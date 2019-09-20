MTEK could be part of BMW's 2020 DTM set-up

Audi sealed the manufacturers' title two rounds early at the Lausitzring as BMW's promising start to the season unravelled, and Audi has since won six of the last eight DTM races.

Motorsport.com understands the restructuring is not purely due to BMW's poor 2019 season, but a requirement to make savings amid a period of change for the manufacturer after Oliver Zipse succeeded Harald Kruger as CEO of BMW in August.

BMW is said to be evaluating several courses of action, including the removal of two factory cars if Motopark arrives and runs a pair of private M4 DTMs to ensure a continued presence of six BMWs on the grid.

Motopark had attempted to set up a DTM programme for 2019 but failed to make it onto the grid, leaving WRT Audi as the only privateer outfit this season, and it is now understood to be deciding its future in the coming weeks.

There is still the potential for BMW to run six factory cars and add Motopark to the fold with a pair of customer cars to bring its total up to eight, matching Audi's commitment to the series.

Another option for BMW includes MTEK - which operated the manufacturer's WEC programme and competed in the DTM between 2012-16 - replacing RBM as a factory outfit.

The prospect of BMW only fielding six cars in 2020 is likely to cause angst with its rival Audi and the DTM umbrella organisation ITR, especially if it cut two factory cars.

BMW boss Jens Marquardt, his Audi counterpart Dieter Gass and series boss Gerhard Berger were spotted in discussions at the ITR hospitality at the Nurburgring last Saturday.

When asked by Motorsport.com if BMW intended to start 2020 with six cars, Marquardt said: "The customer team [and the extra two cars] is not a decision for BMW.

"This is a package of which one really has to say that it has to be right in its entirety with the partner. That's a variable that I can only influence to a limited extent."

He added fielding six factory cars is "important and, of course, the primary focus I have".