Manthey explains Feller struggle in teammate duel: "Same as with Guven"

After five of eight DTM weekends, a clear internal hierarchy has emerged at Porsche top team Manthey. Thomas Preining, who has been with the team since 2022 and became champion in 2023, clearly has the upper hand over newcomer Ricardo Feller, leading the qualifying head-to-head 10-0. Preining also holds a significant lead in the overall standings, sitting in fourth place with 117 points compared to Feller, who is 14th with 64 points.

But how is Manthey handling the fact that Feller, as the successor to champion Ayhancan Guven, has so far been clearly overshadowed by Preining? "We are very satisfied with the development; that was clear to us beforehand," says Patrick Arkenau, who serves as Head of Track Operations at Manthey, when asked by Motorsport-Total.com.

"We dont see anything negative at all; instead, it is progressing exactly as we wished, if not even a little better," the engineer says, backing the Swiss newcomer who has been part of the Porsche roster for just over a year.

"It has become second nature for him": Manthey sees Preining with a clear advantage

But why didnt Manthey expect Feller to challenge Preining right from the start? "It was clear to us - and we know this from previous years - that it is always difficult to enter this environment, also in terms of the way we work," Arkenau explains.

Ricardo Feller has been Thomas Preining's teammate at Manthey since 2026 Foto: ADAC Motorsport

"And of course, racing against Tommy, who is now in his fourth year with Manthey - with the car, with the same key people, with the same key positions - he doesnt have to think about anything. It has become second nature for him," he says, referring to the fact that Preining has been driving for Manthey since the end of 2022 - and not just in the DTM.

Why Feller has to adapt in several areas

"We saw the same thing with Ayhancan in 2024," Arkenau says, pointing to Ayhancan Guven's debut year with Manthey. Guven had a difficult start in 2024, only being able to keep up with Preining from the middle of the season onwards before sensationally becoming DTM champion in 2025.

This is also due to Manthey's way of working. It takes a certain amount of time "until you have fully arrived in this system and can make the most of it for yourself. We are seeing the same thing now with Ricardo. In the end, the DTM is a very special championship - and we follow a relatively special approach. It simply takes time to grow together as a pairing."

And there is something else: The Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo could also play a role, as Feller drove the Audi R8 LMS GT3 until last year and only spent limited time in the Porsche in 2025. While switching to many GT3 cars is not a major hurdle, the agile Porsche with its rear-engine layout requires a specific driving style that many drivers struggle with initially.

Manthey expects development similar to champion Guven

Arkenau expects Feller to undergo a similar development to Guven, who first broke into the top three with Manthey at the 2024 season finale in Hockenheim with third place in both qualifying and the race. "We see a very clear upward trend with Ricardo," says Manthey's DTM Head of Track Operations.

"I think we will see the same thing as with Ayhancan, that Ricardo will be absolutely competitive by the end of the season - on a par with Tommy - and then we will go on the full attack again next year with two cars. Exactly as we saw from 2024 to 2025," Arkenau announces.