Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3
BTCC / Brands Hatch Qualifying report

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

By:

The Team Dynamics Honda squad took a 1-2 in British Touring Car Championship qualifying at Brands Hatch, with Dan Rowbottom grabbing pole position and teammate Gordon Shedden second.

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

Rowbottom, in just his second BTCC season, moved to the top of the times with six minutes remaining, and a couple of minutes later the sister Honda of three-time champion Gordon Shedden joined him on the front row, just 0.005 seconds adrift.

While Rowbottom is running without success ballast, the performance looks extremely impressive in light of established star Shedden carrying just 9kg into Brands.

“It doesn’t seem real; the team have done a great job and we’ve worked through the day,” said the modest Rowbottom.

“The lap felt really messy, but sometimes they do, right? I think it was more luck than judgement – we managed to do the right things at the right time.”

Jake Hill sat at the top of the leaderboard until the Hondas moved to the fore, with his Motorbase-run MB Motorsport Ford Focus vastly improved from free practice.

Along with all the Fords, Hill, who has 39kg of success ballast, was struggling through Clearways – the most important corner on the Indy circuit – but credited his engineer Craig Pawley with “sort of reinventing the wheel” in time for qualifying.

The late form of the Hondas also knocked Tom Oliphant, carrying no ballast on his West Surrey Racing-run BMW, off the front row.

The newly engaged Cheshire racer still led the BMW charge, with four-time champion Colin Turkington struggling to 14th on the grid with 57kg of weight on board his car.

Aiden Moffat put in a strong qualifying performance to plant his Laser Tools Racing Infiniti in fifth place, while teammate and reigning champion Ash Sutton emerged in seventh place with the full 75kg ballast on board, justifying his realism after topping free practice.

In between them in sixth place was the Excelr8 Motorsport Hyundai of Tom Ingram, going nicely with 66kg of weight. Ingram survived a gravelly moment at Paddock Hill Bend but had already set his best time at this point.

Chris Smiley made it two Excelr8 Hyundais in the top eight, while Josh Cook ended up ninth, with 48kg of ballast aboard his BTC Racing Honda.

Completing the top 10 is Stephen Jelley in his WSR BMW, which is carrying 27kg of ballast.

BTCC Brands Hatch Indy - Qualifying results:

 Pos  Driver   Car / Engine   Time   Gap 
Daniel Rowbottom Honda 48.074  
Gordon Shedden Honda 48.079 0.005
Jake Hill Ford 48.179 0.105
Tom Oliphant BMW 48.184 0.110
Aiden Moffat Infiniti 48.318 0.244
Tom Ingram Hyundai 48.332 0.258
Ash Sutton Infiniti 48.370 0.296
Chris Smiley Hyundai 48.372 0.298
Josh Cook Honda 48.407 0.333
10  Stephen Jelley BMW 48.428 0.354
11  Jack Goff Cupra 48.428 0.354
12  Daniel Lloyd Vauxhall 48.431 0.357
13  Senna Proctor Honda 48.433 0.359
14  Colin Turkington BMW 48.457 0.383
15  Sam Osborne Ford 48.493 0.419
16  Rory Butcher Toyota 48.506 0.432
17  Jason Plato Vauxhall 48.522 0.448
18  Carl Boardley Infiniti 48.580 0.506
19  Ollie Jackson Ford 48.617 0.543
20  Árón T.-Smith Cupra 48.677 0.603
21  Adam Morgan BMW 48.680 0.606
22  Glynn Geddie Cupra 48.727 0.653
23  Jade Edwards Honda 48.756 0.682
24  Tom Chilton BMW 48.885 0.811
25  Rick Parfitt Hyundai 48.903 0.829
26  Sam Smelt Toyota 48.909 0.835
27  Jack Butel Hyundai 48.982 0.908
28  Andy Neate Ford 48.984 0.910
29  Nicolas Hamilton Cupra 49.325 1.251
shares
comments
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Previous article

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

23 h
2
Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

15 min
3
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

1 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen would 'print out' proof Red Bull gains not down to engine

1 h
5
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

29 min
Latest news
Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position
BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

29m
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Jun 13, 2021
Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Jun 13, 2021
Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

Jun 13, 2021
Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’
BTCC

Shedden excluded from qualifying, team blames ‘finger trouble’

Jun 12, 2021
Latest videos
BTCC: Ingram wins, Shedden's bad luck in Race 3 at Snetterton 04:11
BTCC
Jun 14, 2021

BTCC: Ingram wins, Shedden's bad luck in Race 3 at Snetterton

BTCC: Snetterton - Sutton storms to Race 2 victory 00:24
BTCC
Jun 13, 2021

BTCC: Snetterton - Sutton storms to Race 2 victory

BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat 00:34
BTCC
May 27, 2021

BTCC: Proctor fills BTC Racing Honda BTCC seat

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC 01:42
BTCC
May 12, 2021

Dan Cammish hopes for 2022 return to the BTCC

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round 04:57
BTCC
May 11, 2021

BTCC: Hill leads standings after opening round

More from
Marcus Simmons
Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3 Snetterton
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win Snetterton
Video Inside
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime
BTCC

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

Team Dynamics More from
Team Dynamics
Shedden tops BTCC Silverstone test on Dynamics return
BTCC

Shedden tops BTCC Silverstone test on Dynamics return

Shedden makes BTCC return in Team Dynamics Honda
BTCC

Shedden makes BTCC return in Team Dynamics Honda

Cammish parts ways with Honda BTCC squad
BTCC

Cammish parts ways with Honda BTCC squad

Trending Today

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

Verstappen would 'print out' proof Red Bull gains not down to engine
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen would 'print out' proof Red Bull gains not down to engine

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Engineer "fired me up" for Styrian GP pole lap

Lewis Hamilton doubts Mercedes has raw pace to pass Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton doubts Mercedes has raw pace to pass Red Bull

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC Prime

Five key plotlines to follow in the 2021 BTCC

It’s been a busy silly season in the BTCC since the chequered flag fell to end the 2020 campaign last November. While last year’s top two have stayed put, there’s been a lot of fat to chew elsewhere, which should result in another fascinating year of tin-top action.

BTCC
May 7, 2021
Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out' Prime

Why a BTCC legend remains defiant at '97 not out'

After a year of enforced absence from the British Touring Car Championship grid, Jason Plato is back and hungrier than ever. Despite stellar opposition and some familiar challenges, the two-time champion still has his eyes focused on the biggest prizes.

BTCC
May 5, 2021
The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020 Prime

The Top 10 BTCC drivers of 2020

The 2020 British Touring Car Championship will go down as a classic in which new winners graced the top step of the podium and an unloved chassis was resurrected into a champion. But who were the year's top performers?

BTCC
Dec 24, 2020
The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020 Prime

The Villeneuve-esque 'engineer's dream' who lit up BTCC 2020

The Infiniti Q50 was completely redesigned, redeveloped and revamped by BMR and Laser Tools Racing for 2020. And the flamboyant brilliance of the driver behind the wheel was enough to snatch the title at the last gasp…

BTCC
Dec 11, 2020
Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong Prime

Why the BTCC social media trolls have got it wrong

A number of drivers on this year's British Touring Car Championship grid have been called out on social media for taking other people's seats, whether they are older or drivers who are deemed to have less talent. Matt James busts the myth

BTCC
Mar 27, 2019
How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other Prime

How the BTCC's class of 2018 ranked each other

The BTCC keeps getting more competitive - this season produced another new record number of winners. That made picking a final top 10 an unenviable task, so we enlisted the help of those who were in the heat of the action to decide the order.

BTCC
Nov 2, 2018
Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race? Prime

Can a champion be worthy if he only won one race?

Titles should be won by the driver who claims more victories than anyone else, so convention goes. Does the unpredictable nature of the British Touring Car Championship render that notion obsolete?

BTCC
Oct 10, 2018
BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles Prime

BTCC's hybrid future faces urgent hurdles

The British Touring Car Championship recently announced it is investigating how to incorporate hybrid technology into its future machines. In doing so it's following the higher echelons of motorsport, while also revealing risks for its grassroots.

BTCC
Aug 19, 2018

Latest news

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position
BTCC BTCC

Brands Hatch BTCC: Rowbottom takes maiden pole position

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram scores first win for Hyundai in Race 3

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Sutton passes Turkington for Race 2 win

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win
Video Inside
BTCC BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Turkington opens 2021 account with Race 1 win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.