a decision for BMW.

"This is a package of which one really has to say that it has to be right in its entirety with the partner. That's a variable that I can only influence to a limited extent."

He added fielding six factory cars is "important and, of course, the primary focus I have".

Bruno Spengler, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM

Bruno Spengler, BMW Team RMG, BMW M4 DTM

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Next article
Sweden joins expanded 2020 DTM schedule

Previous article

Sweden joins expanded 2020 DTM schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Teams BMW Team MTEK Shop Now , Motopark
Author Sven Haidinger

DTM Next session

Hockenheim II

Hockenheim II

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Race 1 Starts in
15 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes investigated for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

12m
2
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Verstappen tops FP1 as Bottas crashes

47m
3
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Marquez 1.6s clear in first practice

2h
4
Formula 1

Live: Follow practice for the Singapore GP as it happens

2h
5
Formula 1

Tech verdict: Racing Point's "big update"

1h

Latest videos

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

MTEK could be part of BMW's 2020 DTM set-up
DTM

MTEK could be part of BMW's 2020 DTM set-up

Sweden joins expanded 2020 DTM schedule
DTM

Sweden joins expanded 2020 DTM schedule

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1
DTM

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Muller denies Rast's DTM title "pressure" claims
DTM

Muller denies Rast's DTM title "pressure" claims

Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management
DTM

Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.