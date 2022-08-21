Listen to this article

The appointment follows Gutierrez’s appearance with the Kawasaki satellite squad in the two-day Barcelona test this weekend, where he set the 14th-quickest time on the opening day of running.

A product of the Red Bull Rookies Cup, Gutierrez won back-to-back titles in the Spanish Supersport Championship in 2019-20, before moving up to his country’s Superbike Championship last year - scoring three wins in his rookie season.

WSBK’s visit to the Magny-Cours circuit in France on September 10-11 will mark Gutierrez’s maiden outing in the world championship and further expand the Spanish contingent on the grid.

“I have adapted well to the Kawasaki, which is a new bike for me," said Gutierrez, who continues to test for Pedercini on Sunday. "The tyres are also new and I am enjoying the experience of being in World Superbike. I am looking forward to the final day of testing in Catalunya and to racing in France and also in my home race for TPR Team Pedercini.”

Pedercini has competed in WSBK with a number of riders this year following its split with original signing Loris Cresson after just one round.

Leon Haslam, who also has a separate deal for wildcard outings with Pedercini, Isaac Vinales, Alessandro Delbianco and Ryan Vickers all raced for the one-bike team in the first half of the season.

It remains unclear if Gutierrez will stay with the Pedercini team for the final four rounds of the year after the Barcelona event on September 24-25, but Haslam has another wildcard outing scheduled for Portimao.

“We are very happy with the progress that Oscar has made in Catalunya and that we have been able to agree terms for him to ride with us in France and Spain,” said team boss Lucio Pedercini.

“He has a lot of potential and we are excited to see what we can achieve together."