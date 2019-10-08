Top events
Syahrin secures Moto2 return with Angel Nieto

Syahrin secures Moto2 return with Angel Nieto
By:
Oct 8, 2019, 7:37 AM

Outgoing Tech 3 MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin will return to the Moto2 class in 2020 with the Angel Nieto Team.

Syahrin made his MotoGP debut last year when he was called up as the last-minute replacement for Tech 3’s Jonas Folger, who was forced to sit out the season to continue recovery from Epstein Barr syndrome.

A regular points scorer, Malaysia’s first MotoGP rider secured a sophomore year with Tech 3 in 2019 as it switched to KTM, but has found adapting to the RC16 tough and has just six points to his credit relative to rookie teammate Miguel Oliveira’s 29.

Syahrin was handed his marching orders from Tech 3 earlier in the year to make was for Moto2 frontrunner Brad Binder, and has been working on a sealing a top seat in the intermediate class.

Linked to several outfits, including the Petronas SRT team, Syharin has now agreed a deal to join the Angel Nieto squad alongside Moto3 championship contender Aron Canet.

This will be an all-new line-up for the Nieto squad, with current rider Jake Dixon seemingly heading to SRT to partner Xavi Vierge, while Xavi Cardelus looks unlikely to remain on the Moto2 grid.

The Nieto team currently runs KTM chassis, but is yet to announce its chassis plans for 2020 with the Austrian manufacturer pulling out of the class at the end of the year to focus on MotoGP and Moto3. 

Syahrin enjoyed mild success in his first Moto2 career. In his second wildcard appearance at Sepang in 2012 he narrowly missed out on a podium in fourth – though was later promoted to third when Anthony West was excluded for a doping infraction.

The Malaysian rider twice finished inside the top 10 in the Moto2 standings in 2016 and 2017 with the SRT team, and scored two podiums proper in ’17 with two third-place finishes in wet races at Misano and Motegi – though he was later promoted to second at Misano after race winner Dominique Aegerter was disqualified for running illegal oil.

2020 Moto2 grid so far:

Team Riders
Marc VDS

Spain Alex Marquez

United Kingdom Sam Lowes
Pons Racing

Italy Lorenzo Baldassarri

Spain Augusto Fernandez
Ajo Motorsport

Spain Iker Lecuona

Spain Jorge Martin
Speed Up

Spain Jorge Navarro

Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Intact GP

Switzerland Tom Luthi

Germany Marcel Schrotter
SAG Racing

Australia Remy Gardner

Japan Tetsuta Nagashima
Petronas Sprinta

Spain Xavi Vierge

United Kingdom Jake Dixon
Italtrans 

Italy Enea Bastianini

Italy Lorenzo Dalla Porta
Team VR46

Italy Luca Marini

Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Angel Nieto Team

Spain Aron Canet

Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin
American Racing

Spain Marcos Ramirez

TBA
RW Racing

Switzerland Jesko Raffin

Netherlands Bo Bendsneyder
Gresini Racing

Italy Nicolo Bulega

TBA
Honda Team Asia

Thailand Somkiat Chantra

TBA
MV Agusta (Forward Racing)

TBA

TBA
About this article

Series MotoGP , Moto2
Drivers Hafizh Syahrin
Teams Angel Nieto Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Moto2 Next session

Buriram

Buriram

4 Oct - 6 Oct

