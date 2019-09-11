Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KJ- Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
9 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Practice 1 in
9 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Breaking news

Rea defends Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu controversy

shares
comments
Rea defends Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu controversy
By:
Co-author: Sebastian Fränzschky
Sep 11, 2019, 12:22 PM

Jonathan Rea says he stands by Kawasaki's decision to bench Toprak Razgatlioglu during the Suzuka 8 Hours, even though this pushed the Turkish rider into severing ties with the marque.

Razgatlioglu has been a fixture at the satellite Puccetti Kawasaki World Superbike outfit since 2018, and had been hotly tipped for a future at the works squad.

The 22-year-old was drafted into the factory Kawasaki line-up for July's Suzuka 8 Hours alongside Rea and Leon Haslam, but was left on the sidelines while Rea and Haslam secured the manufacturer's first victory in the FIM EWC showpiece since 1993.

Razgatlioglu's manager Kenan Sofuoglu - the recently-retired five-time World Supersport champion - was enraged by the decision and suggested in the aftermath of the Suzuka race that his protege would quit Kawasaki in favour of Yamaha.

German publication Speedweek quoted Sofuoglu as saying: "During the eight-hour race Kawasaki made a very big mistake. Toprak was one of the fastest riders on the track, but he didn't get a new tyre all weekend, just for qualifying.

"In my opinion, they had no respect for him. We didn't know whether to choose Kawasaki or Yamaha, but after this incident we'll probably sign with Yamaha.

"I talked to Toprak about it, he agrees with me and is not happy about the way Kawasaki treated him. The decision not to let him ride in the race hurt him a lot."

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Rea, however, maintains that Kawasaki was right not to allow Razgatlioglu to race, even though the decision ultimately drove him into the arms of a rival manufacturer.

"Kenan is Toprak’s manager but he wasn’t in Suzuka, so he doesn’t understand the situation well," said Rea when asked for his take on the situation in Portimao. "It’s very easy to make these comments when you’re not in the moment.

"I’m sad for the whole situation, how it’s worked out with Toprak, but I stand by the team’s decision. We won the race and there’s a lot more things going on than you think. It was his first endurance race, it’s not all about speed.

"I think Kenan calling it disrespectful is very disrespectful when you don’t understand the situation. I’m a big fan of Kenan, we’re good friends, but [they were] very strong words."

Razgatlioglu is set to partner Michael van der Mark at Yamaha's factory WSBK squad next year, replacing Alex Lowes, who has been linked to a switch to Kawasaki.

At Portimao, van der Mark said of his future teammate: "He is a kid with a lot of talent. If you see how much talent he has, for sure he has the potential [to be champion]."

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Turkish Puccetti Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Davies: "Timid" Bautista overreacted to Portugal run-in

Previous article

Davies: "Timid" Bautista overreacted to Portugal run-in
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike , FIM Endurance
Drivers Jonathan Rea , Toprak Razgatlioglu
Teams Kawasaki Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein

World Superbike Next session

Magny-Cours

Magny-Cours

27 Sep - 29 Sep
SSP300 FP1 Starts in
15 days

Trending

1
Super GT

Toyota takes covers off Super GT-spec Supra

2
Formula 1

Rebuilding Vettel's confidence "won't be easy" - Brawn

3
Super GT

Honda changes NSX engine layout for Class One era

4
Formula 1

Why the Ferrari dream is as good as over for Vettel

2h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton says he will change the way he races after Monza

Latest videos

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 2 highlights 02:00
World Superbike

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 2 highlights

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 highlights 01:37
World Superbike

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 highlights

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 start 03:16
World Superbike

WorldSBK Portimao: Race 1 start

WSBK Monza 2009: Red flag situation 00:36
World Superbike

WSBK Monza 2009: Red flag situation

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer 01:45
World Superbike

Ducati boss discusses Bautista's future with the Italian manufacturer

Latest news

Rea defends Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu controversy
WSBK

Rea defends Kawasaki after Razgatlioglu controversy

Davies: "Timid" Bautista overreacted to Portugal run-in
WSBK

Davies: "Timid" Bautista overreacted to Portugal run-in

Lowes linked with Kawasaki switch for 2020
WSBK

Lowes linked with Kawasaki switch for 2020

Bautista left feeling “destroyed” after Portimao win
WSBK

Bautista left feeling “destroyed” after Portimao win

Portimao WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to end losing streak
WSBK

Portimao WSBK: Bautista beats Rea to end losing streak

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.