Jacob Abel returns to Indy NXT grid with Abel Motorsports for Portland Grand Prix

Abel Motorsports announced Wednesday that 2024 Indy NXT by Firestone Vice Champion Jacob Abel will return to the series, filling the seat of the #48 Dallara for Round 14 of the championship at Portland International Raceway. The driver addition follows the team’s recent announcement that Jordan Missig will not compete for the remainder of the season following his crash in the previous round at Nashville Superspeedway.

The appearance marks Abel’s first start in the premier IndyCar feeder category since the 2024 season finale at Nashville Superspeedway. Step-in duties bring the 25-year-old Kentucky native back to familiar territory, reuniting him with the family-run team where he established himself as a frontline contender throughout his full-time developmental career.

Portland International Raceway stands out as an ideal venue for Abel’s return. The track served as the backdrop for his most recent Indy NXT victory during his landmark 2024 vice-championship campaign. His previous triumph at the 1.964-mile, 12-turn natural road course provides both driver and engineering crew with a proven baseline as they prepare for the weekend.

Throughout his career in the series, Abel compiled one of the most consistent records on the IndyCar ladder. His career statistics feature three race victories, four pole positions, and 14 podium finishes, highlighting a track record built on precision, qualifying speed, and strong racecraft across road courses, street circuits, and ovals alike.

Abel will begin reacquainting himself with the Dallara IL-15 chassis when official practice sessions commence on Friday. With a compressed race weekend schedule allowing little time for adjustment, the team plans to lean heavily on Abel's previous experience and existing rapport with the crew to optimize car balance and get up to competitive speed rapidly.

Track activity at Portland International Raceway kicks off Friday morning, leading into Saturday's high-stakes qualifying and the main event. Abel Motorsports enters Round 14 eager to leverage Abel's past success in Oregon to challenge for top honors, aiming to place the No. 48 entry squarely back in contention at the front of the field.