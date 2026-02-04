Who are the key figures behind the DTM boom?

The DTM is enjoying a resurgence. After the difficult COVID years and the switch to GT3 regulations in 2021, fan interest has developed positively in recent seasons. This is evident not only from a look at the grandstands, but also in the figures: in 2025 there was another strong increase of almost 10%, and since ADAC’s first season in charge in 2023, attendance has risen by around 20%.

It's a trend that has not gone unnoticed by manufacturers. “We’re pleased that the platform has developed so well over the past three years under ADAC, and we hope it continues this way,” said Thomas Jager, Mercedes-AMG’s sporting director responsible for DTM activities, at the well-attended 2025 season finale at Hockenheim.

But the sense of renewed momentum is not limited to the trackside atmosphere. ADAC is also reporting strong growth in media metrics: since 2023, the series’ global media reach has improved by 25%. The progress is also visible on social media, where more than two million people now follow DTM channels — a 53% increase compared to early 2023.

For ADAC’s decision-makers, these are encouraging signs. When the organisation took over the series from Gerhard Berger in December 2022, it faced a Herculean task, with only a few months to restructure the championship. But who are the architects of today’s DTM?

ADAC Sport President Ennser brings Formula 1 experience

At the top sits ADAC sport president Gerd Ennser, who was re-elected in May 2025 and has now begun his second four-year term. Under the leadership of the 66-year-old from Passau — a former lawyer who has also served as a steward in Formula 1 and Formula E — ADAC assumed control of the series.

Since then, the focus has clearly been on the core market of Germany, although an expansion of the calendar with international events is conceivable in the medium term. The championship’s visual identity has also been revamped, and synthetic fuel was introduced for the 2025 season.

Motorsport chief Voss understands both team and circuit perspectives

Thomas Voss, ADAC-Motorsport director Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Following the takeover of the DTM, ADAC established its own operating company, GTM GmbH. The CEO of this wholly owned ADAC subsidiary is Thomas Voss, the automobile club’s Head of Motorsport, who defines the direction of the DTM together with Ennser.

In the 1990s, Voss worked as a team coordinator at Abt before taking over the management and organisation of the popular BERU Top 10 events, which also featured the V8 Star silhouette series.

From 2008 to 2016, he served as managing director of the Oschersleben circuit. He then joined ADAC as the successor to Lars Soutschka, taking responsibility for both the motorsport and historic divisions. Thanks to his background, Voss understands both the team and circuit perspectives — an advantage in his current role.

Teams’ point of contact has competed 19 times in the Nurburgring 24 Hours

Michael Rebhan is responsible for the DTM’s day-to-day sporting operations. The Upper Palatinate native heads the sporting and event division of the series and — as previously in ADAC GT Masters — serves as the direct point of contact for teams and circuits.

The 39-year-old also has racing in his blood. As recently as 2025, Rebhan once again competed in the Nurburgring 24 Hours on the Nordschleife — for the 19th time in total. Although he now pursues racing purely as a hobby, he competed in the endurance classic as far back as 2009 for Franz Engstler’s BMW factory team in a BMW Alpina B6 GT3.

Sponsorship chief was already involved at the DTM relaunch

While Rebhan is responsible for sporting matters, Kay-Oliver Langendorff oversees the commercial side. The former journalist is in charge of series partnerships, co-operations and sponsorship, and was already part of the paddock during the DTM’s relaunch in 2000.

At that time, alongside F1, Langendorff worked in the DTM as a press officer for Mercedes-Benz. From 2004 to 2008, he headed communications for the DTM's former umbrella organisation ITR before moving on to lead media relations for Germany’s Bundesliga football league.

In 2012, he returned to the automotive sector — and to ADAC — where he initially led the communications department and has taken on increasing sponsorship and marketing responsibilities since 2015. The direct point of contact for DTM media representatives is now Oliver Runschke, a former journalist who also hosts the DTM’s post-race press conferences.