DTM 2026: All the teams and drivers confirmed so far

The 2026 DTM grid is gradually taking shape. Official registration for the championship ran until February 2026, after the early-entry deadline ended in January. The season will begin at the end of April with the opening round in Spielberg, Austria, and will once again feature eight race weekends, each with two races. More than 20 GT3 cars are expected to take part.

Here, we run through all the teams that have been confirmed for the 2026 DTM season. Importantly, this is not the final entry list and does not include all registered cars. It only lists the entries that have been officially announced by the teams themselves.

Mercedes-AMG Team Winward

Cars: 2× Mercedes-AMG GT3

Drivers: Maro Engel (GER), Jules Gounon (AND)

The former HTP-Winward team is a well-established name in GT3 racing. Founded in 2013, it won the 24 Hours of Spa in its first year with the Mercedes SLS AMG GT3 and captured the Blancpain Sprint Series title a year later. After a season with Bentley, the team returned to Mercedes-AMG in 2016.

In 2019, HTP was acquired by the US-based Winward team led by Texan businessman Bryce Ward and his son Russell Ward, both racing drivers. The team entered the DTM in 2021 and finished runner-up in 2022 with Lucas Auer. In 2024, it claimed a second victory in the Daytona 24 Hours and finished third in the DTM standings with Maro Engel.

Engel remained with the team in 2025 and again finished third overall, while Jules Gounon replaced Auer. The same line-up will continue in 2026.

Maro Engel, Mercedes-AMG Team WINWARD Mercedes-AMG GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Mercedes-AMG Team Landgraf

Cars: 2× Mercedes-AMG GT3

Drivers: Lucas Auer (AUT), Tom Kalender (GER)

The team was founded by Klaus Landgraf, himself a long-time racing driver. Since 2018, the Bad Kreuznach-based squad has run the Mercedes-AMG GT3. It claimed its first ADAC GT Masters win and pole position in 2021 before securing further drivers’ titles in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

After fielding two Mercedes-AMG GT3 cars in the DTM in 2023, HRT's switch to Ford in 2025 opened the door for Landgraf to return to the series with Mercedes. The team signed experienced driver Lucas Auer, who finished runner-up in the championship, alongside young talent Tom Kalender. Both will race for Landgraf again in 2026.

Manthey Racing

Cars: 2× Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo (992)

Drivers: Thomas Preining (AUT), Ricardo Feller (SUI)

Manthey, based in Meuspath, was founded in 1996 by two-time DTM runner-up Olaf Manthey and even competed in the DTM as a Mercedes team in 2001 and 2002. The team later became widely known for its Porsche entries at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, including the famous “Grello”.

Since 2013, Manthey has been responsible for Porsche’s factory GT racing programmes. Olaf Manthey stepped down in 2015 and sold 51% of the company to Porsche. The team is now run by brothers Nicolas and Martin Raeder.

Manthey entered the DTM in 2023 and immediately won the title with Thomas Preining. After an unsuccessful title defence, the programme expanded to three cars in 2025 and again delivered major success: Ayhancan Guven won the drivers’ championship in a dramatic finale, Morris Schuring secured the rookie title, and Manthey claimed the teams’ championship.

For 2026, the effort is reduced to two cars. Preining remains, while champion Guven is replaced by Ricardo Feller.

Ayhancan Güven, Manthey EMA Porsche 911 GT3-R Photo by: Markus Toppmöller

Land Motorsport

Cars: 1× Porsche 911 GT3 R Evo (992)

Driver: Bastian Buus (DEN)

The Land Motorsport team, run by Wolfgang Land — a two-time Porsche Carrera Cup Germany champion — and his son Christian Land, is one of the oldest-running outfits in the field. However, it only entered the DTM in 2025.

After the planned Allied Porsche project collapsed, Ricardo Feller needed a new team and decided to contest the DTM in 2025 with Land at a short notice, using his private Audi.

The team from the Westerwald region, which has also been successful with Audi in the Nurburgring 24 Hours and ADAC GT Masters, even scored a victory in Spielberg.

In 2026, Land returns to Porsche and will field at least one 911 GT3 R Evo in the DTM, with Danish talent Bastian Buus behind the wheel.

Team Schubert

Cars: 2× BMW M4 GT3 Evo

Drivers: Marco Wittmann (GER), Kelvin van der Linde (RSA)

Schubert Motorsport, based in Oschersleben, was founded in 1999 by racing driver Torsten Schubert, who also owns BMW dealerships and is one of the brand’s largest regional retailers. After success on the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the team entered ADAC GT Masters in 2010.

BMW began providing factory support in 2012. The team won the ADAC GT Masters teams’ title in 2015 and returned fully to BMW in 2019 after a brief stint with Honda.

Schubert joined the DTM in 2022 and immediately secured both the drivers’ and teams’ championships with Sheldon van der Linde. The programme expanded to three cars in 2024 before returning to two entries in 2025.

At the end of 2025, Rene Rast left the team after three seasons, while Kelvin van der Linde — brother of the 2022 champion — returns to the DTM as his replacement.

Marco Wittmann, Schubert Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Emil Frey Racing

Cars: 2× Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo

Drivers: Matteo Cairoli (ITA), Thierry Vermeulen (NED)

Founded in Switzerland in 2011, Emil Frey Racing is owned by Europe’s largest car dealership group. The team initially developed the Jaguar XK Emil Frey and raced it in endurance competitions until the end of 2018, with team boss Lorenz Frey-Hilti also driving. In 2018, the team won the Blancpain Endurance Series Silver Cup with its self-developed car.

The team also became a Lexus factory outfit in 2015 and competed on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. After switching to Lamborghini, it won both the drivers’ and teams’ titles in the GT Open series in 2019.

Emil Frey entered ADAC GT Masters in 2022 and won the teams’ championship. A switch to Ferrari followed in 2023 along with its DTM debut featuring Jack Aitken and Thierry Vermeulen. In 2025 the team expanded to three Ferraris and fought for the title with Aitken.

For 2026, the programme has been reduced to two cars. Aitken, focusing on his Cadillac prototype programme, is replaced by Italian driver Matteo Cairoli, while Vermeulen remains.

Grasser Racing Team

Cars: 2× Lamborghini Temerario GT3

Drivers: Mirko Bortolotti (ITA), Maximilian Paul (GER)

The Grasser Racing Team from Knittelfeld, near the Red Bull Ring, was founded by former racer Gottfried Grasser. It entered ADAC GT Masters in 2011 and has run Lamborghini machinery since 2012, receiving factory backing from 2015.

Success came quickly. The team won the Blancpain GT Series in 2017 and the Daytona 24 Hours in both 2018 and 2019. It also triumphed at the Sebring 12 Hours in 2019 and finished runner-up in ADAC GT Masters.

Factory driver Mirko Bortolotti was involved in all these highlights and led the championship for much of the 2022 DTM season when the team entered four cars. He eventually finished fourth overall.

The programme was reduced to two cars in 2023, when Maximilian Paul delivered the team’s first DTM win. In 2024, Luca Engstler scored two surprise victories, while Jordan Pepper added another win in 2025, making Grasser the strongest Lamborghini team.

For 2026, the switch from the Lamborghini Huracan to the new Temerario GT3 marks a fresh start. Former champion Bortolotti returns after two years with SSR and one season at Abt, joining Maximilian Paul in the lineup.

Jordan Pepper, Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT3 Photo by: Markus Toppmöller

HRT Ford Performance

Cars: 2× Ford Mustang GT3

Drivers: Arjun Maini (IND), Finn Wiebelhaus (GER)

Haupt Racing Team, founded by former DTM driver Hubert Haupt, has existed only since 2020. Haupt largely took over the successful Mercedes-supported Black Falcon squad and its GT3 cars.

The team quickly achieved victories in the Nurburgring Endurance Series and GT World Challenge Europe. In 2021, former HWA boss Ulrich Fritz joined as managing director and the team entered the DTM.

It immediately enjoyed success, with Maximilian Gotz winning the championship in the first GT3-era season for both HRT and Mercedes-AMG.

In 2025 the team switched brands to Ford and gained exclusive rights to represent the manufacturer in the DTM. Arjun Maini remained with the team, while Fabio Scherer joined him.

For 2026 Maini continues, while ADAC GT Masters champion Finn Wiebelhaus replaces Scherer.

Comtoyou Racing

Cars: 2× Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo

Drivers: Nicki Thiim (DEN), Nicolas Baert (BEL)

Team boss Francois Verbist, the son of WRT co-founder Rene Verbist, left the long-established Audi operation at the end of 2017 to build Comtoyou Racing together with team owner Jean-Michel Baert.

The team initially achieved success in TCR racing with Audi before expanding into GT3 in 2023 with the Audi R8 LMS. A switch to Aston Martin followed in 2024.

In its first year with the British brand, Comtoyou won the 24 Hours of Spa outright with Nicki Thiim, Marco Sorensen and Mattia Drudi — Aston Martin’s first victory in the race since 1948.

The team joined the DTM in 2025 with the Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Evo and scored its first pole position at the season finale with Gilles Magnus.

For 2026, Aston Martin has decided to support the team with factory backing in the DTM. Factory driver Nicki Thiim replaces Magnus, while Nicolas Baert — the son of the team owner — continues in the second car.

DTM 2026: Confirmed entries

Manufacturer Team Drivers Mercedes-AMG



Winward Maro Engel Jules Gounon Landgraf Lucas Auer Tom Kalender Porsche Manthey Thomas Preining Ricardo Feller Land-Motorsport Bastian Buus BMW Schubert Marco Wittmann Kelvin van der Linde Ferrari Emil Frey Racing Matteo Cairoli Thierry Vermeulen Lamborghini Grasser Racing Team Mirko Bortolotti Maximilian Paul Ford HRT Ford Performance Arjun Maini Finn Wiebelhaus Aston Martin Comtoyou Racing Nicki Thiim Nicolas Baert