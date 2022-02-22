Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Honda calls for MotoGP-style testing concessions in WSBK
World Superbike News

Pedercini Kawasaki keeps Cresson, full WSBK grid decided

The 2022 World Superbike grid is complete following the news that Loris Cresson will stay with Kawasaki satellite outfit Pedercini Racing this season.

Pedercini Kawasaki keeps Cresson, full WSBK grid decided
Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
Listen to this article

Belgian rider Cresson stepped up to join WSBK with Pedercini last year on a two-year deal, but his continued presence at the squad was cast into doubt by his absence from last month's WSBK entry list reveal.

It came as it emerged that the Italian team had been holding talks with high-profile riders Tom Sykes and Leon Haslam, who had been dropped from their respective factory teams, BMW and Honda, last year.

Read Also:

However, Pedercini has now confirmed that Cresson will be riding its sole ZX-10RR again this season after all - meaning the full grid for the 2022 campaign is now complete.

“It’s been a long winter discussing everything with the team and in the end, we were able to find a solution to continue together," said Cresson. "[Team owner] Lucio [Pedercini] is a great guy, and we share the same end goal.

"I am happy to continue with my guys inside the box because we found a good way to work as last year progressed. There was always a good atmosphere and I trust the guys completely.

"The level in WorldSBK is high but my target is to score points in all of the races, and I feel strong mentally and after my injury I am also now feeling strong."

Cresson, 23, endured a tough baptism of fire in WSBK last year, scoring points just once all season at Assen with a best finish of 13th place, before injury forced him to sit out the final two rounds of the year.

Pedercini stated it is still hoping to field a second bike on a part-time basis this year, despite slimming down to a single full-time entry in 2022.

 

No fewer than six different riders took turns on the team's second bike last year, with British Superbike regular and Donington Park wildcard Luke Mossey (above) the only one to bank a points finish.

2022 WSBK entry list:

No. Rider Bike Team
1 Turkey Toprak Razgatlioglu Yamaha PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
3 Japan Kohta Nozane Yamaha

GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
5 Germany Philipp Oettl Ducati Team GoEleven
7 Spain Iker Lecuona Honda Team HRC
19 Spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati

Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
21 Italy Michael Ruben Rinaldi Ducati

Aruba.It Racing - Ducati
22 United Kingdom Alex Lowes Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
23 France Christophe Ponsson Yamaha Gil Motor Sport
29 San Marino Luca Bernardi Ducati Barni Racing Team
31 United States Garrett Gerloff Yamaha GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
32 Spain Isaac Vinales Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team
35 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Honda MIE Racing Honda Team
36 Argentina Leandro Mercado Honda MIE Racing Honda Team
44 France Lucas Mahias Kawasaki

Kawasaki Puccetti Racing
45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  BMW BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
47 Italy Axel Bassani Ducati Motocorsa Racing
50 Ireland Eugene Laverty BMW Bonovo MGM Racing
52 Czech Republic Oliver Konig Kawasaki Orelac Racing
55 Italy Andrea Locatelli Yamaha PATA Yamaha WorldSBK Team
60 Netherlands Michael van der Mark BMW BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
65 United Kingdom Jonathan Rea Kawasaki Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
76 France Loris Baz BMW Bonovo MGM Racing
84 Belgium Loris Cresson Kawasaki Team Pedercini Racing
97 Spain Xavi Vierge Honda Team HRC
shares
comments
Honda calls for MotoGP-style testing concessions in WSBK
Previous article

Honda calls for MotoGP-style testing concessions in WSBK
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nissan faster than expected in SUPER GT manufacturer testing
Super GT

Nissan faster than expected in SUPER GT manufacturer testing

Lyons eyes racing comeback in IMSA endurance events
IMSA

Lyons eyes racing comeback in IMSA endurance events

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Team Pedercini More from
Team Pedercini
Pedercini reveals Sykes talks about 2022 WSBK ride
Video Inside
World Superbike

Pedercini reveals Sykes talks about 2022 WSBK ride

Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team Barcelona
Video Inside
World Superbike

Australian rider Epis latest to join Pedercini WSBK team

MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini WSBK seat Autodrom Most
Video Inside
World Superbike

MotoAmerica rider Uribe takes vacant Pedercini WSBK seat

Latest news

Pedercini Kawasaki keeps Cresson, full WSBK grid decided
World Superbike World Superbike

Pedercini Kawasaki keeps Cresson, full WSBK grid decided

Honda calls for MotoGP-style testing concessions in WSBK
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda calls for MotoGP-style testing concessions in WSBK

Haslam makes British Superbike return with Kawasaki
World Superbike World Superbike

Haslam makes British Superbike return with Kawasaki

Honda showcases 2022 World Superbike challenger
World Superbike World Superbike

Honda showcases 2022 World Superbike challenger

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.