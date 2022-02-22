Listen to this article

Belgian rider Cresson stepped up to join WSBK with Pedercini last year on a two-year deal, but his continued presence at the squad was cast into doubt by his absence from last month's WSBK entry list reveal.

It came as it emerged that the Italian team had been holding talks with high-profile riders Tom Sykes and Leon Haslam, who had been dropped from their respective factory teams, BMW and Honda, last year.

However, Pedercini has now confirmed that Cresson will be riding its sole ZX-10RR again this season after all - meaning the full grid for the 2022 campaign is now complete.

“It’s been a long winter discussing everything with the team and in the end, we were able to find a solution to continue together," said Cresson. "[Team owner] Lucio [Pedercini] is a great guy, and we share the same end goal.

"I am happy to continue with my guys inside the box because we found a good way to work as last year progressed. There was always a good atmosphere and I trust the guys completely.

"The level in WorldSBK is high but my target is to score points in all of the races, and I feel strong mentally and after my injury I am also now feeling strong."

Cresson, 23, endured a tough baptism of fire in WSBK last year, scoring points just once all season at Assen with a best finish of 13th place, before injury forced him to sit out the final two rounds of the year.

Pedercini stated it is still hoping to field a second bike on a part-time basis this year, despite slimming down to a single full-time entry in 2022.

No fewer than six different riders took turns on the team's second bike last year, with British Superbike regular and Donington Park wildcard Luke Mossey (above) the only one to bank a points finish.

2022 WSBK entry list:

No. Rider Bike Team 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team 3 Kohta Nozane Yamaha GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 5 Philipp Oettl Ducati Team GoEleven 7 Iker Lecuona Honda Team HRC 19 Alvaro Bautista Ducati Aruba.It Racing - Ducati 21 Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati Aruba.It Racing - Ducati 22 Alex Lowes Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 23 Christophe Ponsson Yamaha Gil Motor Sport 29 Luca Bernardi Ducati Barni Racing Team 31 Garrett Gerloff Yamaha GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team 32 Isaac Vinales Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team 35 Hafizh Syahrin Honda MIE Racing Honda Team 36 Leandro Mercado Honda MIE Racing Honda Team 44 Lucas Mahias Kawasaki Kawasaki Puccetti Racing 45 Scott Redding BMW BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 47 Axel Bassani Ducati Motocorsa Racing 50 Eugene Laverty BMW Bonovo MGM Racing 52 Oliver Konig Kawasaki Orelac Racing 55 Andrea Locatelli Yamaha PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team 60 Michael van der Mark BMW BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 65 Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK 76 Loris Baz BMW Bonovo MGM Racing 84 Loris Cresson Kawasaki Team Pedercini Racing 97 Xavi Vierge Honda Team HRC