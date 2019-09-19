Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
56 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
21 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
48 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Saturday in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
119 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
DTM / Breaking news

Sweden joins expanded 2020 DTM schedule

shares
comments
Sweden joins expanded 2020 DTM schedule
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 10:01 AM

The DTM has announced a new-look calendar that includes a first visit to Sweden and Hockenheim slimming to a single round, with one "exciting" addition yet to be announced.

Hockenheim will not open the season, or host two rounds, for the first time since the DTM was relaunched in 2000, with the '20 campaign instead opening at Zolder on April 24-26.

Following Zolder, the DTM will head to Lausitzring ahead of the only TBA on the calendar.

A DTM statement said that the series will announce the identity of that its unknown May race at the 2019 Hockenheim season finale next month, with ITR CEO Achim Kostron adding: “We still have one surprise in store. And it’s very exciting.”

Following months of speculation, former Swedish Grand Prix venue Anderstorp is the fourth round of the campaign on June 12-14.

Fellow DTM calendar debutant Monza follows Anderstorp on June 26-28 as the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix venue appears for the first time following the DTM's decision to exit its Misano contract one year early.

Brands Hatch sits between the Norisring and Assen rounds and has kept its slot on the calendar despite the DTM holding discussions with British F1 venue Silverstone.

Nurburgring and Hockenheim again act as the final two rounds of the season, although the DTM had been in protracted negotiations with Hockenheim during the season.

“The 2020 DTM calendar reflects our ambition to achieve both growth and stability,” said Kostron. “We’ll continue to race at Germany’s most popular motorsport venues while also increasing the series’ presence across Europe.

“We want to continue growing awareness of DTM in key European markets – so racing at legendary British and Italian racetracks such as Brands Hatch and Monza really allows us to reach those national audiences.

"Equally, our first visit to Sweden next spring will unlock another new and important motorsport market, one that continues to grow.

“While the scope of the calendar keeps growing, we’ve remained loyal to our fans in Germany, retaining four races at key German venues. In addition, the location of both Zolder and Assen means they’re both within easy geographical reach for many German fans.

"We feel like we’ve got a perfect blend of venues and dates, and we’re already getting excited about the new season.”

There is one clash between the DTM calendar and Formula E, with the TBA race falling on the same weekend as the Berlin ePrix, which affects Audi pair Robin Frijns and Nico Muller.

The Anderstorp race also falls on the same weekend as the Le Mans 24 Hours.

DTM boss Gerhard Berger held a fans forum discussions at the Nurburgring in which concerns were raised over the strength of the DTM's support package. R-Motorsport is in discussions with the series over adding its new-one make series to the grid, while the W Series is expected to continue on the DTM package in 2020.

The calendar remains subject to the approval of FIA World Motor Sport Council.

2020 DTM schedule:

Date Venue
April 24-26 Belgium Zolder
May 15-17 Germany Lausitzring
May 29-31 TBA
June 12-14 Sweden Anderstorp
June 26-28 Italy Monza
July 10-12 Germany Norisring
August 22-23 United Kingdom Brands Hatch
September 4-6 Netherlands Assen
September 11-13 Germany Nurburgring
October 2-4 Germany Hockenheim
Next article
Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Previous article

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM
Author Tom Errington

DTM Next session

Hockenheim II

Hockenheim II

4 Oct - 6 Oct
Race 1 Starts in
16 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari backs Giovinazzi despite Hulkenberg availability

15m
2
Formula 1

Grosjean keeps Haas F1 seat for 2020

3h
3
Formula 1

Honda admits freak Verstappen power cut could strike again

56m
4
Formula 1

Pirelli using new secret testing procedure on 2020 F1 tyres

2h
5
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

Latest videos

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights 03:46
DTM

DTM: Nurburgring Race 2 highlights

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights 03:32
DTM

DTM Nurburgring: Race 1 highlights

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights 03:22
DTM

DTM: Lausitzring - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights 03:31
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 2 Highlights

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights 03:35
DTM

DTM: Brands Hatch - Race 1 Highlights

Latest news

Sweden joins expanded 2020 DTM schedule
DTM

Sweden joins expanded 2020 DTM schedule

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1
DTM

Why Rast is the best driver outside F1

Muller denies Rast's DTM title "pressure" claims
DTM

Muller denies Rast's DTM title "pressure" claims

Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management
DTM

Audi reveals talks with Kubica's management

Rast winning two DTM titles "bizarre", says Audi boss
DTM

Rast winning two DTM titles "bizarre", says Audi boss

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.