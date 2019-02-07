Winterbottom's first Holden Supercar revealed

The former Ford star confirmed an unexpected defection to Holden late last year, Winterbottom joining a heavily-revised single-car Team 18 outfit.

With IRWIN Tools locked in as the major backer along with the Winterbottom deal, the covers have now officially come off the IRWIN Commodore that the 2015 series champ will race this year.

“I love the livery!," said Winterbottom. "It’s great to see a good-looking car full of great sponsors that has a lot of credibility on it with national and global companies.

“To see IRWIN back in the sport and on the doors is really cool and having some blue on the car is a nice transition for me, to be in a Holden for the first time it kind of makes it feel a bit closer to home.”

Winterbottom joins Team 18 amid a serious overhaul for the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad, which includes a fresh technical deal with Triple Eight, and signing key staff such as lead engineer Phil Keed and team manager Steve Henderson.

The team has also recruited reigning Bathurst 1000 winner Steve Richards for the long-distance races.

"The reveal is another exciting announcement as we start to get to the business end of February and there is no doubt that the IRWIN Racing livery won’t get mistaken on track which is great for all of Charlie’s partners,” Richards said.

“It’s now time to get Frosty and the IRWIN Team on track and get some laps under their belt before the Championship kicks off in Adelaide.

“I can't wait to be there alongside them the whole time."

IRWIN, meanwhile, returns to Supercars as a major sponsor after a four-year hiatus. The brand started out with the Britek Motorsport outfit back in 2007, before moving to Stone Brothers Racing, which became Erebus, between 2009 and 2013.

Ironically, the last person to race an IRWIN Supercar was Lee Holdsworth, who makes way for Winterbottom at Team 18 in a direct switch that has landed him a seat at Tickford Racing.

Mark Winterbottom, Team 18 Photo by: Team 18