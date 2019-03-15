Sign in
Dakar / Dakar / Breaking news

Dakar withdraws three-hour penalty for Benavides

Dakar withdraws three-hour penalty for Benavides
By:
Co-author: Sergio Lillo
1h ago

A three-hour penalty for Honda rider Kevin Benavides in the 2019 Dakar Rally has been overturned, nearly two months after the event concluded.

Benavides, who became Honda's main contender in the bike class of the 2019 Dakar Rally after Ricky Brabec's engine failure and early exits from Joan Barreda and Paulo Goncalves, was given a three-hour penalty after Stage 7.

It was issued for carrying additional route notes, which the series deemed to be against the rules and was also "unsportsmanlike behaviour", but Honda appealed against the decision.

Having revealed that the rules clarifying carrying extra notes were added to the regulations a day before Benavides was penalised, and were only published afterwards, the Argentinian's penalty was withdrawn.

Article 17P2.3 of the regulations was modified after Stage 2, which specified "the addition of any information in the roadbook – CAP (heading), geographical indications, distance or GPS points – different from the one that the road book itself carries and to which the previous inspection team offers is strictly prohibited".

Another change was made on the same day Benavides received his penalty, adding that notes can't be carried "in the machine or in any part of the body or clothing of the rider".

A statement released by Honda said: "The TNDA [Disciplinary and Arbitration Court of the French Motorcycle Federation], after having weighed up the different statements presented to the Tribunal National de Discipline et d’Arbitrage, ruled in favour of the Argentinean, outlining that Kevin Benavides had in no way violated race rules."

"Paragraph 3 of Article 17P2 had been replaced with a new paragraph, dated January 8th 2019 at 18:30, with an additional text also added on January 15th, indicating “the prohibition of adding additional notes on the motorcycle, in the rider’s kit or on any part of his body or any other means of support”, which was published after the rider had already received the 3-hour sanction."

The change promoted Benavides from 12th to fifth in the classification, but still 41m14s behind winner Toby Price.

Revised final standings (Bikes class, top 10):

Pos. Rider Bike Time/Gap
1 Toby Price KTM 33h57m16s
2 Matthias Walkner KTM 9m13s
3 Sam Sunderland KTM 13m34s
4 Pablo Quintanilla Husqvarna 20m46s
5 Kevin Benavides Honda 41m14s
6 Andrew Short Husqvarna 44m10s
7 Xavier de Soultrait Yamaha 54m00s
8 Jose Ignacio Cornejo Honda 1h08m06s
9 Luciano Benavides KTM 1h09m10s
10 Oriol Mena Hero 2h08m41s
Dakar appoints Castera as new rally director

Dakar appoints Castera as new rally director
About this article

Series Dakar
Event Dakar
Drivers Kevin Benavides
Teams Monster Energy Honda Team
Author David Gruz
