Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
18 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
30 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
21 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header

shares
comments
Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 6:21 AM

MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin expects a stern challenge from his "little bit crazy" double-header in cars and bikes at Sepang in December.

Tech 3 KTM rider Syahrin will contest the World Touring Car Cup season finale at Sepang on December 15, driving a Team Engstler-run Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR.

Many of Syahrin's MotoGP peers have dabbled in car racing, and Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso was competitive on his debut in the German touring car series DTM at Misano earlier this year.

Syahrin, however, will face a unique test in that he is also entered in the inaugural Sepang 8 Hours alongside Franco Morbidelli and Michael van der Mark the same weekend as his WTCR debut.

"Probably for me is a little bit crazy because normally people only do one thing," Syahrin said when asked about the double-header by Motorsport.com.

"But [it] is a little bit special because it's the first time Sepang hosts the touring car race and also FIM World Endurance race, so for me I will be interested to try both categories.

"I didn't realise that I must drive the car, but [Sepang CEO] Razlan [Razali] told me 'if you want to try to drive this car', I said 'why not?'. Let's see what I can do because I didn't have any experience, I know [Valentino] Rossi or Dovizioso do some car races in the winter break so I would like to try what they do."

Across the race weekend, Syahrin is set to ride the Yamaha YZF-R1 in Wednesday practice and Thursday qualifying before switching over to the Volkswagen on Friday for two practice sessions and qualifying.

He will then hop back onto the Yamaha for the eight-hour race on Saturday, before contesting three WTCR races on Sunday.

"We start from Thursday, we have free practice and qualifying, then Friday, free practice and qualifying, and then Saturday we race eight hours, for sure we destroy the body there because of humidity, the condition.

"And [on Sunday] we race three races, sprint races, we have [two races of] 50km and then 60km. Will be hard for me but I need to be prepared."

Syahrin expects to get some test mileage under his belt a week prior his WTCR outing.

"We will see where we are and for sure will be interesting and funny because I don't have any experience, but I appreciate to have this [opportunity]."

Additional reporting by Jack Cozens

The Sepang 8 Hours and the Sepang WTCR races will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv

Hafizh Syahrin, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Hafizh Syahrin, Red Bull KTM Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Hyundai forced to replace Farfus in Macau line-up

Previous article

Hyundai forced to replace Farfus in Macau line-up
Load comments

About this article

Series FIM Endurance , WTCR
Drivers Hafizh Syahrin
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

WTCR Next session

Ningbo

Ningbo

13 Sep - 15 Sep

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

2
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

3
Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

4
Supercars

Andretti teases "big changes" for Supercars squad

3h
5
Formula 1

Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Latest videos

WTCR: Ningbo Race 3 highlights 01:54
WTCR

WTCR: Ningbo Race 3 highlights

WTCR: Ningbo Race 2 Highlights 01:38
WTCR

WTCR: Ningbo Race 2 Highlights

WTCR: Ningbo Race 2 wild start 03:05
WTCR

WTCR: Ningbo Race 2 wild start

WTCR: Ningbo Race 1 highlights 01:33
WTCR

WTCR: Ningbo Race 1 highlights

FIA WTCR: Ningbo qualifying 1 highlights 01:34
WTCR

FIA WTCR: Ningbo qualifying 1 highlights

Latest news

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header
WTCR

Syahrin braced for "crazy" WTCR/EWC double-header

Hyundai forced to replace Farfus in Macau line-up
WTCR

Hyundai forced to replace Farfus in Macau line-up

WTCR adds Aragon race to 2020 schedule
WTCR

WTCR adds Aragon race to 2020 schedule

WTCR switches to Suzuka East Course layout
WTCR

WTCR switches to Suzuka East Course layout

Ningbo WTCR: Muller wins as Michelisz, Guerrieri retire
WTCR

Ningbo WTCR: Muller wins as Michelisz, Guerrieri retire

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.