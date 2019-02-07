Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
WTCR / Breaking news

Audi firms up 2019 WTCR line-up

shares
comments
Audi firms up 2019 WTCR line-up
By:
3h ago

Audi has revealed its complete four-driver line-up for the 2019 World Touring Car Cup.

Audi was the best-represented brand on the inaugural WTCR world cup grid last year, with long-standing customer outfit WRT running two RS3 LMSs and Belgian outfit Comtoyou fielding an additional four.

The manufacturer was the first to reaffirm its commitment to WTCR last November, although it had not confirmed any part of its line-up before now.

New rules for 2019 also mean no more than four cars per manufacturer can be entered full-time in the world cup.

Gordon Shedden and Frederic Vervisch were known to have deals in place for the 2019 season and will race for WRT and Comtoyou respectively.

Three-time British Touring Car champion Shedden will again be partnered by Jean-Karl Vernay, who was Audi's lead driver in 2018 and ended up fifth in the points with four wins.

Vervisch, who like Shedden and Vernay will race as an Audi Sport driver once again, will be partnered at Comtoyou by Niels Langeveld, who finished third in TCR Germany last year at the wheel of an Audi.

Explaining the decision to add Langeveld to the brand's line-up, Audi's customer racing head Chris Reinke said: “We’ve decided to include a successful driver from our customer racing programme in the Audi Sport squad.

“Niels Langeveld has performed consistently well in the ADAC TCR Germany over the last two years and he has impressed us.”

2019 WTCR grid so far

Team Car Drivers
BRC Racing Hyundai Gabriele Tarquini
Norbert Michelisz
Augusto Farfus
Nicky Catsburg
Munnich Motorsport Honda Esteban Guerrieri
Nestor Girolami
Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Rob Huff
Johan Kristofersson
Mehdi Bennani
Benjamin Leuchter
WRT Audi

Jean-Karl Vernay

Gordon Shedden
Comtoyou Racing Audi

Frederic Vervisch

Niels Langeveld
Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Kevin Ceccon
Ma Qing Hua
Cyan Racing Lynk & Co Thed Bjork
Yvan Muller
Andy Priaulx
Yann Ehrlacher
TBA Honda Tiago Monteiro
Next article
Ma joins Alfa Romeo WTCR squad for 2019

Previous article

Ma joins Alfa Romeo WTCR squad for 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series WTCR
Drivers Frederic Vervisch , Jean-Karl Vernay , Gordon Shedden , Niels Langeveld
Teams Audi Sport Team WRT , Comtoyou Racing
Author Jack Cozens

Red zone: trending stories

Haas unveils new livery with first 2019 car reveal
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas unveils new livery with first 2019 car reveal

18m ago
Gallery: Haas's 2019 Formula 1 car Article
Formula 1

Gallery: Haas's 2019 Formula 1 car

Watch the Haas F1 team's new livery reveal live Article
Formula 1

Watch the Haas F1 team's new livery reveal live

News in depth
Audi firms up 2019 WTCR line-up
WTCR

Audi firms up 2019 WTCR line-up

Ma joins Alfa Romeo WTCR squad for 2019
WTCR

Ma joins Alfa Romeo WTCR squad for 2019

Volkswagen finalises 2019 WTCR line-up
WTCR

Volkswagen finalises 2019 WTCR line-up

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.