Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
2 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Sebring
Tickets
18 Mar
-
20 Mar
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Adelaide
19 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
BTCC / Breaking news

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing

shares
comments
Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing
By:
Feb 24, 2020, 12:33 PM

Three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden will substitute for Matt Neal at Honda in pre-season testing – and is eyeing a race return in the series.

The 53-year-old Neal – like Shedden a triple BTCC title winner – is still recuperating from injuries sustained in a mountain-biking accident, and the Scot will take the wheel of a Team Dynamics-run Civic Type-R FK8, starting from a test this Thursday at Donington Park.

It is understood that Neal was scheduled to see a specialist last weekend, but he is facing a race to be fit in time for the opening round at Donington on 28-29 March.

"My recovery is going well and everything is starting to mend; I'm doing everything possible to get in the car for the first round at Donington at the end of March," said Neal.

"However, we have undertaken a lot of changes to the car over the winter period that we need to try on track, and we need to do this with a back-to-back comparative test programme.

"So there was no better choice than my old teammate 'Flash' – he knows the team, he knows our work ethic and he is the natural choice to jump into my seat."

Shedden, 41, won all three of his BTCC crowns in Dynamics-run Hondas, but switched to the World Touring Car Cup for 2018-19 to race an Audi RS3 LMS, and has never driven the current FK8 Civic.

"Team Dynamics has always been my race family and I'm happy to help out," said Shedden.

"We have kept in constant contact since I went to WTCR and I've been down and seen the boys on a number of occasions over that two-year period.

"Obviously, my friendship with Matt means I really feel for him, and hope that he can make a speedy recovery, but at the business end we need to get the job done and get the cars race ready for the start of the season.

"I'm really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the FK8 and assisting with its development. Both Matt and Dan [Cammish, teammate] have been telling me how awesome it is to drive, so it will be interesting to compare it to the old FK2 that I won back-to-back drivers' titles with in 2015 and 2016!"

Shedden has been left out of a drive for 2020 owing to the collapse in support for the WTCR, and admits that he would be keen for a BTCC return if the right opportunity arises.

"Everything was very late with Audi's withdrawal from WTCR – that really came as a shock," he told Motorsport.com.

"It was well into November when they told us, and by that time a lot of people had already put their plans into action for this season.

"It's not an ideal situation for me but that's motorsport.

"But a couple of years away did me good in a lot of ways – I've learned a lot, and although the headline results weren't there I'm a better driver.

"The BTCC has gone from strength to strength, but I'd only sit in something I could win in and challenge for the championship."

Next article
Hamilton secures BTCC return with Team Hard

Previous article

Hamilton secures BTCC return with Team Hard
Load comments

About this article

Series BTCC
Drivers Matt Neal , Gordon Shedden
Teams Team Dynamics
Author Marcus Simmons

BTCC Next session

Donington Park

Donington Park

27 Mar - 29 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Teams urge FIA to properly police staff rotation

19m
2
Formula 1

Electrification complicating Honda's Red Bull contract talks

2h
3
Formula 1

DAS debut left Mercedes' F1 rivals "wide-eyed"

4
Formula 1

Latifi: Not all problems solved at Williams

3h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes lifts lid on W11's other design secrets

Latest news

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing
BTCC

Shedden to sub for injured Neal in BTCC testing

Hamilton secures BTCC return with Team Hard
BTCC

Hamilton secures BTCC return with Team Hard

Blundell to manage BTCC team in AmD link-up
BTCC

Blundell to manage BTCC team in AmD link-up

Jackson teams up with Plato at PMR Vauxhall
BTCC

Jackson teams up with Plato at PMR Vauxhall

BTCC racer Bushell hospitalised with cardiac issue
BTCC

BTCC racer Bushell hospitalised with cardiac issue

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.