World Superbike / Qualifying report

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in qualifying

Phillip Island WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in qualifying
By:
58m ago

Four-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea claimed pole position for the 2019 season opener at Phillip Island, leading home new Kawasaki teammate Leon Haslam.

It was Yamaha’s Alex Lowes who set the first competitive lap in qualifying, his 1m30.117s benchmark putting him four tenths clear of the rest of the field.

That time remained unbeaten until exactly the halfway point of the session, when pre-qualifying favourite Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) moved to the top of the timesheets with a 1m.30.054s.

Times began to tumble in the final 10 minutes of the 25-minute session, with Haslam first to break the 1m30 barrier by setting a breathtaking lap of 1m29.624s.

Bautista crossed the line moments later but couldn’t match Haslam’s chart-topping time, his 1m29.729s lap leaving him a best second on the grid on his WSBK debut.

But Rea managed to demote the Spaniard to third with just two minutes to go as he took pole with a 1m29.413s flyer.

Behind the leading trio, Tom Sykes finished fourth on his BMW debut, four tenths off Rea’s pace.

Lowes managed to lower his previous benchmark to qualify fifth, ahead of World Supersport graduate Sandro Cortese (GRT Yamaha), who finished an impressive sixth with a time that was just over three quarters of a second slower than the best of the session.

Michael van der Mark finished seventh fastest in the second of the factory Yamahas, with Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Barni Yamaha) and Marco Melandri (GRT Yamaha) separated by just 0.011s in eighth and ninth respectively.

Leon Camier qualified 10th on Honda’s return to WSBK as a factory team, seven spots ahead of his teammate Ryuichi Kiyonari.

Qualifying results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 1 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea  Kawasaki 1'29.413    
2 91 United Kingdom Leon Haslam  Kawasaki 1'29.624 0.211 0.211
3 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'29.729 0.316 0.105
4 66 United Kingdom Tom Sykes  Kawasaki 1'29.822 0.409 0.093
5 22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes  Yamaha 1'29.987 0.574 0.165
6 11 Germany Sandro Cortese  Yamaha 1'30.159 0.746 0.172
7 60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark  Yamaha 1'30.361 0.948 0.202
8 21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi  Ducati 1'30.390 0.977 0.029
9 33 Italy Marco Melandri  Ducati 1'30.401 0.988 0.011
10 2 United Kingdom Leon Camier  Honda 1'30.608 1.195 0.207
11 50 Ireland Eugene Laverty  Ducati 1'30.730 1.317 0.122
12 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Kawasaki 1'30.760 1.347 0.030
13 28 Germany Markus Reiterberger  BMW 1'30.900 1.487 0.140
14 54 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu  Kawasaki 1'31.015 1.602 0.115
15 36 Argentina Leandro Mercado  Kawasaki 1'31.062 1.649 0.047
16 7 United Kingdom Chaz Davies  Ducati 1'31.587 2.174 0.525
17 23 Japan Ryuichi Kiyonari  Honda 1'31.626 2.213 0.039
18 52 Alessandro Delbianco  Honda 1'32.135 2.722 0.509
  17 Troy Herfoss  Honda 1'36.895 7.482 4.760
Motorsport.tv to stream 2019 World Superbikes across Europe

Motorsport.tv to stream 2019 World Superbikes across Europe
Series World Superbike
Drivers Jonathan Rea
Teams Kawasaki Racing Team
Author Rachit Thukral

