Sweden joins expanded 2020 DTM schedule

Hockenheim will not open the season, or host two rounds, for the first time since the DTM was relaunched in 2000, with the '20 campaign instead opening at Zolder on April 24-26.

Following Zolder, the DTM will head to Lausitzring ahead of the only TBA on the calendar.

A DTM statement said that the series will announce the identity of that its unknown May race at the 2019 Hockenheim season finale next month, with ITR CEO Achim Kostron adding: “We still have one surprise in store. And it’s very exciting.”

Following months of speculation, former Swedish Grand Prix venue Anderstorp is the fourth round of the campaign on June 12-14.

Fellow DTM calendar debutant Monza follows Anderstorp on June 26-28 as the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix venue appears for the first time following the DTM's decision to exit its Misano contract one year early.

Brands Hatch sits between the Norisring and Assen rounds and has kept its slot on the calendar despite the DTM holding discussions with British F1 venue Silverstone.

Nurburgring and Hockenheim again act as the final two rounds of the season, although the DTM had been in protracted negotiations with Hockenheim during the season.

“The 2020 DTM calendar reflects our ambition to achieve both growth and stability,” said Kostron. “We’ll continue to race at Germany’s most popular motorsport venues while also increasing the series’ presence across Europe.

“We want to continue growing awareness of DTM in key European markets – so racing at legendary British and Italian racetracks such as Brands Hatch and Monza really allows us to reach those national audiences.

"Equally, our first visit to Sweden next spring will unlock another new and important motorsport market, one that continues to grow.

“While the scope of the calendar keeps growing, we’ve remained loyal to our fans in Germany, retaining four races at key German venues. In addition, the location of both Zolder and Assen means they’re both within easy geographical reach for many German fans.

"We feel like we’ve got a perfect blend of venues and dates, and we’re already getting excited about the new season.”

There is one clash between the DTM calendar and Formula E, with the TBA race falling on the same weekend as the Berlin ePrix, which affects Audi pair Robin Frijns and Nico Muller.

The Anderstorp race also falls on the same weekend as the Le Mans 24 Hours.

DTM boss Gerhard Berger held a fans forum discussions at the Nurburgring in which concerns were raised over the strength of the DTM's support package. R-Motorsport is in discussions with the series over adding its new-one make series to the grid, while the W Series is expected to continue on the DTM package in 2020.

The calendar remains subject to the approval of FIA World Motor Sport Council.

2020 DTM schedule: