Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Sepang February testing / Testing report

Vinales goes 0.5s clear on second day of Sepang test

shares
comments
Vinales goes 0.5s clear on second day of Sepang test
By:
1h ago

Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales beat Suzuki's Alex Rins late on to top the second day of 2019 pre-season testing at Sepang.

Vinales overhauled Rins - who had dethroned long-time leader Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) a few minutes earlier - moments before the chequered flag fell.

But while Vinales had left it late to snatch the top spot, having trailed Rins through the first two sectors, his margin over the Suzuki man in the end was a hefty 0.527s.

Dovizioso had initially usurped the top spot in the third hour, eclipsing Marc Marquez's Wednesday benchmark with a 1m59.562s laptime that for a while looked set to secure him the day's honours.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, making his comeback on a MotoGP bike after a major ankle injury cut his 2018 campaign short, had come within 0.004s of Dovizioso's lap a few minutes later, but it took another five hours before the Italian was finally deposed.

Rins, who sat ninth heading into the final minutes, first improved to sixth place and then recorded a 1m59.424s to snatch the top spot.

But Vinales went quicker still, recording the first sub-1m59s effort of the test.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was another rider to improve in the final seconds of the session, snatching third place from works rider Dovizioso, as Crutchlow, who had a crash at Turn 5, settled for fifth.

Valentino Rossi sat just a few hundredths behind Yamaha teammate Vinales for most of the test but wound up sixth, seven tenths down, after the Spaniard's late charge.

Tito Rabat (Avintia Ducati) passed Marquez (Honda) late on for what would ultimately end up being seventh place, with the still-injured Marquez once again ending his programme for the day several hours early.

Dovizioso's works Ducati teammate Danilo Petrucci was the last rider within a second of Vinales in ninth place, while Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) beat KTM's Johann Zarco to 10th.

Pramac rookie Francesco Bagnaia crashed during the day, but went on to finish as the best of the Moto2 graduates in 12th.

Aleix Espargaro led Aprilia's efforts in 13th, while rookie Fabio Quartararo, recently upgraded to a current-spec Yamaha, edged Petronas SRT teammate Franco Morbidelli in 14th.

Stefan Bradl, substituting for Jorge Lorenzo at Repsol Honda, took 16th, heading KTM's Pol Espargaro – who was thrown off his RC16 at Turn 1 for his second crash in two days – and Aprilia's Andrea Iannone.

Rins' Suzuki teammate Joan Mir had another quiet day, the Moto2 graduate finishing 21st, almost two seconds off the pace.

Session results

Pos. Rider Team Time Gap Laps
1 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1:58.897   63
2 Alex Rins Suzuki 1:59.424 0.527 61
3 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1:59.517 0.620 49
4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1:59.562 0.665 60
5 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1:59.566 0.669 53
6 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1:59.625 0.728 51
7 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1:59.664 0.767 75
8 Marc Marquez Honda 1:59.790 0.893 37
9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1:59.845 0.948 65
10 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1:59.966 1.069 60
11 Johann Zarco KTM 1:59.973 1.076 58
12 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati 1:59.995 1.098 52
13 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2:00.101 1.204 54
14 Fabio Quartararo SRT Yamaha 2:00.108 1.211 58
15 Franco Morbidelli SRT Yamaha 2:00.151 1.254 58
16 Stefan Bradl Honda 2:00.230 1.333 59
17 Pol Espargaro KTM 2:00.305 1.408 67
18 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 2:00.510 1.613 39
19 Mika Kallio KTM 2:00.523 1.626 41
20 Miguel Oliveira Tech 3 KTM 2:00.672 1.775 61
21 Joan Mir Suzuki 2:00.876 1.979 64
22 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati 2:01.245 2.348 56
23 Yamaha test bike 1 Yamaha 2:01.406 2.509 42
24 Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 2:01.654 2.757 45
25 Hafizh Syahrin Tech 3 KTM 2:01.859 2.962 53
26 Yamaha test bike 2 Yamaha 2:02.989 4.092 16
27 Takuya Tsuda Suzuki 2:03.276 4.379 22
Next article
Gallery: The best images from Sepang MotoGP testing

Previous article

Gallery: The best images from Sepang MotoGP testing
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Sepang February testing
Drivers Jack Miller , Maverick Viñales Shop Now , Alex Rins
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

Haas unveils new livery with first 2019 car reveal
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas unveils new livery with first 2019 car reveal

20m ago
Gallery: Haas's 2019 Formula 1 car Article
Formula 1

Gallery: Haas's 2019 Formula 1 car

Watch the Haas F1 team's new livery reveal live Article
Formula 1

Watch the Haas F1 team's new livery reveal live

Latest videos
Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Repsol Honda Team 2019. Official Presentation

Jan 23, 2019
Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch 01:00:00
MotoGP

Live: Ducati MotoGP 2019 launch

Jan 17, 2019

Shop Our Store
Maverick Viñales

Maverick Viñales

Shop Now

News in depth
Vinales goes 0.5s clear on second day of Sepang test
MotoGP

Vinales goes 0.5s clear on second day of Sepang test

Gallery: The best images from Sepang MotoGP testing
MotoGP

Gallery: The best images from Sepang MotoGP testing

Quartararo upgraded to 2019-spec Yamaha
MotoGP

Quartararo upgraded to 2019-spec Yamaha

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.