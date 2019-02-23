Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
World Superbike / Phillip Island / Race report

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista wins by 15 seconds on debut

shares
comments
Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista wins by 15 seconds on debut
By:
1h ago

Ducati works rider Alvaro Bautista blitzed the World Superbike field in the opening race of the 2019 season at Phillip Island.

Bautista, making his debut in the series after nine years in MotoGP, gave the new Panigale V4 R bike victory by 14.983s after taking the lead on the opening lap.

Despite having swept the pre-season test at the Australian venue and setting the pace in practice, Bautista was beaten by the two factory Kawasakis in qualifying.

But the former MotoGP rider picked off Leon Haslam at the start, and swiftly pounced on pole-sitter Jonathan Rea to take the lead at the Stoner Corner.

Rea was initially keeping up with the Ducati, but was overtaken by Haslam on the following lap – and though he reclaimed the spot a few corners later, Bautista had already cleared off.

The Spaniard was three seconds up the road by the time Haslam passed Rea again on the fourth lap at the Turn 4 right-hander, and when Rea retook second again some seven laps later at the first corner, he was now almost eight seconds down on Bautista.

As the race passed its halfway point, Kawasaki newcomer Haslam swept past his champion teammate once more, this time at the Stoner Corner, only to crash at Turn 4 a lap later.

This finally left Rea in clean air, but the four-time champion was forced to focus on defending from Yamaha's Alex Lowes rather than make inroads into Bautista's unassailable lead.

Rea was ultimately successful at fending off Lowes, who lost third to a charging Marco Melandri on the GRT Yamaha on the final lap, as the other works Yamaha of Michael van der Mark completed the top five.

Puccetti Kawasaki rider Toprak Razgatlioglu was sublime in the opening stint, rising to as high as fourth place from 14th on the grid after three laps.

He faded somewhat in the second half of the race, but still finished sixth in the end, beating BMW rider Tom Sykes.

Melandri's teammate Sandro Cortese, the reigning Supersport champion, was eighth, ahead of new Barni Ducati rider Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

Bautista's teammate Chaz Davies, who had been Ducati's benchmark in the last few years, recovered sixth places after a torrid qualifying to finish 10th.

Haslam had remounted after his crash, and passed Honda works rider Ryuichi Kiyonari to claim the final point in 15th.

Kiyonari's Honda squadmate Leon Camier crashed out while running in the top 10 early in the race.

Race results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time
1 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 22 -
2 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki 22 14.983
3 33 Italy Marco Melandri Ducati 22 16.934
4 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Yamaha 22 16.984
5 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark Yamaha 22 19.179
6 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Kawasaki 22 21.203
7 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes Kawasaki 22 21.488
8 11 Germany Sandro Cortese Yamaha 22 23.018
9 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati 22 25.580
10 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies Ducati 22 27.124
11 81 Spain Jordi Torres Kawasaki 22 28.214
12 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty Ducati 22 30.055
13 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger BMW 22 31.859
14 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Kawasaki 22 34.793
15 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam Kawasaki 22 41.009
16 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari Honda 22 45.523
17 52 Italy Alessandro Delbianco Honda 21 1 lap
  17 Australia Troy Herfoss Honda    
  2 United Kingdom Leon Camier Honda    
Next article
Phillip Island WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in qualifying

Previous article

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in qualifying
Load comments

About this article

Series World Superbike
Event Phillip Island
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista wins by 15 seconds on debut Phillip Island
World Superbike / Race report

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista wins by 15 seconds on debut

1h ago
Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas Article
Formula 1

Mercedes needs upgrade to cure handling issues, says Bottas

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in qualifying Article
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in qualifying

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now

News in depth
Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista wins by 15 seconds on debut
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Bautista wins by 15 seconds on debut

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in qualifying
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in qualifying

Motorsport.tv to stream 2019 World Superbikes across Europe
World Superbike

Motorsport.tv to stream 2019 World Superbikes across Europe

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.