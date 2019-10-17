Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Andretti teases "big changes" for Supercars squad

shares
comments
Andretti teases "big changes" for Supercars squad
By:
Oct 17, 2019, 3:49 AM

Michael Andretti has hinted at some “big changes“ in the pipeline for the Walkinshaw Andretti United Supercars squad off the back of a difficult 2019 campaign.

The team has failed to build on a promising 2018 season, which saw Scott Pye finish seventh in the points, its pair of Holden spending much of this season mired in the midfield.

With three rounds left Pye is 14th in the points, while James Courtney is 11th, bolstered by a well-crafted third place alongside Jack Perkins at Bathurst last week.

Looking to make podiums the rule rather than the exception, team co-owner Michael Andretti, who was in town for the Bathurst 1000, says there is already a focus on 2020.

"We’re really focused on next year," said the IndyCar legend. 

"We’ve got a lot of exciting things that we’re working on within the team. You’ll see some big changes within the team and I think they’re all going to be very positive."

The biggest change will be in the driver line-up, Chaz Mostert set to replace Sydney-bound James Courtney in the team’s lead entry.

When asked if that could be what he’s teasing in terms of a shake-up, Andretti said: "Possibly. Possibly with engineering. Possibly with management. 

"There’s all kinds of things we’re working on right now to make the team better than what it is. Wait and you’ll see."

Both Andretti and fellow co-owner Zak Brown also hosed down speculation that they’re not overly committed to the WAU programme. 

"We’re very committed. We’re on this thing all the time. We have calls weekly. We know everything that is going on within the team," Andretti said. 

"I think we have a great relationship. I think there’s been some talk that maybe we’re not that involved, but I can tell you and assure you that all of us are very committed to this, and this is not a short-term programme. 

"This is something that we’re going to be making sure we make it successful."

Brown added: "Everything Michael said. You’ve got to finish what you’ve started. We’ve come to try and try and compete at the front and win races and championships. 

"I think it’s a great series and we’re just getting started."

Zak Brown, Roger Penske, Michael Andretti

Zak Brown, Roger Penske, Michael Andretti

Photo by: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images

Next article
The Supercars car share proposal dividing team opinion

Previous article

The Supercars car share proposal dividing team opinion
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers James Courtney , Scott Pye , Chaz Mostert
Teams Walkinshaw Andretti United
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Surfers Paradise

Surfers Paradise

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

2
Formula 1

Toro Rosso gets approval for F1 team name change

3
Supercars

Andretti teases "big changes" for Supercars squad

1h
4
Formula 1

Insight: The full story of why Verstappen switched F1 helmets

5
Formula 1

Ranked! Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Latest videos

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway 01:29
Supercars

Supercars Mustang hits Virginia International Raceway

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes 01:32
Supercars

Bottle-O Tech Talk - Ballast Changes

Latest news

Andretti teases "big changes" for Supercars squad
VASC

Andretti teases "big changes" for Supercars squad

The Supercars car share proposal dividing team opinion
VASC

The Supercars car share proposal dividing team opinion

Schenken addressed Supercars drivers over NZ controversy
VASC

Schenken addressed Supercars drivers over NZ controversy

Supercars releases unsuccessful Bathurst pitch video
VASC

Supercars releases unsuccessful Bathurst pitch video

New chassis for De Pasquale after Bathurst crash
VASC

New chassis for De Pasquale after Bathurst crash

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.